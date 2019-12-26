How the Warriors regained their rhythm: three keys to the three consecutive Golden State victories – The Reporter

Loading...

Let's establish this from the weapon: the tank is still on.

Yes, the Warriors, despite having won three consecutive games, including an impressive, improbable and frankly cathartic victory over the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, are still going to select a player early in the 2020 NBA Draft.

But these young Dubs are no longer a pain to look at. In fact, they are quite funny.

The talent level of the Dubs is still lacking, but Golden State coaches and players have come together to make something worthwhile.

Golden State serves as a reminder that the tank is a product of circumstances, not a mental state.

Don't call it a change or the start of something big, even though the Warriors are only 6.5 games out of number 8 in the Western Conference standings, but the little Dubs race is impressive enough to deserve a little of scrutiny. .

So why is Golden State playing better ball?

All right…

Steve Kerr is an elite coach

This is the big one.

Kerr was at the helm of the great dynasties in modern professional sports. His offensive system helped revolutionize the NBA, for better or worse. Their defensive systems are equally important. He has been named NBA Coach of the Year twice before.

But this season could be his best coach job so far.

The Warriors have won only a quarter of their games this season and have notable players in D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green, but there have been few games, if any, in which they have the same talent or more than their opponents .

This is a team full of discards, two-way players, rookies and ponies with a single trick.

And yet, every time the talent gap is not ridiculous, they seem to be on top.

That is not luck. That is a good workout.

Kerr is squeezing blood from a stone this season by training each game as if it were Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

You saw this in the Christmas Day victory over the Rockets, when assistant defense plan Jarron Collins called James Harden double-sided when he crossed half the court, knowing that Harden wouldn't burn Golden State making cuts after pass the ball and that his Rockets teammates Russell Westbrook, specifically, could not take the opportunity 4 against 3.

Those are playoff tactics, not regular season. A junior coach would not be making such an effort in the middle of a tight schedule in a lost season. A junior coach would not empower his staff to think about such radical measures. A junior coach would not implement them.

The Warriors coaches are throwing the kitchen sink in every game, giving as much effort as their young players. It is wonderfully admirable.

And at the macro level, you can see the incremental improvements the team is making: evidence of all the behind-the-scenes work they are doing. It is likely that these signs of progress are only really appreciated in the coming years for those who remain with the team, but they are obvious.

The camaraderie is high. The defense, once on the way to being the worst in the history of the NBA, is improving. Green is buying to be a coach, not just the team's emotional heartbeat. Russell is buying the game in the manner of the Warriors. The Warriors form is adapting to get the best out of their skill set.

These guys may not be as good, but they are playing the game the right way and seem to enjoy doing it, despite all the losses.

They are giving fans something to support this season.

And that is not possible without Kerr's leadership.

The dub are pushing the beat

The truth behind Dubs' winning streak of three games is that they have played two bad teams and a Rockets team that gets dirty every time they see a Draymond Green engaged on the court.

But go deeper into those contests and you can see that Golden State is pushing the rhythm a bit more: they are playing more like the Warriors we know and love in recent years.

Green, of course, is at the forefront of this. It has been outstanding on the defensive side (with some newly discovered help, more on that in a moment) and when the Dubs stop on that side of the court, they can open the throttle and run. Golden State averages average 1.17 points per transition possession, the second best mark in the NBA, but they are 11 in the league at transition points per game.

They are deadly when they can run, and have been running much more in the last three games, averaging approximately four more possessions per game.

The Warriors are returning to the rhythm and space, and that is also helping in the half-court game.

When the Warriors were injured so much that they were almost reduced to the minimum of active NBA players, Kerr cut the claim and started Green as a base.

The claim is back, but Green is still, in practice, the Warriors' owner, and is developing a good two-man game with Russell, who no longer plays as a playoff version of Harden.

Russell has an effective elite field goal percentage when he owns the ball for less than two seconds before firing. He is one of the few dozen players in the NBA who can really create his own shot, but he is a clean shooter on a team that lacks shots: the Warriors need both skills to succeed, but the last one is more important in the short . and in the long term.

Russell was one of the slowest offensive players in the NBA before arriving at Golden State and at the start of his Warriors career.

But in the last three games, 79 percent of Russell's shots have come out of possessions where he has held the ball for less than six seconds, an increase of 10 percent. It's a small sample size, but the eye exam tells me that it seems to be playing faster and thriving, and shooting, with the green perimeter selections.

It is a solid impression of Steph Curry. (If only Curry ran both pick-and-roll …)

Green makes a choice: if the defender goes under him, Russell shoots from a distance. If he gets close, Russell passes by him and reaches his float, which is elite.

The guard's defense is still suspicious, he has not yet won the D in front of his first name, but you can see how a new updated Russell will work with Green, Curry and Thompson in the future.

Great men have had a great impact.

In his post-ESPN interview on Wednesday, Green credited center Willie Cauley-Stein for the best defense of the team in recent times. As usual, Green is 100 percent in praising Cauley-Stein, whose tire protection has freed Green to work harder. That's where Green is at his best and where he can protect the perimeter defenders less than stellar of the Warriors: he no longer has to be in five places at once, only four.

Cauley-Stein is a solid defender: he is buying what the coaching staff and Green have been preaching and that, along with its length, allows it to be an asset.

And with the greatest offensive pace that comes from improving defense has also been a blessing to the former King of Sacramento.

The true 7-foot-tall 26-year-old has the reputation of being a big pick-and-roll man because he is an outstanding tire rider and because nobody saw him play in the state capital.

Cauley-Stein is a gazelle, it is at its best when it can run. Few big men cross the court with grace, and no one is going to stop the big man, with momentum, on the edge.

It is now clear why the Warriors signed it this offseason: it has not had to adapt, the new Warriors have. But now we are seeing it in its best state.

In the midfield, the Warriors coaches have done a great job of allowing Cauley-Stein to run to the edge of the pick-and-roll without being the pioneer. It is not the most complicated offense, I doubt it works in the playoffs, but it is effective in the regular season.

Add the awesome Marquese Chriss game, which is also a strong tire racer and a not-mean bad tire protector, and has two cost-controlled centers that the Warriors can buy in the long term.