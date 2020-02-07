How the New York Times revised their digital playbook – Adweek

While the digital media landscape has evolved over the past decade, many media companies have struggled because CPMs didn’t match offline price lists. In addition, online audiences were (mostly) prepared to expect free content, a phenomenon that has turned the business model of most older publishers upside down.

The New York Times, which once struggled with significant financial problems, has turned the corner and is now considered a modern success story. For example, earlier this week the newspaper posted the latest quarterly results with sales of $ 508.4 million, as subscription sales increased 4.5 percent to 5.3 million print and digital subscribers by the end of 2019.

While total advertising revenue fell 10.5% year over year in the period under review (CEO Mark Thompson described the Times as the “first subscription publisher”), plans are underway to reverse the decline in media spending.

This includes the early introduction of data-based advertising solutions from first-party providers, as the Times is looking for data protection-safe ways to get in touch with the audience. The focus on privacy includes improvements to programmatic advertising, including the publisher, which protects its mobile app inventory from free market demand.

The policy decision was implemented earlier this month when Thompson told financial analysts that it will improve advertising inventory prices as the company also plans to introduce more sophisticated audience products for media buyers.

In an earlier conversation with Adweek, Allison Murphy, SVP for New York Times’ advertising innovation, described the mobile app audience of the title as the most valuable because the number of articles read and the resulting data is critical for advertisers.

“When we were thinking about where to start with the best ad experience, this should apply to these users,” she said, adding that on average app users are served no more than three ads per page.

Murphy also explained how the interaction between ad tech and inventory of mobile apps can often impair the user experience. “There are still a lot of elements of ad tech that are not working well with the app. We’ve found that we have more technical errors and more ad quality issues than in other parts of our environment,” she added. ” The programmatic buying ecosystem for apps (inventory) is nowhere near as well developed as it is for the web. “

The Murphy team has developed audience models over the past two years that can be offered to advertisers as a contextual targeting tool. This includes using panel-based data, which is updated twice a month to create an algorithm that rates all New York Times articles with 18 different emotions, such as “curious” or “optimistic”.

Your team also assesses the likelihood that an article will motivate a reader to take certain actions, such as: B. Make a charitable donation, change your diet, or spend a substantial amount of money.

According to Murphy, the publisher hoped to be able to offer advertisers additional target audience segments in mid-2020 (as Thompson mentioned in this week’s call for profits).

“When we tell more multimedia stories, having videos, photos, ads, videos, photos, and ads is pretty disruptive,” she said. “We’re trying to figure out how to get the right number of ads without disrupting storytelling.”

Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next, a trading body that represents publishers, told Adweek that it is critical for publishers to strike a balance between advertising and subscription revenue. “It always gets healthier if you have a direct relationship with your audience and don’t need a single partnership. You don’t want to rely on a single sales platform or search engine.”

The job of the New York Times and all major publishers, whose subscriptions have recently increased, is to continue to take advantage of consumer belief in the need to pay for news, as media companies themselves are exposed to a turbulent digital environment. that it fought against competitors like Facebook and Google for ad dollars.