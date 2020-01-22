How the Iraq war shaped the path of a SEAL to the medical school and NASA

Navy Lt. Jonny Kim

went viral last week when NASA announced that he and ten other candidates (including six other service members) became the newest members of the agency’s holy astronaut corps. Kim is an excellent Navy SEAL and a Harvard Medical School graduate. She seems to have a penchant for making people’s childhood dreams come true.

However, Kim shared with Task & Purpose that his motivation to live life was not so much based on the ambition of the starry eyes, but on the pain and loss he suffered both on the Iraqi battlefields and the instability of his Los Angeles suffered childhood during his childhood. Kim tells his story in the following questions and answers, which have been edited slightly for the sake of length and clarity:

Task & Purpose: Why did you choose the Navy SEALs, not Special Forces or Marine Force Recon or something?

Jonny Kim: The military was never in the picture for me. My parents wanted me to go to college and get a well-paid job there, but something in me knew I just wasn’t ready for it and I didn’t want to. And I wanted to be part of something bigger than me.

I was in martial arts class when I was 16, and my friend Keith, with whom I went to Santa Monica High School, told me that his goal in life was to be a Navy SEAL. I am trying to frame the scene so that it was before September 11, 1999 before anyone knew what a Navy SEAL was.

When I heard Keith talk about this passion, this dream, it was so inspiring for me: a group of warriors who worked the hardest military training during the night and performed these operations that no one else would or could do. The most important thing was that they never sought recognition or advertised the nature of their work. And it was so profound, that level of humility and professionalism, that I knew I wanted to do it.

I had heard about the Special Forces and didn’t know much about Marine Recon … but there was something that fascinated me about the SEAL training and Hell Week and all those strenuous tasks that I thought I needed to do.

And much of it was for my own selfish needs, just as I had to discover myself and my identity. I didn’t really know who I was, and I didn’t really like the type of person I grew up to be. And I thought that this was a drastic step for me to reset my life, to reorient myself, what I wanted to do or what I thought was possible.

T&P: I can refer to this lack of self-confidence and I want to fake your own identity. Can you tell me more about this lack of self-confidence? Was it some kind of shyness or uncertainty?

I mean, I don’t know how appropriate it is for me to go into details, but I haven’t … I haven’t had the most stable childhood. And I think that my insecurity and inability to speak to people and build close relationships are largely due to childhood instability. That’s a big reason why I didn’t have big dreams. I didn’t have that kind of healthy confidence or security, and maybe I didn’t have that kind of inner frustration that I know I can do what I can, I just have to believe in myself. And I didn’t have that.

For me it was the biggest reset to become a SEAL.

T&P: Just to make sure I follow you … are you saying that you don’t have many resources and therefore don’t have many options?

Certainly no financial means. We were middle class; It would be inaccurate to say that I come from a poor household. But the family relationships we had at home were somewhat unstable. And I think that resulted in very little confidence building.

I am of course a pretty private individual. But I understand that … I almost owe it to the next generation of children. One of the main reasons why I wanted to be an astronaut was because I wanted to inspire young children.

I feel obliged to be a little more open about where I come from. Because I want young children to understand that they are able to realize their hopes and dreams, even if they don’t come from the best place.

T&P: When you decided to become SEAL, was the fight something you were looking forward to? I don’t mean pejoratively, I know that’s part of the deal, but was the fight something you were looking forward to and how did the actual experience measure up to how you imagined it?

I don’t think I’ve ever been asked. I think it’s a very deep and clever question. Yes, I think as a naive 18 year old when I first came to the Navy I had these great dreams of fighting and counting on it to happen in a certain way, maybe influenced by what I had seen in Hollywood movies or read books.

But war was not what I had imagined. And it was ugly. And it was painful. And there was a lot of suffering.

And I found a lot of good things about it. There were some of the most compassionate acts I have ever seen of loving your fellow man and woman. It gave me a perspective that I don’t think I could have achieved in any other way. This perspective of ugliness, but at the same time the beauty of humanity gave me great hope that we can make this world a better place.

Many of my inspirations, really all of my inspirations, of wanting to do good things in my life to add something positive to the world, were born on the battlefield. I have to say that was all.

I mean, I miss my friends very much, whom I will never see again. But I wouldn’t trade these experiences for anything.

T&P: I am new to the coverage of the military strike and I am surprised that after seeing all this ugliness and wanting to do something profoundly useful to people around the world, that could be removed from the game.

Is it okay if I share a story with you?

T&P: Sure, I was about to ask for one, keep going.

I think one of the greatest acts of love that a person can show for another is to sacrifice themselves for someone else’s life … and that has happened many times. A time that was profound for me was a young man named Michael Monsoor who did a combat mission in Ramadi on September 29, 2006.

A grenade was thrown into his general area and he was the only person among his teammates who could have escaped the explosion without harm. Instead, he jumped on a grenade, completely suffocated it with his body, absorbed the impact and died in the last act. And he didn’t have much time to make that decision.

I would like to think that if I were in the same position I would do the same, but I don’t think anyone knows until he is pushed into that position what he would do. I know Mike was scared. I know he didn’t want to die. But I’m so excited that the love he had for his teammates was greater than his fear of death. For me it is an inspiring act that has been preserved.

There aren’t too many places where I’ve seen this act of love for someone else.

T&P: You have been deployed to Iraq twice, and it sounds like they are incredibly difficult deployments to Ramadi and Sadr City. How did this path lead you to become an officer and attend medical school?

I was the combat doctor on my platoon and I had the lucky opportunity to treat my comrades, civilians and sometimes the enemy. But there was a limit to what I could do to help people. I was trained to stabilize patients so long that they reach a hospital and can be treated as a final care by a doctor, a surgeon. I was very inspired by the doctors I worked with. I know that many of my friends owe their lives to these doctors and their medical staff.

I have promised many people I lost that I would spend the rest of my life doing something good and positive for the world because they left a void when they died, and I know that they will succeed would have been and made the world a better place where they had lived. These are big shoes that I have to fill. At this point, I found medicine to be a good platform for spreading this goodness and making this positive contribution.

T&P: I imagine that it must have been a sharp turn from the SEALs, this very intense fraternity, into a civilian environment like Harvard Medical School. Was it a difficult transition for you?

It was. It was probably one of the more difficult things for me. It is a different set of tools that you need to be successful in the SEAL teams than in a civilian institution. As much as I consider myself to be a grounded person with a broad perspective, I have had limited experience until then.

At the age of 18 after graduating from high school, I joined the military and was briefed on this lifestyle. And I’ve learned so much from it. But somehow I hadn’t seen the rest of the world. In a way, I had a unique set of life experiences that no one else that the majority of people in the world would never experience.

But that’s a bit of a bubble in itself, isn’t it? So, leave this comfort zone, go to a civilian facility, and converse with people of different experience, some of whom were only 18 and attended college. Of course, that didn’t seem to me. I had to learn how to do it. And it is difficult to find similar experiences, especially if you have had extreme experiences in times of war.

And you layer it all over … I’m not saying I had post-traumatic stress disorder. You can call it what you want.

But the truth is, I was angry after the war.

I had a lot of traumatic experiences. Many veterans deal with these traumatic experiences in their own way. And for me it was a lot of anger that wasn’t necessarily directed against a person or anything, just … to have that anger in me and to try to deal with it in a healthy way, to cope with all this trauma and all the loss I had would have.

All the time I try to fulfill my obligations as an officer candidate and have a part-time job, and my son was also born at that time. It was really one of the hardest transitions in my life … but I got a lot stronger for it in a different way.

I don’t think strength is defined only as physical strength or as your ability to endure immense pain or mental trauma.

I think strength comes in different forms. And one of them learns to adapt, to be honest with himself and to be vulnerable. It was one of the most difficult things for me to learn, to be vulnerable and to be open to others.

Because I didn’t really learn that in the SEAL teams.