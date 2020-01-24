How the new WNBA CBA could be found in all women's sports

TORONTO – Friday promises to be a monumental day in women’s sport when, as part of the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend festivities, the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 will make its debut.

As the name suggests, this is a 3-in-3 women’s hockey competition between some of the best talents from both the United States and Canada.

According to the NHL, this game will act as a strong showcase of the ladies game.

“The intention is to give these elite players the forum they deserve and deserve,” said Steve Mayer, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer of NHL, in a statement. “It’s exciting for us to be able to give them this moment. This is a meaningful event – it’s on national television. Not only will they perform and play for 20,000 people in the arena, but they also play for 40 of the biggest players in the NHL. We are so confident that they will give a great presentation. “

This event comes after a new important announcement in the women’s sport.

Last week, the WNBA and WNBPA reached a provisional agreement on a memorable eight-year collective labor agreement. Highlights include increased financial compensation for the competition as a whole, changes in maternity planning and better travel and accommodation conditions for players.

It is the type of SCBA that can be used as a standard carrier for professional ladies’ competitions that are progressing.

“It was just excitement – proud to see that some female athletes could generate such a CBA because I think it is quite expensive and it seems like they are really placing themselves in a completely different class of professional athlete,” Jayna said Hefford, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and current operational advisor at the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), of her first response to the news of this new WNBA CBA. “It was really very good news and really great to see that they could be treated that way.”

This kind of positive, enthusiastic response was reflected by the WNBA itself.

“I knew what we were voting for and what changes we were asking for,” said Kayla Alexander, a Canadian center who last played for the Chicago Sky. “But I was happy that it went ahead and that we could agree.”

New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse, whose cousin Sarah Nurse is playing in Friday’s 3-for-3 game: “I think this is a good step in the right direction for our competition. … Our voices were heard ( about) what we thought was really necessary to change in the quality of life as players and, of course, in the financial side of this deal. “

Kia Nurse currently plays in Australia for the University of Canberra Capitals, a necessity for her because the best way for professional basketball players for many women to make money prior to this CBA was to play abroad during the off season.

“I think it’s a positive step, especially given the salaries you see in Europe and Asia, where the professional competitions are for women,” said Denise Dignard, the high-performance director of Canada Basketball, of the new CBA.

But although higher wages may seem to be the biggest feature of the CBA, the change that really stands out for players is the greatly improved maternity review, which among other things stipulates that players receive the full salary during maternity leave.

“It doesn’t affect me right now – maybe somewhere on the road – but the mothers in our competition are absolute superheroes both on and off the field, and it’s incredible to have them supported by our competition.”

More than anything, with all the provisions made in this CBA, young girls and women can now better dream of playing professional basketball, as young boys and men do.

“These young women who come up from all the ranks they are … can look at us and say,” Hey, I want to become a WNBA player. “They can have that dream and they can have that ambition, and I think that’s huge for the game,” Nurse said.

“By taking these first steps to improve the working environment and opportunities within women’s basketball, hopefully other sports will notice this and hopefully this will create this wrinkle effect,” said Alexander. “We create an environment where people – and especially young girls – want to be such as:” Oh, OK, the working environments are great in women’s basketball and in women’s sport, not just (for) men. “

Hefford, for example, believes that the wrinkle effect has already begun.

“I think every sport now regards them as leaders,” said Hefford. “They have set the bar higher than, I think, for every female athlete in my mind. So I think they are leaders in that sense and I think it will just have an impact on every sport.

“These women, the best basketball players, are becoming big as role models. They are seen as athletes young girls want to look up to, and they will be able to see them more. There will be more visibility and I have to assume that there will be more young girls who want to play basketball just because of this CBA. And not because of its nuts and bolts, but because these female athletes are becoming more prominent, and that is what we want to see in every sport.

“That’s how we can keep young girls in sports …. Show them and make it a realistic option for them to become a professional athlete.”

The WNBA is moving forward and hopefully Friday’s 3-in-3 exhibition at the NHL all-star weekend will be the first step in the wake of many.