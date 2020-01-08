How the US knew Iranian rockets before they hit

Loading...

On Tuesday, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles aimed at two Iraqi military bases that housed American soldiers. The attack was retribution for the American drone attack in which Qasem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian military general, was killed. In a speech on Wednesday to Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that “minimal damage was suffered” during the attack and that no American or Iraqi lives were lost. Given the fact that Iran has developed rockets that are accurate to a few tens of meters, it is remarkable that all the personnel at the base appeared intact.

According to Trump, this had nothing to do with luck or a bad goal. Instead, he attributed it to “an early warning system that worked very well.” The US has an extensive network of radars and satellites aimed at tracking missile launches around the world, allowing troops stationed at Iraqi bases to seek coverage for the missiles hit their targets. The system worked as intended, but as the rocket technology of American opponents continues to improve, some experts wonder if the country’s first line of defense can keep up.

The American missile warning system goes back to the early days of the Cold War, when the threat of a Soviet nuclear attack kept the world on its toes. By the early 1960s, the US had concentrated a network of a dozen ground-based radars around the Arctic and several infrared satellites capable of detecting the launch of Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the American mainland. . The ground radars would constantly send high frequency radio wave pulses to the horizon; if a rocket was launched, the radio waves from the rocket would be reflected back to the radar antenna, while the satellites would search for heat signs from the rockets.

Although the fundamental methods for detecting a rocket launch have not changed much in the last 50 years, today’s rocket warning systems are much more accurate and responsive. One of the biggest improvements in early warning technology can be seen in space systems, which are constantly being launched on rockets around the world. Currently, the US has four rocket tracking infrared satellites in geosynchronous orbits – meaning they never change position relative to the Earth’s surface – and two additional infrared rocket detection systems that are likely to be hosted on classified National Reconnaissance Office satellites. In the case of the Iranian attack, it was almost certainly one of these satellites that informed the army that rockets were en route.

“It must have been from space or a manned aircraft,” said Riki Ellison, the founder and president of the non-profit Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance. “Radars are limited by the horizon and the mountains, so you can only detect a rocket when it reaches a certain height. You need something right away.”

As soon as a satellite detects a possible missile launch, a warning is triggered in the US Space Command’s Missile Warning Center from the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in Colorado. Military analysts work there to confirm that the detection is legitimate and process the trajectory of the rocket to determine where it will strike. With this information in hand, Space Command can determine whether a rocket interception is possible or necessary. How long the entire process takes, from detection to direction, depends on the starting location and the goal. In the case of the Iranian attack, US officials say troops had warned hours in advance of an impending attack of communications and intelligence signals, but the warning after the launch of the rocket was probably just a few minutes. No attempt was made to intercept the rocket; instead, troops on the target bases were ordered to disperse.

