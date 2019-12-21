How the sharing economy promotes Christmas

Loading...

Tim Fung, co-founder of Airtasker, said that the online job platform is "pretty crazy at this time of the year".

The number of jobs posted in the past two weeks is 60% higher than in the middle of the year.

"It is a strongly seasonal recovery around Christmas," he said.

"We have seen over 3000 Christmas jobs posted in the past two weeks.

"People are also preparing for summer with pool cleaning, window cleaning and gardening."

Elizabeth Maher who lives in Sydney used Airtasker to install her Christmas lights.

"I have had them mowed my lawn occasionally," she said. "I have only used them for a year or two.

"There is a quick response every time I put something in place. I probably give a little more than I would pay a regular handyman."

Elizabeth Maher used Airtasker to install her Christmas lights.

Dr. Moira Scerri from UTS Business School has studied the sharing economy and found that most jobs are located in cities and posted by people from higher socio-economic groups.

Most of the workers who apply for jobs belong to lower socio-economic groups and live in outlying suburbs.

"They travel far to find work or to supplement their current job," she said.

Dr. Scerri said that workers at the concert platform are largely split into two groups. One includes people who have invested in equipment, such as a truck, who tend to specialize and bid for the same type of jobs. Others perform a range of labor-intensive jobs, including cleaning.

Some people use the platform to find a variety of tasks as part of a larger project like selling a house.

"So they use the platform for project management rather than for individual tasks," she said.

"There are people who use the platform to reduce their coordination efforts to find a photographer, a cleaner and a gardener.

"What we can infer from this is that people are using project management for a much bigger project, like selling a house.

"If you consider Christmas as the management of a project, it is possible for someone to go on and say that I need someone to cook, a cleaner, a man to do everything and coordinate all these tasks via a single platform. "

Dr Scerri said she found little evidence of community building via online platforms.

"While we call it a sharing economy, there was no evidence of the existence of a community," she said.

"We have not seen the same poster and the same worker with a work history over a period of time."

Dr Scerri said it seemed like a poster that liked someone's work would often stay in touch outside of the online platform.

Deliveroo said demand for its dedicated business service for catering and corporate functions has increased in recent weeks with demand for delivery runners for Christmas lunches and other events.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said her biggest order in 2019 was over $ 2,000 for a Christmas lunch in Sydney. A Melbourne-based company spent $ 500 on breakfast.

"Aside from corporate catering, while many independent restaurants have closed during the period, the platform sees a significant increase in orders from KFC on Christmas Day, possibly due of those following the modern Japanese tradition of eating KFC for Christmas dinner. Burgers and burritos were the top selling items during the period, "said a Deliveroo spokesperson.

Deliveroo said it offers runners financial incentives and vouchers to work on Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day. Dozens of companies also offered their customers significant discounts.

Popular Christmas jobs posted online:

Trampoline or Cubby house assembly 702 published tasks

Christmas lighting installation 514 published tasks

Catering staff / bar 514 published tasks

Functions of Santa Claus 52 published tasks

Source: Airtasker

Anna Patty is a workplace editor for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, state political reporter and health reporter.

Most seen in business

Loading