How the royal family plans Harry and Meghan's return to the UK

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would retire as “senior royals” and split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

Shortly after the news was announced, Meghan flew to travel with the couple’s son, Archie Harrison, and Harry stayed in the United Kingdom to perform his duties during official royal engagements. He then joined his family on Vancouver Island, but it is unclear when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be expected to return.

According to a source, members of the royal family fear that the couple will be hunted down by the paparazzi in Canada and need a safe space in the United Kingdom to return.

Harry and Meghan issued a harassment warning from photographers after claiming that long-range objectives were used to capture images of them inside their home.

Meghan was also spotted walking with baby Archie and their two dogs, and the couple’s lawyers insist the photos were taken without consent.

Consequently, Prince Charles and Prince William “reached out” to Harry and Meghan to allow them to return to the United Kingdom without resuming official royal functions.

The Sunday Times says palace is preparing for couple’s return in crisis, with source close to the royal family saying, “ The palace is very concerned for Sussex because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family.

“They make contingency plans in case the Sussex suddenly turn around and say,” Can we come back under your wing? “”

Frogmore Cottage will remain the couple’s home in the UK and as part of the new deal they will reimburse the £ 2.4 million of public money used for the renovations.

The source added, “You can take them back to Frogmore to take care of them. They would not return to royal office, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recovery.

“It is a thing of the future. There is no calendar here.

“But everyone agrees that this couple is fragile. No one is going to say, no, they can’t come back. “

It is not known when the Sussexes will return to the UK.