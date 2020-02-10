How these celebrities brought sustainability to the red carpet of Oscars

The stars proved to be effective for the 92nd Academy Awards, and as usual the red carpet did not disappoint, not least because actors used their cupboards to make powerful statements.

There was Natalie Portman, who had embroidered her Dior cape with the names of non-nominated female designers. Then there are those who stand up for sustainability.

Booksmart leader Kaitlyn Dever was one of the first to walk the red carpet in a “fully sustainable” dress by Louis Vuitton.

She told Giuliana Rancic: “This is a completely sustainable dress from Louis Vuitton and I support sustainable clothing here; it’s really important. “

The Gucci dress by Little Women star Saoirse Ronan also made a subtly environmentally friendly nod. The peplum creation had a black body, made from the same fabric reel as the BAFTA dress she wore last weekend.

This is part of a broader partnership between the Academy Awards and Red Carpet Green Dress, an organization that works with designers to create environmentally friendly clothing for the Oscars.