Loading...

Think about a connection between Kigali and tourism and people are likely to remember the Rwandan civil war that formed the background of the moving 2005 Hotel Rwanda film, nominated for three Oscars. But in the 20 years since the end of the war, Rwanda has made a turnaround, with its capital, Kigali recognized by tourists as the most inviting city in all of Africa.

Entrepreneurial spirit

Men’s Journal

The genocide that destroyed Rwanda 20 years ago remains a sobering reminder for its citizens, but determined to continue, the nation is a huge improvement over those dark days with a much more stable government and a buzzing economy. Now, the capital of Rwanda, Kigali is quickly gaining the reputation of being an important art hub, a vibrant hospitality industry and an incubator for a rejuvenated entrepreneurial spirit.

The result is a much more accommodating municipality, home to some of the allegedly best restaurants and coffee shops on the continent, with everything from the skewer goat meat known as a skewer to a brew of boiled beans and sweet potatoes, a highly acclaimed National dish .

Fashion boutiques and clothing stores offer high-quality clothing that can be modified within a day for busier consumers. And there is no shortage of art galleries and museums in the city that celebrate its vision of African culture.

Safer than the US

The New York Times

Federal law prohibits locals from referring to others as part of the Tutsis or Hutus, the rival movements responsible for the civil war that claimed 800,000 lives. But tourists are advised to visit the Genocide Museum to get a detailed overview of what Rwanda almost tore apart in 1994.

After visiting the complex, Kigalians encourage visitors to view the nightlife in some of the more busy after-hours areas in the city. It appears that Rwandans find the best way to live through a tragic event, to make it happen. Even with a population of 1.2 million, Kigali is also a fairly safe environment, since Rwanda is now the ninth-safest country in the world. In perspective, the US is in 128th place.

Legislated Umuganda

NPR

In addition to a lively atmosphere, the other important element that contributed to the rebirth of Kigali is the legal activity known as Umuganda, which stands for community service. It is required that an adult member of each household get up on the last Saturday of the month and clean up or repair anything that requires outside maintenance, including items on public property. That service translates into pride and eagerness to show their part of the city to the rest of the world.

Despite the impressive accolades from tourism media that have recently visited Kigali, it is still a job to become known. Nevertheless, the city and the rest of Rwanda have come a long way since 1994.

These beaches are absolutely stunning … and they are in the US!