What the new offensive coordinator Joe Brady says about what’s coming to Carolina should make Panthers fans extremely excited about what the Carolina 2020 offensive will look like on a weekly basis – it seems like the 30-year-old former LSU game coordinator going by brings new eyes and a pragmatic, process-based approach to the Panthers offense.

“At LSU … we found out what our players were doing well and we enabled them to succeed,” said Brady during his introductory press conference. “We didn’t just run plays to play plays. We wanted to find out what our boys are good at and that takes time.

“It’s hard to describe one more offense these days. You’re talking about a West Coast system, you’re talking about a scattering system. Everyone has put their own stamp on who and what they are. Our system will be what our players do best ( and I think that changes from year to year. I think it changes depending on what you have. “

“Ultimately, it’s about a vision you have for your players.”

Aside from the major changes that not only Brady, but also new head coach Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff currently under construction, are likely to bring to the latest version of “Panthers Football,” specific pieces are already in place the Panthers list, which should be particularly happy about what Brady can bring for her. Let’s take a look at who will win the most in Joe Brady’s offensive vision – and who may play a minor role.

While Brady’s methods of coaching wide-angle receivers at LSU may have been unusual – he is said to have had players wearing black face shields and hiding behind doors to limit their view during training to mimic controversial catches – but he was clearly successful , as he added multiple places To get standard RPOs with football for Joe Burrow, two of his receivers were able to catch more than 80 passes and received over 1,500 yards last season, after no LSU receiver more than the previous year 54 or 900 had received.

If Brady believes he can take advantage of his staff and put these players in the best position to succeed, he should consider Moore with the ball in his hands as the ability to accomplish since the second year wideout 11th highest YAC among wide receivers had a concussion last season despite missing the last two games of the season. While the selection of the first round in 2018 ended the season in terms of reach and reception in the top ten of last season, he also counted his catches – Moore had the fifth most receptions, leading to a first failure among the big receivers.

One of the things passers-by rave about at the LSU was Brady’s ability to take her out into space and distribute the defense. While Moore had a 55.6% catch rate on 27 contested targets, he’ll likely be excited about the opportunity to get the ball in his hands with some room to operate.

Curtis Samuel

After being named training camp MVP and on the verge of an outbreak, Samuel had only 54 catches for 627 yards and six points in his third season – but while he didn’t make the jump in 2019 at first glance, that was the biggest question , The question of whether or not he could stay healthy for an entire season after troubles in the first two seasons was answered because Samuel not only played all 16 games, but also the fourth highest percentage of snaps (85.8%) who had the offensive Panthers player.

Chalk some of Samuel’s struggles this season until the quarterback game – Over 60% of his total goals were considered impregnable, according to the player’s profiler, although Samuel was 1.75 meters away the moment he got the ball. Samuel had an average of more than 14 meters of air per target, which means that the Panthers used him to stretch the defense – often unsuccessfully. Last season, Joe Burrow ended at LSU 33-of-56 (58.9%) of the goals with more than 20 yards downfield for 1,166 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. Over 20 yards and over 60 yards.

Part of it was obviously due to Burrow’s talent, but given the increase in the overall completion percentage after Brady’s arrival (57.8% in 2018 versus 76.3% in 2019), at least part of it was due to the program. Samuel not only posed a major threat but was also successful in the red zone – all six of his results came from the mid-1920s. So expect Samuel’s role and effectiveness to increase significantly in 2020.

Ian Thomas

With Greg Olsen’s future in the air, the Panthers could give Thomas a much bigger role – Brady certainly used the scarce in late 2019 when Thaddeus Moss, son of NFL legend Randy Moss, set LSU position records for both receptions (38) and receiving of yards (570) at the narrow end in addition to four touchdowns; Moss also had five catches for 36 yards and two goals in winning the national championship against Clemson.

Thomas showed a steady improvement in routing, blocking and other features in the limited season last season. However, if Olsen leaves or moves to a different team, he indicated before the end of the season that he would not be interested in returning to a rebuilt Panthers team, although he acknowledged that Marty Hurney and Matt Rhule were likely to make the decision out of his hands would take the position, Thomas would probably leave the position, in whose 6-3, 260-pound physique and raw talent could fit perfectly a crime that takes advantage of its narrow limits like broad recipients.

While Brady has announced that he will use the talents he has at his disposal, Armah’s defender role may go away if Brady notifies the Panthers of the spread. The defender was not a position at LSU last season – Tory Carter, who started with four games and played in 12 in 2018 as a fullback, was transformed on the LSU team website as a “fullback, tight-end and Special teams plays “and registered only two receptions in limited offensive snaps last season.

“We have to have five people – and possibly six with the quarterback – that the defense needs to take care of every time they strike,” Brady told Max Henson.

While Armah had experience with the tight-end group and positional coach Pete Hoener in the last two seasons in the last two seasons, the defense did not necessarily have to take into account Armah last season as he only touched the ball eight times total; But just like Carter at LSU last season, Armah has to prove himself in special teams where he got the second most snapshots against Jermaine Carter, Jr. last season. The same probably applies to Chris Manhertz when the days of the “blocking specialist” in Carolina with Ron Rivera could have ended.

Brady was questioned about multiple players at his introductory press conference and carefully avoided any questions. He said he hadn’t seen enough films about the Panthers to form an informed opinion. Well, all but one player:

“Speaking to staff would be an injustice,” said Brady. “But look, everyone knows Christian McCaffrey, so I’m curious to see what he’s good at and able to work with him.”

If Brady really wants to find out what his players are good at and how to deal with it, McCaffrey will surely make his job a lot easier, since walking back has had one of the best seasons in NFL history, over 1,000 meters fast and while receiving his own break Record for receptions in one season for a run back.

Samuel and McCaffrey imagine a bunch with Moore, and Brady will be spinning this off-season in the head – and it will be terrible if he defends himself against the defense.

While the quarterback situation is buzzing with trade rumors about the Panthers franchise quarterback that has been in circulation since its placement in the injured reserve last November and subsequently underwent an operation to repair a Lisfranc injury, Brady wasn’t ready to go into details. He followed the same path as his boss Matt Rhule, avoiding the obvious questions that were asked about Cam Newton.

“I wish I could give you something – I wouldn’t even have had the opportunity to watch the film, especially since I was at college level last season,” said Brady. “I’m looking forward to getting in touch with Cam, Kyle, Will and me, and I know we have a great group of people. I’m looking forward to getting in touch and seeing the direction.”

While Brady is obviously not afraid to use the risk of a quarterback run to spread the defense, Joe Burrow actually had less carry at the LSU (115 for 369 yards in 2019) last year than in his junior season (128 for 399 yards)) in two games less; That doesn’t mean, of course, that Brady won’t adjust if he has a weapon like Cam Newton in the background.

Whether it’s one of the quarterbacks currently on the program or a new member in focus, Brady’s impressive work with Burrow last season will get fans to spit out what he does on the next level can. The Broyles Award winner of 2019 helped make the LSU offense rank 65th in the country in efficiency and second best in the country, and Burrow set the record for most touchdowns in FBS history in a single season.

Imagine what he can do at this level – the players in the locker room are sure to be.

Josh Klein is Managing Editor of The Riot Report. His favorite panther of all time is Chad Cota and he once talked to Kevin Greene. Follow Josh on Twitter @joshkleinrules.