Ready to cancel Apple Music? Read on to find out how to cancel your Apple Music subscription in five easy steps. We will also see how to pay less for the service if you want to keep it, but at a reduced price.

Whether you don’t want to pay for Apple’s streaming music service after your free trial ends, or have decided to upgrade to Spotify, Pandora, or some other option, you can cancel your Apple Music subscription directly from your iPhone.

However, if accessing Apple Music at a reduced price can make you change your mind, see our tutorial on how to take advantage of student and family plans, as well as on how to use iTunes gift cards at a reduced price. and the annual payment option to save money (more on the one below).

If I cancel, will I lose my music?

When you cancel your Apple Music subscription, you will lose access to all of the music that you have recorded on the service as well as to all Apple Music playlists. You may want to take screenshots of artists, albums and playlists before canceling your account.

You won’t lose the music you bought through iTunes or the music you loaded on your devices from your Mac or PC.

How to cancel your Apple Music subscription

Open Apple Music and tap the For you bottom tab Tap your profile photo in the upper right corner Now choose Manage subscription To select Unsubscribe, then press To confirm to finalize the cancellation process You will see a message stating how long you can use Apple Music (the window you have already paid for)

Here’s what the process looks like on iPhone:

How to pay less for Apple Music

There are many ways to pay less than $ 9.99 / month for Apple Music, including paying annually, choosing a family or student plan, or checking all offers with your mobile operator.

Apple Music Pricing

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

iPhone and iPad:

AirPods Pro:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIKuMwpXvWw (/ integrated)