How The Oil Market Has Made It Messed Up

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 photo shoot, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. Image: AP Photo / Eric Gay

We need to explain how the oil market has approached so hard, car production is set to go down this year and Daimler and Volvo are partnering on fuel cell technology. All this and more on The Shift Morning for Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

1st Equipment: Coming to Earth?

Here’s how the oil market crashed so hard yesterday led to negative prices, which doesn’t seem possible but in reality, anyway.

From Bloomberg:

Oil supply is also inelastic in the short term. It is expensive to close a production well, so some manufacturers are willing to temporarily keep the crude oil pump even at a loss.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, and others produce more oil than the market can consume, in a game of apples – everyone hoping the others will stay. President Trump’s effort to negotiate a deal to cut production has failed to put an end to the practices. In the long run, both supply and demand are more resilient, but as John Maynard Keynes said, in the long run, we are all dead.

Storage is usually the buffer that stabilizes inelastic markets. If supply exceeds demand, the excess goes into tanks. But the production is so long gone that there is almost nowhere to keep it raw. “It’s a kind of time of despair,” says energy economist Philip Verleger of PKVerleger LLC.

Therefore, competition and cost have led to excessive production, which means there is too much oil supply, which now means that supply capacities are being used by the market, which are usually supporting a level of production. much lower, they are full and there is no one for all these new ones. oil to go. We continue with Bloomberg:

Here’s the incident. On Monday, the contract for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate crude fell more than $ 55 to set the $ 37.63 negative barrel on Nymex. This was the first time in history the contract was trading for less than zero. It was well below the March 1986 and December 1998 lows. Last year, oil averaged less than $ 10 a barrel was … 1974.

“We live out of the worst possible government” for oil producers, says Steven Schorck, principal of the Schorck Group, an energy market analysis firm based in Villanova, Pa.

So what is it about the negative prices? Well, when you get to a point where you can’t keep the oil for sale later, or if you are a producer who should continue to do more to maintain your business, the value of the oil becomes zero. But you still have all this oil that you have to go somewhere, which will cost you money because no one wants to take it, which reduces the value of the oil to below zero, so you have to pay to keep it somewhere or get it. to fail.

Prices could go negative in inelastic markets: Sellers pay buyers to take them. Natural gas coming out of the earth as a by-product of oil production sometimes costs less than zero because it is considered as waste. Power generators sometimes pay customers to use electricity because it’s clearer than stopping power plants and having to restart them later. Dairy producers have not reached the point of paying people to buy milk, but they forget what they have because cows are producing more than the market. (You can’t suck a cow.)

It seemed unlikely that the price of oil would go to zero or turn negative because it is more easily stable than milk, electricity or gas associated with oil production. But in mid-March, Wyoming Asphalt Sour, a dense oil used primarily for the production of pavement bitumen, was offered at –19 barrels, Bloomberg News said.

The reason for the sharply negative price is that speculators are desperate to get out of their contracts before they expire – because if they still have the contract when the trade stops, there will be demand for delivery. And most of them have no way of doing this. There are no oil tanks on Wall Street.

2nd Gear: The Tesla Site Reality Problem

Tesla infamously lists a lower value for its online cars than its current purchase price. Here is factoring in “potential savings” the owner of the vehicle is supposed to profit from after-sales, such as saving fuel on a traditional combustion engine car.

The problem here, though, is that fuel costs are not consistent, and ultimately, they are at minimum values. So I’ll leave it to Bloomberg to explain:

The electrician electrician has, for example, estimated $ 4,300 in gas savings for buyers of the Model 3 sedan since at least the end of 2018. That number has remained static even when pump prices have skyrocketed. fluctuated and, more recently, decreased in precipitation. The national average for regularly unleaded fell to $ 1.81 a gallon on Monday, the lowest since March 2016, according to AAA.

Two US cities also have an average of $ 1 a gallon, a premium in GasBuddy’s 20-year history, billing as the most popular travel and navigation app in North America.

With gas less than $ 1 in some places, there is zero chance of your electric car moving away until you say $ 4,300 in estimated fuel economy. This is just the nature of the oil market right now, as it falls and burns. With so much oil reserved and more and more continuous flow as we speak, gas will probably be cheap for a few months to come.

Technically you wouldn’t really lose any money if you were a Tesla owner. You paid more for a discount later than you didn’t go. Sorry.

3rd Gear: 19 Million Cars Lost Covid-19

With the global auto industry being almost closed over the last month, and perhaps keeping it effectively off for a few months to come, the overall annual production of the new car will not be just what it was projected to be.

From Automotive News:

Worldwide production of light vehicles is now expected to drop more than 20 percent to about 71 million units by 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the recession, a forecast for the first car has said Monday.

This sharp decline, much larger than anticipated earlier in the year, will likely cost world builders 19 million units in lost production by 2020, according to LMC Automotive, which has warned that these projections could go further, according to major recovery speeds.

For environmentalists trying to minimize the number of new cars on the road, it could be seen as a winner. But if the economy recovers in the coming year, I bet customers and builders will find ways to get the lost ground sooner rather than later.

4th Equipment: Fuel Cell Or Hard Sale?

The onset of unforeseen disasters such as coronavirus led Daimler and Volvo to speed up an agreement that began discussions months ago, despite harsh economic conditions that would otherwise freeze industry planning.

The reason? Bad times have shown to both companies that they can put themselves at a lower risk if they work together on their big R&D projects. And also, a fuel truck joint venture was born. From Reuters:

“The common goal is for both companies to offer heavy duty fuel cell vehicles for demanding long-haul series production applications in the second half of the decade,” said Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volvo (VOLVb.ST ). Tuesday.

The joint venture agreed by the two companies will operate as an independent, autonomous entity, with Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group continuing to be competitors in all other business sectors, they said in a joint statement.

“Joining forces will reduce development costs for both companies and accelerate the market introduction of fuel cell systems into products used for heavy transportation and demanding long-term applications,” the companies said. .

Volvo will acquire 50% of the joint venture for about $ 0.6 billion, they added. The two companies will invest a total of nine figures each in developing the fuel cell system.

I can see how the application of fuel cells to long haul trucks could be more feasible and cost-effective than in passenger cars, where technology has struggled to gain ground against the advancement of electric vehicles, given the potential for larger fuel storage. vehicle.

Happy for the couple who found love (and economic security) in tough times.

5th Gear: Online Now Hot Cars In Pennsylvania Looking For A Deal

Pennsylvania’s hottest vehicles are available for online chatting! Just click on the link below for more details >>>>> From Auto News:

Pennsylvania dealers will be allowed to sell vehicles online, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday, a move that releases a sales ban that has been put in place for a month to slow down the COVID-19 transmission.

Wolf on Monday signed the state Senate Bill 841, which would allow remote online notarization. A public notary is required to close a purchase of vehicles in Pennsylvania. In-person sales or leasing transactions are always prohibited, although part and service operations may continue.

Supposedly Pennsylvania is among the top 10 states for new car sales, so it’s a big win for online sales. It makes sense!

Reverse: When GM was on top

On April 21, 1967, General Motors (GM) celebrated the manufacture of its 100 million American cars. At the time, GM was the world’s largest automaker.

I think Cash For Clunkers was a long way off this car, sadly. Via History.

Neutral: Are you hesitant to buy a car online?

As much as I enjoy playing with different car configurations online, I have never bought a car practically. I’m not sure it’s ready yet. Maybe, in my profession, it’s possible since I have more chance to drive a car before buying one without actually going to a dealership, so it should be convenient enough for me to buy online. But I only considered it in those dark, tense minutes a night a couple of years ago when I almost pulled the trigger on a Model 3, and even then I never dragged it and finally turned it down. How about you? What’s the matter?

