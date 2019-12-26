How the McLaren Elva 804 HP will prevent insects from falling on your teeth without the windshield

Loading...

Image: McLaren

The McLaren Elva could be a new and tough supercar that can beat the McLaren Senna and look much better in the process, but it has a peculiarity: its lack of windshield. But don't worry, because McLaren has a method to keep mistakes out of his mouth, apart from putting a price out of his reach, that is.

That method is called the "McLaren Active Air Management System," which McLaren mentioned when the car debuted. It is meant to divert the air around the passenger compartment to create what McLaren describes as a "calm bubble," which sounds like something we all need in our lives.

But those words don't mean much without images, so fortunately now we have this useful Top Gear video to show us how they work, and other parts of the car:

The windshield-free Elva debuted last month, along with a dual turbocharged V8 with a power of 804 horsepower, a claim of less than three seconds to go from a standstill to 62 mph, and a qualified 0 to 124 mph time 6.7 seconds That last statistic is translated as "faster than Senna" in McLaren's speech, with the asterisk that "all performance figures [still] must be validated" in the Elva.

But nobody questions performance statistics in Elva, because it looks fast, it starts at just under $ 1.7 million, It is limited to 399 models and has McLaren logos. The questionable part is how all that performance is designed to happen without any glass in front of the driver and the passenger, since most of us equate the lack of a windshield with many unpleasant and involuntary meetings with other occupants of the road: errors, gravel and other unidentified debris kicked our way. McLaren offers a version of the Elva with a fixed windshield, in case that fear becomes too strong.

For Elva buyers who choose to go without windshields, Top Gear said the air management system designed to redirect air and debris is essentially a six-inch deflector that rises more than 30 mph to send air around the car. However, at more than 70 mph, the video recommends a helmet.

This is how it should work:

For a base price of $ 1.7 million, it is probably better to hit the windshield with this. After all, that deflector is not exactly cute, and neither does he run the risk of rolling the club with insects in his hair or dust on the seats of his car.

But style points are important, it seems, even if you get some deductions elsewhere.

