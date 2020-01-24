How to bend an iconic brand - Adweek

If you haven’t cared about Mr. Peanut in life, but you have a high opinion of his death, you are definitely not alone.

The monocle mascot was abruptly reported dead by his employer Planters this week after a VaynerMedia agency Super Bowl promotional text showed him how he had plummeted. Within an hour of the Twitter announcement, #RIPeanut was a trend topic on Twitter, and excitement only grew from there.

We confirm with a heavy heart that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– The Peanut Estate (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

For the marketing experts, the quick and surprisingly passionate response to a relatively everyday brand was reminiscent of the megaviral name change from IHOP to IHOb in 2018. Also announced with a tweet, the move initially sparked widespread speculation as to what the “b” could stand. and when it was announced as the International House of Burgers, the fires of social commentary were lit again.

IHOb was a PR and marketing triumph on a scale that the industry has never seen before. By changing a letter, the agency Droga5 immediately transformed a sleepy brand image into a topic of discussion that ranges from the church to work to talk show monologues.

Given the similar public response that Planter’s alleged offer from Mr. Peanut evokes, we contacted one of the main architects for the IHOb campaign, Droga5’s Executive Creative Director, Scott Bell, to discuss what happened to a socially motivated stunt makes you an inevitable flash point of pop culture.

Trigger a “latent passion”

Scott Bell

Droga5

While IHOb and #RIPeanut were created by very different agencies (Droga5 and VaynerMedia, respectively), Bell quickly admitted that he felt “like a ghost with the team that worked on the Mr. Peanut stuff” when the reaction initially snow began to snow.

“It’s the reaction they get,” said Bell. “We have a very similar reaction, and a big part of it is that if you take a cult brand like Planters or IHOP and hang around with it in some way, it shows that latent passion for the brand that people didn’t even recognize They had.”

Sure, many Planters and his outdated, over-capitalist icon mocked, but there’s no doubt that they talked about the brand and confirmed Mr. Peanut’s role as a marketing icon.

Is there anything more capitalist than a cylinder, sugar cane and monocle peanut that sells other peanuts for you to eat?

– Cohen is a ghost (@skullmandible) August 29, 2013

Planters has not yet shown how Mr. Peanut’s Super Bowl advertisement will or will not be revived, but it has tried to encourage the conversation by sharing some of the better fan tweets and brand responses:

Keep a straight face

Keeping silent about the length of a decision – such as renaming your restaurant chain or killing your mascot – is an important part of getting a viral conversation started on its own, Bell said.

“As soon as you start the conversation, I think it’s best to allow this to happen,” said Bell. “If you tried too hard to dictate the conversation, I think it would hurt. It’s much more fun to let it develop and live your own life. “

Still, Bell and his team know very well how much willpower is required to see how your campaign idea is discussed, crushed, satirized, and misunderstood in your own social feeds, without you being able to say a word in their defense.

“It’s actually a difficult thing,” he said. “You have moments when you feel like you have to defend yourself, the agency and the brand, and you want to say, ‘It was a calculated risk! We are good marketers! We know what we are doing! “

Create stories that catch the eye, but watch the metrics

Another important challenge is maintaining a high level of conversation in an age where trend topics can go up and down in minutes. For IHOb, Bell said, the agency and brand have been closely monitoring social analysis to see when the discussion was at risk of becoming silent and then find a way to put it back in the cultural spotlight.

