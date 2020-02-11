How to add friends to your Nintendo Switch

After the Nintendo Switch has been unavailable for a few years, you will probably want to add colleagues and friends to your friends list. While the process isn’t too complicated, there are a few ways to add friends to your Nintendo Switch, and we have the following details. Keep in mind that the switch limits your friends list to 300 people, so let them count.

Use friend codes

Although former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime had promised that they would not be part of the Switch’s online infrastructure, the Switch still uses a modified version of the “Friend Code” system found on previous Nintendo Console was seen. A friend code is a twelve-digit password that you can send to friends outside the console. They can then enter it to send a friend request. It is used on the Wii and in the 3DS system family.

Find your friend code

Click on your account icon on the top left of the homepage, which is shown in the image below as “Steve’s Page”.

Your friend code is available in two places: in the start menu (profile) and in the add friend menu. This is the code you should send to your friends so they can find you.

profile menu

Add Friend menu

How to add a friend

On the user page, click Find with friend code and enter a user’s 12-digit code to send a friend request.

If entered correctly, your friend’s nickname and user icon will be displayed and you can confirm that you want to send the request.

Back in the Add Friend menu, you can review your pending requests under Friend Requests Sent.

Unlike previous friend code systems, the user does not need to know the sender’s friend code at the receiving end of the request to become friends. After acceptance, the user will appear in your friends list on the user page.

accept friend request

When someone sends you a friend request, a notification point appears next to the Add friend section on the user page. The Friend Inbox inbox at the top of the menu informs you that someone added you.

Click Friend Requests to display the requesting user’s icon and nickname. From here you can either accept, reject or block the user.

Add friends locally

If you have a few friends, you don’t have to deal with friend codes to add new friends.

You can search for nearby switch players in the “Add friends” menu on the user page under “Search for local users”. To find yourself, you have to click on the same symbol. We assume that it is a child lock function, but it is not particularly sophisticated.

After agreeing on an icon, find the username and icon of the user and send a request.

Note that adding friends locally does not take effect until both users have signed in to the online service.

Add friends you played with

With the switch, you can apparently add users with whom you have previously played. After playing a multiplayer game, go to the “Add Friends” section on the user page. Click here to search for users you have played with. However, this option only seems to work for friends with whom you were playing over local WiFi at the time. We have contested numerous online races in Fast RMX, but none of the users we have played with have appeared here.

Add friends via Nintendo Apps

Friends of official Nintendo apps – Super Mario Run, Miitomo, Fire Emblem Heroes – who are linked to your Nintendo Account will appear in the “Add friends” menu of the user page under “Recommended friends”. From here, you can skip the friend code process by clicking on a user and sending a request.

Share your experiences on social media

This way, technically, you will no longer be connected to friends, but you can end up exchanging friend codes by sharing pictures on social media. The switch has a nice sharing feature that lets you add captions and create memes for uploading to Facebook and Twitter.

On the user page, click User Settings and scroll down to Post to Social Media to link your Switch to your Facebook and Twitter accounts.

After linking, go to the homepage and select Album.

Unfortunately, the switch does not allow screenshots in the album, but you can select an image, add a caption, and click Post to publish it on social media.

Add best friends

If you particularly like a particular friend, you can make them the best friend. Navigate to your friends list and select one of your favorite friends. Click the Best Friends option.

This user now has an asterisk in the upper left corner of his icon. Unfortunately, your beast is not informed of how important it is for you to tag your best friends. This is a one way street, but the star could be useful if you have a lot of friends with the same avatar.

Remove / block friends

If you no longer want to be friends with a particular user, you can remove the friendship with them. You can go one step further by blocking the user so that he cannot add you again.

Go to your friends list and select the friend you want to remove.

Click on Options.

Choose either Remove Friend or Block. If you change your mind later, you can select the “Manage blocked users list” option in the user settings to become friends again.

In the future…

As already mentioned, according to Nintendo, optimized methods for adding friends are in the works. At some point, you may be able to add friends using Nintendo Network IDs – user-selected names that are easier to remember and share than 12-digit friend codes – and link your Nintendo Social Media account. According to Nintendo, certain titles also have systems for requesting friends in-game to simplify the connection.

There’s also the strange question of user IDs, a separate username that’s associated with your Nintendo account and was available a few weeks before the switch started. Initially, the user IDs seemed to replace the NNIDs, but given that Nintendo has plans for NNIDs in the future, it is unclear whether the new usernames will be used to add friends to Switch.

