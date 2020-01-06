How the low number of immigrants affects the US economy and workforce

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – In 2019, the population of the United States fell to its lowest level in the last century, according to estimates recently published by the U.S.

Although this trend may be partly explained by declining fertility rates and increasing mortality rates, the decline in the number of immigrants was also an important factor, according to the Office. This comes at a time when the Trump administration has intensified its efforts to reduce the number of immigrants entering the United States.

Does the decline show that the policies of the Trump administration are effectively reducing immigration? And if the trend continues, how could a drop in the number of immigrants affect the US economy?

Lower immigration numbers

In the last year of the Obama administration, 1,046,709 people left the United States to settle in the United States, the highest annual total in the decade, NPR reported.

Since then, the number of immigrants has steadily declined to 595,348 immigrants in 2019 – the lowest annual total so far in the Trump administration.

According to Randy Capps, demographer and director of research in the United States for the Migration Policy Institute, a non-partisan think tank based in Washington, D.C.

During the past decade, the number of Mexicans entering the United States without authorization has fallen sharply. Between 2007 and 2016, the unauthorized Mexican immigration has decreased by 1.5 million, according to a study by the Pew Research Center. This dip in Mexican migration was linked to the 2008 recession, which wiped out millions of jobs that drew undocumented immigrants to the United States, said Capps. At the same time, the Mexican economy has improved, which has prompted many people to leave their homeland in search of a job.

In fact, more Mexicans returned to their homeland between 2009 and 2014 than they entered the United States, a historic change, according to a 2015 Pew study.

“In recent decades, the most common source country of immigrants has been Mexico, which has supplied large numbers of legal and unauthorized immigrants,” said Capps. “One of the main drivers of the downward trend of international migration to the US is that Mexico does not bring as many migrants as before.”

At the same time, Central American immigration to the United States is increasing, with an increase in the number of people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras who cross Mexico to seek asylum in the United States. The number of unauthorized immigrants from Central America increased by 375,000 between 2007 and 2016, according to Pew.

But recent Trump administration policies have been a major impact factor in reducing the number of immigrants coming to the United States, legally and illegally, said Capps.

Trump administration reduced the number of refugees admitted to the United States at historically low levels and proposed restrictions on green cards and family migration. Trump has also tried to prevent Central American asylum seekers from entering the country, with proposals such as “Staying in Mexico,” which prohibits asylum seekers from waiting in the United States during the processing of their asylum application.

“The Trump administration has had mixed success,” said Capps. “They have succeeded in significantly reducing the size of the refugee program. But until now, they do not really have generally reduced legal immigration, and I think it will be difficult to do without the support of Congress. ”

Economic impact

A reduction in the number of immigrants coming to the United States – both legally and illegally – could have important implications for the U.S. economy, said William Frey, demographer and senior researcher at the Brookings Institution.

Specifically, as fertility rates in the United States continue to drop and baby boomers age, the United States will have to tackle the problem of workers who are out of the workforce, he said. Immigration will be a “safety valve” to help support both labor force and population growth in an aging society, he said.

“I think it is important that our policy makers carefully reflect on immigration,” he said. “There is a lot of talk about immigrants taking jobs from the Americans, but not much scrutiny of what immigration will mean for the economy and the country in the future.”

The economy of the US workforce already seeing the effects of a decline in the number of immigrants, said Capps. On the one hand, he said, the decline in the number of foreign-born workers has benefited workers born in the United States, with labor shortages and increased competition leading to a drop in unemployment and higher wages for some workers.

On the other hand, labor shortages in some industries, such as agriculture and seasonal recreation, have hurt some local economies. And some industries have increasingly embraced automation or turned to outsourcing as a way to deal with labor shortages, said Capps, solutions that don’t directly benefit American workers.

Capps and Frey said they expect the number of immigrants to rebound in the coming years, fueled by changes in global migration patterns, fueled by conflict or economic change in countries around the world whole. According to Capps, the biggest sources of migration in the future will likely come from Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

But Capps said that US policy will play an important role in the number of immigrants admitted to the United States. In the opinion of Capps, America must change its immigration system to allow it to be more flexible and more responsive to the needs of the US economy.

“We need to rethink our immigration system and make it much more focused on the workforce,” he said. “The data shows us that we are really going to need more immigrant workers, but we want to get the ones that best fit our labor market without hurting American workers. We need a flexible system that does not just set ceilings and categories, but where the numbers can go up when there is more demand for workers and go down when there is less demand. ”