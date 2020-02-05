How the winter blows in downtown Detroit fuel small businesses

DETROIT – The Winter Blast will take over the Martius campus in downtown Detroit this weekend, and anyone who shows up for shopping will help revitalize the neighborhoods.

The crews are working on getting Martius campus ready while three companies from the Grandmont-Rosedale region of Detroit are preparing for the weekend getaway downtown.

Between I-96 and Eight Mile Road you will find a fashion boutique, a bakery and a body and perfume shop.

“If you want something sporty or if you want something, we’re here every day,” said Natalie Bien-Aime, creative director of Voluptuous Bien.

Bien-Aime is working on choosing items from the store to be sold this weekend.

“Why do you have to go to the suburbs to find an outfit?” She asked. “Come right into the city center and look for something nice.”

TCF Bank sponsored the three stores to bring their products to the event.

“You know, sometimes it is a little expensive for these small businesses to attend these big events, so we decided it was a great idea to bring businesses from the Grandmont-Rosedale area,” said Latrice McClendon, Vice President for Corporate Community Relations at TCF Bank.

You will also see crummies, sweets and treats selling baked goods. They are homemade by Charlita Knox.

“Well, one thing: we have our name out there,” Knox said. “People get information about us and we get regular customers.”

Body Zseal Natural Products offers homemade soaps, scrubs and bubble baths.

“Go home, take a nice, hot shower,” said owner Jocelyn Moss. “Use our shower gel or our soaps and just enjoy it. Get out and feel wonderful as if they hadn’t been in winter all day. “

The Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend presented by Soaring Eagle starts on Friday and lasts until Sunday. Entry is free, but there are plenty of shopping opportunities.

