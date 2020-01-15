Shares ended a shaky day with modest gains, enough to send the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 29,000 points.

The S&P 500 index benchmark also reached a record high on Wednesday, led by gains in health care equities. Traders hoped that the signing of a provisional trade agreement between the US and China would contribute to better relations between the two economic superpowers.

Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose by 6.14 points or 0.2% to 3,289.29, a record.

The Dow achieved 90.55 points, or 0.3%, to 29,030.22, a record.

The Nasdaq composite added 7.37 points or 0.1% to 9,258.70.

The Russell 2000 Index of Smaller Company Shares achieved 6.66 points, or 0.4%, to 1,682.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 has risen by 23.94 points or 0.7%.

The Dow has risen 206.45 points or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq has increased by 79.84 points or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 has risen by 24.75 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 has risen by 58.51 points or 1.8%.

The Dow has increased by 491.78 points or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq has increased by 286.09 points or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 has risen 13.93 points, or 0.8%.

