How the next trip to the moon will prepare us for Mars

The following is a transcript of a recent interview conducted on “Inside Sources” of KSL Newsradio, hosted by Deseret News opinion editor Boyd Matheson.

Boyd Matheson: We are very happy today to be accompanied by NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. Jim was nominated by President Donald Trump, confirmed by the Senate and sworn in as 13th NASA administrator in April 2018. Administrator Bridenstine was also previously elected as representative of Oklahoma’s 1st district, began his career with the US Navy E2C Hawkeyes flying the USS Abraham Lincoln and aircraft carrier has much more experience. Manager Bridenstine, thank you for participating today.

Jim Bridenstine: It is an honor to me. Thank you for having me.

BM: But we got to know each other a bit when you were in Congress. I’m sure you won’t miss those days today, as opposed to being able to play with all the great resources of NASA.

JB: Yes, I’ll tell you, it looks like the hill is really a rough place to be. So I am very happy that I am on NASA.

Boyd Matheson: Well it’s a great place. It is a great place for you. Many people have asked the question, you know, has NASA lost that ability to capture the imagination of the American people? And I can’t think of anyone better prepared to lead that effort than you.

JB: Well, I appreciate you saying that. I will tell you that there have been some beautiful dark days on NASA that went back about ten years. We had a moment there, where we switched the space shuttle. And then we canceled the replacement of the space shuttle, the Constellation program. And there was just a lot of concern about: “What will the agency do?” But we are bringing it back and we have some really big programs that are almost finished now. And I will tell you that the President and the Vice-President give us larger budgets and larger missions, with support from two parties in the House and the Senate. I think our future is very bright and the whole of America will be very proud.

BM: That’s exciting to hear. And I and I want to dive into some of those programs and some of those initiatives are moving forward and maybe starting with the Artemis program. I think this should probably attract the attention of the nation. Tell me more about it.

JB: Yes, so we have a big agenda to go back to the moon. I like to say that we are moving forward to the moon. I say ahead because we are going in a way that has never been done before. This time when we go to the moon, we go sustainable. In other words, we stay on the moon. We are going to learn how we can live and work in a different world for a long time. And we are going to use the resources of the moon to live – namely the water ice. When we think of the water ice, water ice naturally stands for water to drink. It also represents air to breathe. And hydrogen and oxygen – that is rocket fuel. Hydrogen and oxygen is the same rocket fuel that powered the shuttles in space. And it is available everywhere on the south pole of the moon, we are talking about hundreds of millions of tons of water ice on the south pole of the moon.

And of course that was only discovered in 2009. So really, you know, 10 years ago, 11 years ago, this important discovery was made. And that should have changed our space program immediately. We should have said immediately: OK, we’re going back to the moon, we’re going to learn how to use the moon’s resources to live and work for a long time, and we’re going to take that knowledge. We are going to take that knowledge to Mars, and that is really what the Artemis program is about. It is about a sustainable return to the moon. And then we take that knowledge and go to Mars. It is also important to remember that, in Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo. And we loved the Apollo program. But don’t forget that in the Apollo days all our astronauts came from fighter pilot backgrounds and test pilot backgrounds. And in those days there were no opportunities for women.

Well, now we have this very diverse, highly qualified astronaut corps that includes women, and we’re going to the moon sustainably, with this very diverse astronaut corps under the name of Apollo’s twin sister, her name is Artemis. And she was in fact the goddess of the moon. So I think it’s a great story to share. You know, America has changed and the space program has changed. And I think it’s a good story that America can be proud of.

BM: Yes, that is one that I think the American people can fall behind, especially in a year like this in which we celebrate women’s suffrage and a host of other scoops and also great progress there.

So when you looked at that Artemis program, you said it would really be the place where you would be sustainable and that you could then use it to follow our way to Mars. Tell me more about it.

JB: So what we have to do is learn how to live and work in a different world for a long time. The challenge with Mars is that Mars and Earth are on the same side of the sun once every 26 months. So if you go to Mars, you have to be willing to stay a few years. We are not talking about a few days, you have to go a few years. Which means we have to use Mars’ resources to live and work for a long time. Well, the glory of the moon is that it’s always a three-day trip home. And so that we can go to the moon, we can learn how to live and work in another world. We can prove the capacities, build the technologies, use the water ice, as well as the regolites and other minerals there on the surface of the moon. And then we know that if something goes wrong, we can always come home. We have, of course, proved this on Apollo 13, for example. Something went terribly wrong on the way to the moon, and our brave astronauts could reach the house. That is why the moon is so valuable. If we were to learn everything on Mars for the first time, the chances of success would decrease, so the moon is really the best course for us to learn what it takes to go to Mars. So around the moon we orbit what we call the (Lunar) Gateway.

The Gateway is a space station in orbit around the moon, and we already have a contract to build the first elements of the Gateway, and that Gateway in orbit around the moon will give us access to the surface of the moon. It is maneuverable, it has solar-powered electric drive, so it can ensure that we can reach all parts of the moon. We learned in 2009 that there are hundreds of millions of tons of water ice on the south pole of the moon. What’s interesting is why we didn’t know that from 1969 to 2009? For 40 years we missed the fact that there were hundreds of millions of tons of water ice on the south pole of the moon. Well, we missed it because we landed with people on the equatorial region six times. We had 12 people who landed six times on the moon, but they were all in the equatorial areas where there is no water ice. Well, what the Gateway allows us to do is because it is maneuverable, it can go, it can go to all the different orbits around the moon. And it can give us access to the north pole and the south pole. And we can go where the resources are and we can learn how to use those resources.

Well, the same gateway is also evolvable. It can therefore be evolved into the deep space transport that our first astronauts bring to Mars, for example. So it gives us options and flexibility. In the first instance it is about giving us access to the moon and being a command module for lunar activities. But in the end it will take us all the way to Mars.

BM: That’s fantastic. I want to switch a bit now and discuss some of the interesting components for me about how we continue to do this. Of course there are private groups that exist. You know, some wonder what the role of the federal government is now – public-private partnerships there – and the international connection. Of course, in recent years we have depended on our international allies and space alliances. Give me an idea both in terms of NASA’s continuing role, of the federal government and the private sector, and of our international component.

JB: Yes, great question. So it is another way that this time when we go to the moon, it is very different than we have ever done before. We have a very robust commercial marketplace. You know, people who listen to this on the internet or whatever they listen to, maybe they have their internet via internet broadband from space, or maybe people have DirecTV or Dish Network or XM Radio. There are all these space-based communication capabilities that are transformational and remote sensing capabilities that are transformational, but here is the point: there is a very healthy and robust commercial marketplace for space activities.

And so NASA has made a decision that instead of buying, owning, and running all hardware to get things going, what if we buy the services of this very robust commercial market. So it’s from NASA. We go from NASA to buy, own and operate the hardware until becoming a NASA customer, one customer of many customers. And when we do that, we have done it, for example, to replenish the international space station.

When we supply the International Space Station, we buy a service, we do not buy, own and operate our own rockets. And it has been very successful. We have been very successful in reducing costs, which naturally increases access. And we do that now, this year even – this is a big problem. This year we are going to launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. And we do it with a program that we call Commercial Crew. So where we start in this case, we have two providers. One is SpaceX with the Dragon Crew capsule and the other is Boeing, with what is called the Starliner Crew capsule. And we buy services from these two countries to bring our astronauts back and forth to the international space station.

The idea is that we want to be one customer of many customers. We hope that there is a very robust commercial marketplace with people flying into space. And there are many reasons to have people in space. I can comment on that within a few minutes. But if we think of commercial supplies from the international space station, commercial crew to the international space station, and now we are going to build commercial space stations, that will ultimately be the replacement for the international space station. So there is a robust commercial marketplace where NASA can be a customer. And we can be one of many customers. And we can have many providers who compete with each other on costs and innovation. The goal is that we have to reduce costs.

So we are already doing that in a low orbit around the earth. What we have to do now is that we have to take that model all the way to the moon. So if we buy the lander that brings our astronauts to the surface of the moon, that lander becomes a commercial lander and we want to buy the service. Make no mistake, we are going to invest a lot in developing that possibility. It is therefore a public-private partnership. But we want to have many providers who compete with each other, which reduces costs. But we want to do it as a service. And again, we can be one of many customers with countless providers that reduce costs.

BM: That is amazing. So I want to look down. You said that more people had to go into space. And I want that kind of attack in two layers. One is of course only the ordinary consumer, the individuals who are there, but also with regard to space power and whatever that means from a military perspective.

JB: Yes, so when we think about technologies that we are now proving at the international space station ISS, we prove that for example at the international space station ISS we can assemble drugs in orbit around the earth in a way that is not done in the earth’s gravity source . We prove that we can make immunizations that cannot be made in the earth’s gravity source. We prove that in fact we can print human organs in 3D on the international space station using adult stem cells. So if we use adult stem cells to print human organs in 3D, it means that all of these technologies have amazing breakthrough opportunities for human life here on Earth.

And that of course is the goal that investments, private capital, will bring to the market to do more activities in space than ever before. So we now use the International Space Station to create those markets.

But we also think of people who have macular degeneration and lose sight. We prove that we can make artificial retina for the human eyeball in space in a way that you cannot make on Earth, so that people with macular degeneration do not have to lose their eyesight. And there are advanced materials such as fiber optic networks that can be created so perfectly in space that you don’t need repeaters and of course, that the cost of laying fiber optic cables in, you know, reduces cities. So there is advanced production, there is industrialized biomedical medicine. There are all these different possibilities being developed that can only be done in an environment without gravity, they cannot be done on earth. And once these possibilities have been proven, the goal would be to see a lot of investment in space.

Now your question about the Space Force. Remember why we have a navy. We have a navy because there is trade on the high seas, and without a navy that trade is vulnerable. And that is precisely why the United States of America is powerful because we have a great economy with an amazing free market venture. And then we also have the power to support it. The challenge with space is, as you can imagine, we can already see, it is already a $ 400 billion market for commercial activities in space and it soon becomes a trillion dollar market. And there are countries such as China, which have called space the American Achilles heel. Because of how dependent we are on the space.

We think of the GPS constellation for navigation. It is also used for regulating electricity flows on the electricity grid and regulating data flows on wireless networks such as the mobile phone that I am talking about. It is also used for every bank transaction, a GPS timing signal is required. Without GPS there is no banking. So we depend on space in a way that most Americans don’t understand. And we want this economy to grow in space. And don’t forget, the economy is on earth, the activities are in space. But we want it to grow and to make it land all over the world who believe they can bring America to its knees by destroying space, they need to understand that we are not allowing anyone to gain an advantage over the United States by threaten space.

NASA does not do a Space Force. We are not a defense organization. NASA is an organization for science and discovery. But I will tell you, we are developing an economy and that economy is endangered if we do not have security in space. And that is what the Space Force is all about.

BM: That’s fantastic. Just in our last few minutes here, manager Bridenstine. I just wanted you to talk to the American people in general, you know. They have listened to this in the last minutes. What do you hope every American thinks, what do you hope we do about our relationship with space and the future of the space program?

JB: Yes, so I think the future of the space program is very bright. We see two-part support in the House and in the Senate. We have strong support from the president. The president has charged the vice president with the National Space Council, of which I am a member. And so the amount of support we have now, I don’t think we’ve had so much support since the 1960s, when we had people on the moon, you know, in the early days, and of course the early 70s too.

So I think the space program is strong. I think it’s important for people to recognize how dependent we are on space in a way that most people don’t know. And that’s why it’s important for the US economy. It is important for national security. And these are the activities that we need to keep growing. And of course NASA plays strong. You mentioned international partners. We grow our international partners.

I will tell you that when we canceled the Constellation program and stopped the shuttles, many of our international partners ran to the hills because they thought America had no vision. Well, now we bring them all back. They all want to be with us to go to the moon. They have never been to the moon. Remember when we went to the moon last time, it was only America. This time when we go to the moon, we lead a coalition of nations. It puts the United States of America in the lead as a leader. But it also gives us access to more resources and possibilities.

I would like to encourage Americans who are listening to know that your country is doing what it can to ensure that America is at the forefront and that is what we do. We are leading.

And so this is an important program for the nation, for diplomacy, for the economy, for national security. And I think it’s a point of pride and prestige for our nation. And so I would like to encourage Americans who are listening to know that your country is doing what it can to make America lead the way and that is what we do. We are leading.

BM: Fantastic. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. Thank you very much for coming. I appreciate your NASA leadership and our space program and there are some very exciting things that will really capture the imagination of the nation. Thank you so much for being with us today.

JB: Thank you always. Will do it again.