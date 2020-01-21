How to cancel Apple TV Plus on iOS and the web

You’ve reached the end of For All Mankind, you’ve finished your second series of The Morning Show, and it looks like there isn’t much to watch on Apple TV Plus. So how do you cancel your subscription?

If you bought a new Apple device recently, you’ve been the lucky recipient of a year-long Apple TV Plus trial. At the end of the trial period, your subscription will be converted to a standard monthly plan. Naturally, many people do not want to give money back for a service they no longer accidentally want. However, before continuing and canceling your trial, make sure you understand what it entails.

Do not cancel your test before the end

If you cancel your one-year trial, you will immediately lose access to the service. Not only that, it will be the same for everyone in your family sharing plan. There is no way to retrieve the test, which means you need to be absolutely sure you want to finish your run with Apple TV Plus before you take the plunge.

However, since none of us know if the next successful show will debut on Apple TV Plus, it makes more sense to set up some sort of reminder a few days before the renewal.

Canceling your subscription via iOS

If you want to end your Apple TV Plus subscription and you have an iOS device such as an iPad or iPhone, the process is quite quick and easy:

Go to Settings> Apple ID Name> Subscriptions

Tap Apple TV +

Press cancel

Head to Settings and tap on the name of your Apple ID Now press “Subscriptions” Select the subscription you want to cancel Press the red cancel button and complete all confirmations

Cancellation of your subscription via the web

If you don’t have access to an iOS device, you can simply cancel your subscription from the Apple TV Plus website using a browser:

Go to tv.apple.com

to log in

Click on the account icon at the top right of the page, then choose “Settings”

Scroll down to the Subscriptions section and choose “Manage”

Now choose to cancel

Go to https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/ to log in Click or tap the account icon at the top right of the page Click on “Settings” Scroll down to the “Subscriptions” section of the account settings Click or press “Manage” Click or press “Cancel subscription” and complete all confirmations

Cancel Apple TV Plus: the long goodbye

A one-year trial is fairly unprecedented, but Apple is very serious about connecting people to their premium TV service. At the end of your time with the service, you may want to let it turn into a monthly expense that you will gladly pay for. However, if the time is right and you don’t want to see what’s next, you’re ready to go.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIRrcu7Tguk [/ integrated]