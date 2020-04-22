How to build stronger relationships with stakeholders remotely

“Relationships builders … try to help other people first. No punctuation. They are aware that many good facts are answered but not calculated. And they think about their relationships all the time, not just when. they need something. ” – Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, venture capitalist and author of The Start-Up of You.

How to enable high performance remote workforce in uncertain times building stronger and more engaged relationships? You are not a team because you work together. You are a team because you trust, respect and care about each other. All healthy relationships are based on the mutuality of value and growth.

Karen Mangia, Vice President of Market and Customer Information and a member of the Salesforce Workforce Task Force, has authored a number of articles on how to reach your full potential and get the most out of your home. The road to high-performing home work begins with the way you design and architect your environment, followed by the practice and perfection of the art and science of public speaking and presentation skills. .

The next most important success factor for work is how you manage your time – pause, think, and prioritize your time. Now, as a manager, the fantastic privilege of managing a remote team requires a new playbook and mentality that can guide your team’s collective ability to reach its full potential. Managing remote computers effectively requires a new mindset and behavior. Remote team management begins with developing healthy relationships and accelerates the growth, commitment, loyalty and advocacy of all stakeholders.

“I traveled most of the time just before the # COVID-19 era,” recalls Corey Snow, director of Higher Ed and Industry Solutions at Salesforce. “I favored what my friend, Saul Kaplan, of the Business Innovation Factory (BIF) calls ‘Random Collisions with Unusual Suspects’ (RCUS). But with the sudden arrival of #ShelterInPlace, I had to recalibrate. of everything that he once valued: community innovation, customer ability, storytelling, interconnectedness, being present with purpose, all of which, in addition to losing what was so recently the very simple human act of having important conversations in person, hugging and (of course) celebrating others with selfies! “Corey, like many of us, quickly discovered that there is a reason why people endure the hassle and expense of picking up face-to-face expenses. face.

Although there is no substitute for the experience of being physically present, the great news is that you can deepen your existing relationships and nurture emerging ones while maintaining a safe distance through these strategies.

1. Prioritize the connection: You remember the old saying, “Do you have time to spend time on it?” Holly Marksberry, Salesforce’s industry leading Go-To-Market accelerator, OK. “The most actionable tip is to block time in the calendar specifically for building and maintaining relationships,” he advises. “It’s a small step that reminds me to dedicate time and energy consistently to building and maintaining my network. If it’s on my calendar, I’ll do it.” Building relationships is focused and effortless. It’s not about doing less; focus on doing more than what matters most. Building meaningful and lasting relationships should be a priority for all.

2 Invite to a personal conversation: Visual and verbal prompts facilitate personal conversation. “The virtual background, like my beloved Star Trek, is breathtaking,” suggests Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. “Also, ask the ice-breaker ready to begin the meeting. The silver lining of the shelter on the spot is the permanent invitation to start different meetings and conversations.” The best talkers are also the best listeners. When you listen with the intention of learning, showing empathy and showing your intention to be of value and to help yourself.

Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.

3. Master the art of small talk: Turn small talk into a great connection by painting potential hobbies with wider brush strokes. “I subscribe to MastersClass, which is an endless supply of over 15 minute videos on all topics (i.e. cooking, travel, photography, interior design, etc.), taught by the best in these fields, such as Chef Gordon Ramsay and Photographer Annie Leibovitz, “Coach at Renae Johnson, OEM Vice President at Logicalis. “Classes are a great way to combat new passions and truly strengthen relationships. Nothing beats a lively conversation like, ‘Do you like to cook? Well, I’ve never mentioned it before, but I actually attended Boston Cooking School. ..virtually. “

Renae Johnson, VP of OEM at Logicalis

“The most important thing in communication is to hear what is not said.” – Peter Drucker

4. Schedule conversations in the hallway for purpose: “Most of the magic of face-to-face interaction occurs around the edges of formal meetings,” recalls Corey Snow. “Imagine an empty hallway, imagine who you want to collide with and schedule a 15-minute collision!”

“In business, it’s about people. It’s about relationships.” – Kathy Ireland

5. Connect “Cycle Out”: When I called a colleague last week in the absence of my usual calendar notice, she responded, “Thank you for calling me out of cycle.” How can you make a connection more than a regular meeting? “The # 1 tip I can give you for continuing relationships is to only think about someone,” shares Madison Gunter, Salesforce’s director of diversity and sustainability. “People love to get a text, email or text message message that says,” It crossed my mind, and I wanted to contact you to see how you are doing today. “

Madison Gunter III, Salesforce Leader Diversity and Sustainability

“Money is the currency of transactions. Trust is the currency of transactions.” – @rachelbotsman

6. Activate shared purpose“So many of us focus on our families and our new normalcy. We are all concerned about staying healthy and well, which means that we share this sense of purpose universally,” says John Moses. Cisco Channel SVP. “Our team has teamed up to help everyone around us stay healthy. We sent gift cards and meals to health workers, as well as care packages for the living alone. We also organized stories. virtual parties, themed parties, karaoke and the names that tune in to the children of others. This experience builds relationships like no other. “

“The biggest problem with communication is the illusion that has occurred.” – George Bernard Shaw

7. Being of service: “Above all, remember that networking is, and always has been, to give,” concludes Corey Snow. “If you get inspired by the work that someone does, instead of asking for something, think about how their mission can be catalyzed or their voice amplified. All gifts come from giving first. Giving is the most selfish thing you can. do. “.

“The goal is to provide inspirational information that drives people to action.” – Guy Kawasaki

Networking and collaborating remotely is giving. The best relationship builders are donors. They provide information to educate, inspire, and spark positive action. And they do it without expecting anything from anyone. In a distributed world, mostly connected through digital channels for the near future, the ability to listen to opportunities to add value to others is the way to build lasting relationships. Trust is the most important core value in building healthy relationships. Trust is a combination of competence (ability + reliability) and character (integrity + benevolence). In short, good intentions are a fuel for building and maintaining great relationships. Change your mindset from “What’s in it for me” to “What’s in it for us?”

What are you discovering as you work from home? We welcome your data here or by joining us on Twitter at @karenmangia and @ValaAfshar.

