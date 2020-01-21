How the US and Iran caught up on their longstanding feud: NPR

If you want to understand the history of the US-Iranian feud, you have to go back decades. However, the roots of the recent escalation lie in a number of developments in the past two years.

President Trump took office and spoke out firmly against the nuclear deal that Iran had signed in 2015 with the United States and several other world powers. The agreement set strict limits on the Iranian nuclear program for about a decade, and in return the international community lifted the sanctions that depressed the Iranian economy.

However, Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in May 2018, saying it had expired too early and did not prevent Iran from testing missiles and supporting militant groups in the Middle East.

The president doubled his “maximum pressure” campaign last year and imposed harsh sanctions that cut Iranian oil exports by about 80%.

The conflict intensified when Iran struck back in the region with a series of strikes against the United States and its allies. And the two countries were breaking new ground when Trump ordered a drone attack that killed a well-known Iranian military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, on January 3. Iran then fired ballistic missiles at bases where US troops were based in neighboring Iraq.

In this video, NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre breaks the conflict and explains what each side wants to achieve.