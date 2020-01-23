How to buy used on eBay: a beginner's guide

I have bought dozens of laptops, telephones, cameras, camera lenses, cast iron cookware, music equipment and even prepaid mobile phone plans from auction sites. In all this time I was scammed only once, but even then I got my money back. I didn’t get the item I was looking for, but I didn’t lose anything either.

That said, it probably bears repeating: if a deal sounds too good to be true, it is.

How to bid

Once you’ve found an item that you want, and you know how much you want to pay, it’s time to … wait. I strongly recommend that you only bid on the last second. And I mean that almost literally. I only bid if there are approximately 10 to 20 seconds left. I wait for the auction to end and look it up on my phone because I think the eBay app has a better interface for actual bidding (it’s terrible to browse), and in the last few seconds I enter the maximum amount in that I am willing to pay.

The reason that you do not want to bid earlier is that it gives your competitor a chance to respond. If you continue and bid someone, or even hours before an auction ends, they will come back and bid you. Often I think they will return and bid you even if you have driven them over their original maximum bids. You don’t want to give other people time to get into the emotional experience of bidding on eBay. Only auctioneers want to bring bidders to auction fever. We want them to never see us coming.

Once it’s up to the last 20 seconds, enter your maximum bid. At that moment a kind of automated bidding war starts. However, this is not emotional, it is pure, machine-based, cold, hard logic.

The site takes your maximum bid and holds it, but all it places in the actual auction is a bid that is 50 cents more than what the current highest bid is. But then that other high bidder may have made a higher total bid than was shown, so eBay increases their price. Then your eBay robot, and so on, responds back and forth until someone reaches their maximum bid. If it is the other bidder, you win. And because you bid on the last second, the other bidder did not have time to reconsider its maximum bid.

The disadvantage of this strategy is that if the other bidder has a higher maximum bid than you, he will win. That is OK, because you have already submitted your maximum bid. Going higher would mean paying more than you know you should. So this last-minute method also saves you. And to be honest, I always bid this way and rarely lose.

Other tips

I rarely buy things with the Buy Now button (which means there is a fixed price, no bids). Usually people who sell in this way are resellers (they have a large stock of the item and sell it all the time), and although they may offer an OK deal, it is usually not a great one. The big exception here for me is telephones. Almost all the phones that I bought were Buy Now items.

The little advice I have to prevent me from being scammed is not paying with anything other than PayPal. I do not necessarily mean that you must use a PayPal account, but make sure that the transaction is processed through PayPal. If someone wants a money order or check, that’s a scam. In most cases I also avoid local collection items. (Vehicles and devices are the only things I would consider for local pick up.)

Perhaps the best advice I can give is the hardest to follow: Try to remove your emotions from the comparison. When buying second-hand, think of your heart and brain as the two voices whispering in your ears. Your heart may be set on a new (for you) laptop, but your brain is better at sniffing scams, not being swept away by auction fever, and it is what you should listen to if you find yourself thinking that it is almost too good to be honest.

.