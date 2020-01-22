How the performance of Kendall Coyne Schofield's link All-Star changed the game

The first call was not answered. The second did the same.

Then a text message: “Hey, it’s Burkie, I want you to answer the phone.”

It’s the morning of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2019 in San Jose, and Patrick Burke is trying to get hold of Kendall Coyne Schofield. He has good news.

Burke’s phone rang almost immediately.

“I hope you slept well last night,” he told Coyne Schofield, “because the NHL would like to invite you to participate in the fastest skater competition.”

The rest is, literally, history. That evening, Coyne Schofield became the first woman to ever participate in an NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

You have now seen the video. (And if you don’t have that, what the hell are you waiting for?)

“I can’t believe it’s been nearly a year since then,” Coyne Schofield Sportsnet said earlier this month, thinking about the historic moment that took place on January 25, 2019. “A lot has happened, a lot has changed.”

In her time of 14,346 she finished less than a second behind triple champion Connor McDavid (13,378), and just ahead of Clayton Keller for seventh place in general. But the performance of Coyne Schofield that night was much more than a fast lap on the ice rink.

It took 14,346 seconds for the Team USA star to throw the ladies’ game onto the biggest hockey stage and since then she has been in charge to keep them there.

“I was lucky to skate at that time, but there are so many players and people behind the scenes who made that moment possible,” she said. “You know, you have a chance, you have a moment, and you have to take it – and I am so glad I was able to do that for the woman’s hockey community.”

Less than 24 hours before the 2019 All-Star events started, Coyne Schofield had just arrived in San Jose from her home in Chicago and went directly from the airport to SAP Center to participate in a dry run of the competency competition on the eve of the main event. The Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion with Team USA was one of the four ladies for All-Star Weekend to demonstrate the skills and she was fitting in a hurry to go to the ice rink.

Burke, who runs the Competence Competition alongside NHL Main Content Officer Steve Mayer, had asked the 27-year-old captain of Team USA and noticed Speedster to arrive early enough to test the event with the fastest lap.

“I know these players very well and one of the things I knew was that Kendall Coyne Schofield is one of the fastest people on earth. I think her first three steps disgrace many of our NHLers, “said Burke, who quickly thanked Susan Cohig, executive vice presenter of NHL club affairs and leader in NHL women’s hockey initiatives with the idea of ​​being in Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Rebecca Johnston and Renata Fast for the event.

“I asked Kendall to make sure she was a little early for when we tested the fastest skater and asked her to step in because, after years of telling people that Kendall is fast enough to do the fastest skater, “I had a chance to give her time in a way that nobody could argue,” he explained.

So, just off the plane and with almost no warm-up, Coyne Schofield stepped to the starting line and set a time of 14,226 – a time, Burke told her, who would have placed her in the middle of the pack based on the last competition Results.

Coyne Schofield thought that was cool, but didn’t think about it. Her story about that Thursday evening is short:

“The night progressed, and I went to my room and went to sleep,” she said.

Did she know that a plan had already been set in motion.

An injury to Colorado Avalanche striker Nathan MacKinnnon left Burke and Mayer one competitor short for the Fastest Skater event.

“I said that Kendall’s time would have put her in the mix, she will be there, she is an American Olympian and she is a great representative of the sport. Why don’t we throw her in the mix?” Burke explained.

Mayer was immediately on board and 20 minutes later the two senior managers approached NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: “We have an idea,” they told him, “and we need your approval.”

With the timed rehearsal of Coyne Schofield, Burke and Mayer almost immediately received Bettman’s blessing. Burke’s next call was to NHLPA.

“Their merit was the answer immediately:” Absolutely – this will be fun, “Burke said.

“Really, it was once that we had the official time that she was fast enough to do it, the approvals came through fairly quickly – Commissioner Bettman, NHLPA, the other players involved all said they thought it was a great idea,” Burke explained. “So the next morning we had formal approvals from everyone and when I got the green light, I was the one who had to call Kendall and let her know she was invited to participate.

“So I called her. Twice.”

As Coyne Schofield stepped to the starting line that night, buzzing crowds and NHLers leaning over the boards, she knew what was at stake. And in 14,346 seconds she did much more than just drop a few jaws and write her name in hockey’s history books – she ushered in a new way to look at women in her sport.

“I think so many people have seen skate and realized that girls and women belong to the ice hockey world. Talent sees talent, and the faces of the players on the couch that night said it all: they recognized me as a hockey player and they recognized the other players on the ice as hockey players – not as female hockey players – and that’s the story that we constantly try to break with ‘girl hockey’ and ‘ladies hockey’. Like, we play hockey, “said Coyne Schofield.

For Burke, this was the ultimate coupling performance.

“She kicks off the night, she’s the only woman skating in this event, and you know – and whether she admits it or not, she knows – that if she does something wrong here, all sexist idiots who say that women don should not jump up on this stage. It won’t be, “Oh, Kendall Coyne had a bad round,” it will be, “women don’t belong on this ice,” Burke said.

“And she not only did it well … At that moment, to come to the opportunity and spend the time she did, with all that pressure, with all that attention, it is the most coupling performance I have ever seen an athlete in my life. ”

In the year since her All-Star moment, Coyne Schofield continued to work tirelessly to keep women in the spotlight.

“We must continue to build a platform as we had in that NHL All-Star Weekend. I skated all my life and it just needed a great platform to show that, “said Coyne Schofield, who also has a long-term relationship with her home town NHL club, the Chicago Blackhawks. That partnership has resulted in formation of a development program for girls and various other initiatives.

The leader of Team USA, whose game also includes an Olympic gold medal and five world championships, has become a leading voice of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association – a group of more than 200 elite women’s hockey players who stand up for the future of the game and raise awareness of the need for a sustainable, professional hockey competition for the long term.

Her powerful voice is also heard in the San Jose Sharks broadcasts – the club contacted her in the summer to get her on board as a color analyst, a role she has embraced, while still being a priority for her career.

“If we can build a platform for women’s hockey that is big enough and people can see us doing what we do every day, it’s no shock that, you know, I can skate next to the men,” she said.

That stage will be reset this weekend as 20 of North America’s top women’s hockey players hit the all-star ice on Friday for a three-against-three match between Canada and the US as part of the All-Star Skills Competition in St Louis – another initiative led by Cohig and a direct result of the performance of Coyne Schofield a year ago in San Jose.

Introducing the selection for the Elite Women's 3-on-3 presented by @adidas! American and Canadian All-Stars face each other during the #NHLAllStar Skills competition on January 24.

“That wouldn’t happen if Kendall didn’t know last year,” Burke said.

Just like last year, the hockey world will watch – and Coyne Schofield will no doubt be ready to answer the call again.