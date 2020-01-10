How the Magic Millions led a world revolution

Loading...

When the sun comes up, the trumpet “Call to Post” sounds over the beach – this morning will be a little different on the famous stretch of sand on the Gold Coast.

A large crowd gathers to watch the group of horses gallop along the beach. Some of the most famous Australian jockeys and celebrities are in the saddle.

Horses gallop on Surfers Paradise Beach before the 2020 Magic Millions barrier draw. Photo credit: Photo: Getty Images

“It’s just fun,” says Tommy Berry when he comes back. “There are a lot of people out there this year and I’m happy to see them up close. You are not allowed to drive on the beach that often. “

Fun is a big part of what makes the Magic Millions so special. But there is also a significant business side. Serious horse players and big city types are drawn to the yearling sale, which has become a huge event under the direction of Katie Page and Gerry Harvey.

After the gallop on the beach, attention turns from the golden sand to the green grass of the Gold Coast Turf Club, with the barrier for the Magic Millions Classic. The gate number helps or hampers Berry’s chances of favorite goal.

Berry wrestles with a baby in a stroller and another small child, and watches Aim Barriere pull two for Saturday’s $ 2 million showpiece. He holds a stroller in his hand, another child hangs on the handlebar and ponders what that could mean.

“I think I’m on the best horse in the race,” he says. “His style is to come back, so I would have loved to move a little further. He has a real foot turn and that will help us in the position we will be in. He has a good foot turn to run over late. “

It was 35 years ago that the first Magic Million sale, as it became known in 1985, was under one roof. Back then, only 200 horses went under the hammer, but one of them still has a huge impact on sales today.

Snippets, the first winner, became a star of the lawn, earned a place in the stud and made sure that his name was still visible throughout the sales catalog.

“I’m not sure, but without a horse like Snippets, the race could have died naturally, although there were four horses this year from this first Magic Millions race held in the Golden Slipper,” said Magic Millions veteran David Chester. “If the races were bad and the quality of the horses bad, there might have been problems. But it got better every year. “

What we did here is now being copied everywhere. New Zealand, South Africa, the Irish.

David Chester

Chester will be the center of attention when the actual business begins on Wednesday in the Bundall sales complex. He traditionally reads the rules and then auctions off the first run of more than 1,000 horses. The impact of snippets soon becomes clear when Lot 4 is sold with a dash of blood for $ 150,000.

Nearly $ 200 million will change hands in the horse trade next week. There will be million dollar stallions topped by a son of Japanese stallion Deep Impact and sold for $ 1.9 million, underscoring the global nature of the sale.

It was Carl Waugh who first developed the concept of a $ 1 million two-year-old race that was only open to horses that were bought when sold last year. Many thought that Queensland, a backlog of the breeding industry at the time, could not maintain the concept.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” says Chester. “We can be really proud of that because we have grown from zero to half the blood supply market in Australia. Gerry (Harvey) describes Queensland as an outpost.” State like Western Australia and South Australia, and yet we have 50 percent of the horse market.

“What we did here is now being copied everywhere. New Zealand, South Africa, the Irish … all copied the concept of a closed race and the sales to accompany this race. “

There are people who have been here from the beginning and remember the challenges of those early days.

“It was nothing more than a swamp when we came here,” said Raheen’s Basil Nolan about the retail complex. “When the first sale was made, there was a movement to ban the sale in Queensland – there was a meeting of breeders who wanted no one to sell here.

“We did it and thank God we did it. I was on every sale and it was remarkable for races and Queensland. It has made us a big part of the breeding industry. “

Jon Hasler of Glenlogan Park has observed the changes in his Queensland property.

“It was a boys’ club like the horse market at the time,” he says. “What became of it is a family event. There is something for everyone here.

“It makes this sale what it is. Everyone is relaxed because it’s warm and it’s the starting point for the year, but most of them have their families here. That’s the big difference that Katie and Gerry made. “

But it wasn’t all smooth, and sales survived, sometimes with goodwill, others with luck. Inglis directed the show for a few years in the 1990s when the Magic Millions were received. The race continued with $ 1 million in prize money to make the dream come true.

Katie Page and her husband Gerry Harvey took control of Magic Millions shortly after taking control in 2012Credit: AFR

The turning point came when Harvey convinced friends John Singleton and Rob Ferguson to buy the Magic Millions in 1997 for what was supposed to be $ 8 million. By 2011, Harvey would own it entirely.

“You could see that Gerry and Katie and Singo wanted to make it an event and that was the beginning of where it is now,” said Vin Cox, Godolphin’s Australian boss, who was responsible for the Magic Millions for eight years ,

“Without Magic Millions, I wouldn’t be where I am now, and it’s great to look back at how far it has come. It is the pinnacle of equestrian sport in the country. But without a world-class horse auction, the other things couldn’t have happened. “

Over the past decade, Page and Harvey have turned the Magic Millions into an event that attracts people from all over the world.

“This industry is built on the family, whether seller or buyer,” says Page. “I think it’s very important that it’s not just one person in the family who does that.” You need everyone involved. That’s why we offer the Women-in-Racing Bonus and other events so everyone is welcome.

“The events that we carried out on time are all based on horses. It’s about bringing people closer to the horse. Every year we try to add something to the Magic Millions to breed them. “

To this end, an international polo event takes place the week before the race on the Sunday, and the beach gallop on Tuesday has grown from two horses to 20.

“Everyone is so happy to bring his family here,” says Page. “I think we did a good job expanding racing to people who might not be there.”

Although the concept has been copied worldwide and sales are global, the concept is still unique.

“Magic Millions has the hallmark of bringing 1,000 horses of a certain type under one roof,” said Queen’s Advisor for Blood Conservation, John Warren. “The name of the game is maturity and accuracy.” The race day has a big goal. “

Four years ago, the Queensland government came on board to make the Magic Millions a $ 10 million race day, with each race on the map limited to horses bought for sale. This does not guarantee that the cream of the sales ring will return to the race (for example, Winx has never raced on the Gold Coast), but gives the week a final focus on Saturday.

James Harron knows what it’s like to enjoy the success of Magic Millions – four years ago Capitalist won the two-year race before winning the Golden Slipper. This year Harron is trying to buy the capitalist’s best son, whom he thinks he has found in a booklet colt at a price of $ 750,000.

Capitalist after winning the Magic Millions ClassicCredit 2016: AAP

“The capitalist was very special. He was the beginning of our partnership. We dreamed this dream and it came true,” says Harron.

“He was the ultimate two year old and it is quite exciting to see his stocks here now. The booklet foal was the best we thought was the best and it took some buying.”

No wonder this is one of Harron’s favorite times of the year. It’s busy too. His family is here and in between looking for his next capitalist, there are meetings and dinners with the other high-flyers of racing.

“What they created here is incredible,” he says. “It’s a wonderful atmosphere. The most important thing is that you get the right product here. The right product brings the right people.”

Harron, a young Irishman in his mid-30s, is the next generation of racing. His emerald green silks are already known and he has a reputation for getting the horse he wants.

This year he will leave the Gold Coast with more than half a dozen babies, hoping that a few of them will return for the Magic Millions Classic, like King’s Legacy and Nitrous this year.

“They are both very exciting,” he says of his Magic Millions runners. “King’s Legacy is obviously our best chance. He’s had a wonderful season. He’s third in a win at BJ McLachlan Stakes, he’s been here for two weeks and, according to all reports, has settled in really well.

“He’s in perfect shape with (coach) Peter (Snowden). He’ll have the turn signals on Saturday just for focus and barrier seven. We just hope for more luck.”

On the other side of the huge dining area where the sale takes place is Harron’s brother-in-law Henry Field. He runs Newgate Farm, which is capitalist and produces the colt that Harron requested.

Tommy Berry wins the Magci Millions Classic win. The goal is Randwick.Credit:AAP

He buys and sells blood. Sit down with him for a few minutes and he starts talking about his runner Aim.

“We are really looking for types and young people,” he says. “It’s the kind of sale we saw in Aim. Wait a minute, I have to bid on this horse.”

About a minute later, he wins the competition for a Spirit Of Boom colt at $ 190,000.

“Nice horse. Where were we?

“I know we have found two two-year champions on this sale over the past four years – Capitalist and Invader. It has served us well.”

Maybe Aim is the next star in the club colors Newgate and China Horse.

“He looks great,” says Field. “He is like a man among the boys. (Trainer) Peter (Snowden) is happy with him and Tommy (Berry) is confident. We are looking forward to Saturday.”

