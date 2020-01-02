How this Latter-day Underwater Officer finds the light of the gospel at the bottom of the sea

Loading...

Jonah of the Old Testament spent three days living in the belly of a whale at the bottom of the waves.

If today’s stealth nuclear submarines are modern iterations of the whale, then US Navy commander / bishopric Kelly Laing has beaten Jonah by almost seven years.

Laing has spent more than half a decade serving underwater as an underwater officer. And while the fearful Jonah tried to escape from the Lord, the return missionary who had become sub-commander declared that many of the most divine moments of his life had occurred during top secret missions taking place far from the reflections of the sun. .

Despite the physical isolation that defines underwater life, Laing said that his daily decision to live the gospel has blessed him with the constant guidance of the Holy Spirit, both on land and at sea.

Kelly and Heather Laing, center, enjoy a fun time during a Navy football game with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy. Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Laing

Such spiritual companionship, he added, is available to all Latter-day Saints – military or civilian – who choose to remain connected to the divine while facing the challenges of daily life.

A native of Idaho, Laing spent more than two decades in the Navy submarine community after first enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. Being an active member of the Church in uniform has not always been easy for this husband and father of four. He told Church News that his gospel beliefs have been called into question “more times than I can count.”

“But I also know that I came to where I am in life because I lived the gospel,” he said.

Ship lighting

Laing loves the story of Jonah and the whale. But whenever he is about to embark on an underwater mission, his thoughts center on another former sailor – Jared’s brother from the Book of Mormon.

“The Lord has prepared Jared’s brother in many ways,” he said. “He gave him instructions, corrections and tools.”

But after building the ships to travel to the promised land, Jared’s brother realized that they lacked light. He prayed for a solution. The Lord replied, “What do you want me to do so that you have light in your vessels?” (Ether 2:23).

“The Lord gave this to Jared’s brother,” said Laing. “The Lord wants us to do this. He is going to ask us, “What do you want me to do so that you can have light in your ship, light in your life and light in your circumstances?” “

At sea, the top secret nature of Laing’s submarine missions does not allow meetings with its bishop. He cannot call on other members of the priesthood quorum when he faces personal doubts or challenges. And the people he loves most – his wife, Heather, and their three sons and a daughter – are generally a world apart.

US Navy Commander Kelly Laing stands on top of an American submarine at sea. The Latter-day Saint has spent over six years serving underwater. Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Laing

But Laing said he never felt lonely or adrift when doing the Navy “silent service”. No matter what the circumstances, he made the choice every day to be an active Latter-day Saint. This keeps him related to the Lord.

To remain committed to his relationship with the Lord, he adheres to a “personal constitution” which informs his daily decision-making. Whether on land or at sea, it does three things every day:

“First, I read my scriptures every day. Second, I kneel down and speak to my Heavenly Father every day. And third, I exercise every day, ”he said.

Worship submarine

When serving at sea away from his home parish, he also participates in some form of weekly Sabbath service to take the sacrament and enjoy the fellowship of Latter-day Saints.

Laing served on four submarines during his naval career, most recently as commander of the U.S.S. Maine, an Ohio-class ballistic missile nuclear submarine. It has been said that when Maine is operational, the “ship” will be considered one of the most powerful nuclear nations in the world.

A naval officer, he served on submarines carrying up to 185 sailors.

“And many times I was the only person in the church for the first two weeks after the deployment started,” he said. “But I always found someone who was just sitting in the woodwork. They just needed someone to step up. “

Laing has already been deployed on a secret mission “in the enemy’s yard”. Initially, only one person joined him for weekly Sabbath services. But over time, more and more fellow travelers began to go to church. Finally, a dozen people gathered in the crowded room of the submarine for the sacrament meeting and the Sunday school.

“We have had the largest presence of military groups on the submarine,” he said. “I’ve always found that if one person speaks up and starts to be proactive, others will follow.”

Most weeks underwater, Laing and his fellow worshipers used freshly baked bread for the sacrament. Other times, when the bread was not available, they used things like crackers or cookies.

U.S. Navy Commander Kelly Laing, on the far left, enjoys a recent field trip to the Philadelphia Temple in Pennsylvania with Latter-Day Seeker from the U.S. Naval Academy Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Laing

Laing vividly remembers a Sabbath service while commanding a deployment to a remote part of the North Pacific. The mission required that their submarine be at the depth of the periscope at the same time as the Church gathering. Sea conditions, he recalls, “were horrible.”

“We were all kneeling around the table and had to hang on to the plate and the sacrament mug,” he said. “We were tossed from side to side while we blessed the sacrament, but the Spirit was so strong. The conditions were not ideal, but the Spirit was present. That was what counted. “

Laing and his boat mates participating in this remote sacrament service realized that they were players in a realistic object lesson. Yes, the storm was raging – but their hearts were strong. The renewal of sacred covenants offered them peace.

“Our conversation that day focused on Teacher’s story when he calmed the seas. We know there are times when He will not calm the seas because we have to become stronger sailors. “

But such moments, he added, “have helped me through many difficult situations in my career.”

Healthy R&R

Due to the classified nature of submarine missions, Laing rarely has Internet access at sea. The messaging service is generally spotty.

“We become“ black ”and in a top-secret posture. No one can know our location and we cannot have transmissions out of the ship that could compromise our location. “

This means that he does not have regular access to online resources produced by the Church that Latter-day Saints around the world might take for granted. Before each deployment, he downloads general conferences and other online resources.

“You can prepare months in advance – it just takes a little planning,” he said.

Due to stress and grueling work schedules, submariners such as Laing are eager to relax and unwind each time they arrive in foreign ports.

Again, choices have to be made.

“People know I’m not going to a strip club with them. They know I’m not going to go drink with them, ”he said.

But Laing’s standards don’t stop him from having a good time. The fitness and outdoor enthusiast likes as much as possible to organize trips to foreign ports for his fellow submariners.

Kelly and Heather Laing with their children, from left to right, Mason, Ashley, Britton and Quincy, pose for photo at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Laing

“I have planned activities where we can go out and have fun – things like playing volleyball on the beach, snorkeling or scuba diving, or going on an eco-adventure or visiting ruins.”

Planning for such adventures after hours “has also made it easier for other people to make good decisions.”

Strength in the family, father’s blessings

Here is the reality of serving on a submarine: long deployments require time outside the family and loved ones.

Holidays, birthdays, weddings and baptisms are often missed. But despite the transient nature of his work, Laing said that his family remained his anchor (pun intended).

At sea, he gleaned comfort in the letters and photos of his wife and children. “And when I’m at home, all of my time is spent with my family and the Church and doing what my children want to do,” he said.

He is grateful to his wife, Heather, “who kept me alive at home, even when I was away.”

Laing also firmly believes in his father’s blessings. He often shares them with each of his children. And when he prepares to embark on an underwater deployment, he receives a priesthood blessing from his own father.

His shore assignment as a battalion officer at the U.S. Naval Academy provides much appreciated access to the temple and traditional Church gatherings. He is also the first counselor of the bishopric of the district of Annapolis, stake of Annapolis Maryland.

The Lord knows his children in uniform

The military provides unique opportunities for Latter-day Saints to travel the world, develop valuable professional skills, and serve others. But there are also challenges – especially when serving far from home and away from traditional Church support.

But the Lord is eager to bless his children in uniform, said Laing. He wants to protect them from anything that could take them away from his company and his principles.

Church members in the military must choose to be active agents in their own spiritual health, said Laing. “First, they must find ways to put the Lord first in everything they do – both in their professional and personal lives.”

In doing so, “Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ will certainly dedicate their performance in the military and in their personal lives for the well-being of their souls,” he said. “Their military service will not be easy, but doors will be opened for them because they live the principles of the Gospel.”