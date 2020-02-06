How the Iowa caucus app went wrong and how open source could have helped

Can AI elections help?

Tonya Hall talks to Dr. Cesar Hidalgo, director of the collective learning group of MIT, to explain how AI has the potential to improve elections.

When the Iowa Democratic Caucus results were delayed by an application error-up Bernie Sanders supporters were outraged by a stolen victory. Now that the results are coming in and the results of Sanders have turned out to be OK, they have become calmer. But the fact remains that the application not only reported the caucus results, but it also made people even less confident in the election process.

Most of the post-mortem in Iowa has focused on Shadow, the company behind the app and the parent organization, Acronym. The core problem was not with the groups behind the erroneous application, IowaReporterApp; it was with a fundamentally flawed software development process.

What happened to the Iowa caucus app?

The app has not been tested sufficiently, is not installed on many phones and often does not function as expected. In short, the app was ripe for failure. Even before the caucus, many experts were concerned about the security of the app.

It was not the first time. In 2016, the Iowa District chairs tried to use a Microsoft smartphone app to communicate the results to the party’s headquarters. The reporting mechanism has crashed.

This time, Shadow was paid around $ 63,000 by the Iowa Democratic Party and $ 58,000 by the Nevada Democratic Party to develop IowaReporterApp. That may sound like a lot of money, but for a mission-critical mobile application it was cheap.

IowaReporterApp had a simple task: counting support for candidates and reporting via the app. But the app did not scale, the telephone lines were understaffed and the caucus connectivity was irregular. In short, a programming error was exacerbated by problems with implementation and execution.

Shadow admitted so much:

“We sincerely regret the delay in reporting the results of last night’s Iowa caucuses and the uncertainty this has caused for candidates, their campaigns and Democratic caucus goers. As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and the collection process via Shadow’s mobile caucus app was robust and accurate, but our process of sending the caucus results generated via the app to the IDP was not. ”

Has the Iowa Caucus app been fully tested?

Some people have called the Iowa caucus a beta test. If I want! This was an alpha test. The program was only made available to users on January 18, just over two weeks before the caucus.

To install the application, instead of using a regular app store, users had to download and install it on their TestFairy phones, a test platform for Android apps, and Apple’s TestFlight test site beta app.

According to Vice, Jonathan Green, president of the Democratic presidential primary caucuses in the Fremont Township and Lone Tree district in Iowa and an IT system administrator, the program was not working properly. Indeed, Green said that he did not receive the last app instructions until 13:00 on February 3, the day of the caucus. The latest instructional email also added that district leaders should call the results if the app “crashes / crashes / crashes”.

As Herbert Lin, senior Cyber ​​Policy and Security researcher, Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, noted: “The idea of ​​releasing a poorly tested app to users without app-specific training hours before it really had to be used is the culmination of recklessness or naivety. “

There was reason to believe that the app would explode

Like Evan (Rabble) Henshaw-Plath, CEO of Planetary, a new decentralized social network, tweeted (sic):

“The caucus app is a firebase / react app, built by a senior engineer who has not yet done mobile apps and a group of people who have recently graduated from the code academy and who as a prep-cook a few months ago worked for Regus for Starbucks and receptionist. ”

In short, the app and the underlying infrastructure were badly done. Then the fail-safe – which invoked the results – failed because there were not enough people available to handle the load. So the Iowa caucus failed due to simple incompetence.

Another reason why the app has seriously failed is because of the way election software is financed and a misleading belief in the development of proprietary software. Henshaw-Plath tweeted that “the fundamental problem is that we have a very broken way in which we finance campaign technology.” Political software is naturally focused on the short term: obtaining contributions and winning the elections.

That is why he went further, while “in normal technical circles we would have a number of free software libraries and tools that we build on together, but the technical scope of the campaign does not have this because decision makers fear that our tools will be taken and used by the others side.”

“The decision makers,” he continued, “refuse to use free software, alienating the progcoders / ragtag communities. They also refuse to finance projects between cycles to build reusable platforms.”

This is fundamentally flawed thinking from leaders without an idea of ​​how modern software development works.

As Alex Stamos, an expert on cyber security at Stanford University, tweeted:

You build a tabulation system on the critical path of human history. Do you:

a) Have your decent public university CS department build an open source solution and ask for public assessment?

b) Pay the lowest bidder and keep it secret for election security experts?

The result is, well, we just saw it: a proprietary program that was put together by developers without sufficient time and surpassed by their work. This just doesn’t work.

Open source is the way forward

It took years, but everyone outside of Apple now uses open-source methods to make the software that changes the world. Political party leaders must wake up and realize that it is the 21st century and embrace it. It is not as if open source election software projects do not exist. Here are some that can help us hold safe, reliable political campaigns and elections:

The mission of the Progressive Coders Network is to build open-source tools to support the supporters and reduce the influence of big money in politics. Some of their projects include National Voter File, a modern database with voter files; Carpool promotion, a program to link voters to drivers; and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which strives for mathematical justice when charting constituencies.

Ragtag has a similar mission as Progressive Coders. Some of their projects include Help Desk to bring campaign workers and political activists into contact with technically skilled helpers and Web Squads for campaigns that need help with website development. We see basics in both groups, a class that has been missing from schools for generations, along with open-source software.

It is not only small groups that work on open sourcing the election process. Microsoft is starting the open source election law. ElectionGuard is an open-source software development kit (SDK) for cryptographic protection of voting machines. ElectionGuard should be released soon and hopefully it will be implemented in some voting machines before the 2020 general election.

The US Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and VotingWorks (a non-partisan organization) have recently opened a tool for checking election results: Arlo. The code is available on GitHub.

The Open Source Election Technology (OSET) Institute, as part of the Trust the Vote project, is working on ElectOS, a long inactive open-source election technology platform. When this is completed, this ongoing work will support election management and voting. That includes making, marking, casting and counting ballot papers and managing all back office functions.

In theory, ElectOS could replace today’s defective and outdated electronic voting systems. But real work needs to be done before it can be used in elections.

The top three manufacturers of voting machines – ES&S. Hart InterCivic and Dominion – all use their own software. Most of these indeed work on Windows 7 or even older operating systems. Oh, and in case you lived under a rock, Windows 7 fell from the sky in January 2020.

Software errors such as Iowa are unacceptable

It is far from the past that political parties and governments are switching to open source.

Although, as Lin indicated, Iowa had one thing right: “The requirement that votes be counted on paper and then counted electronically … … With that paper trail, the Democrats – and the nation as a whole – will be able to to consider the event as a case study on how to recover from a bad election … Without the paper trail there would never be any clarity – just a lot of doubt. ”

The last thing we need is more doubt in our elections. Open source or proprietary, we need a paper ballot audit trail. Unfortunately, Lin noted that “voters in at least nine states, including Texas, New Jersey and Indiana, will vote electronically on systems that do not leave a paper trail.” This is an error that can be even worse than continuing to rely on outdated proprietary software for our elections.

Related stories: