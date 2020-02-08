How the corona virus is compared to other major outbreaks

Flights are discontinued, entire cities are closed, cruise ships have become containment centers and treasurers are stressed.

The new corona virus has sent shockwaves around the world, and while it has not officially reached the size of an “epidemic”, many of the world’s leading infectious disease experts believe a pandemic is likely to occur – an epidemic on two or more continents ,

This is the comparison of this new coronavirus with other major outbreaks that have occurred worldwide.

Swine flu was the deadliest, killing an estimated 284,500 people who spread to 214 countries and, according to several studies, infected between 11 and 21 percent of the world’s population, equivalent to 6.93 billion people at the time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stopped recording the total number of cases in the middle of the pandemic. The actual numbers could be much larger since only serious cases were tested, but the reported death rate was 0.02 percent.

Corona virus, on the other hand, currently has a mortality rate of around two percent. However, many people believe that the number of cases could be much higher than reported, which would lower the percentage.

Swine flu occurred in Mexico in March 2009 and after spreading to 74 countries, the WHO declared it a pandemic. They were first criticized for taking too long to trigger a pandemic, and then for hyping the outbreak.

Swine flu has become an integral part of our flu season and many doctors believe that the coronavirus could become the same.

Get out of the animal kingdom

Most major virus outbreaks begin in animals.

Ebola is transmitted by bats and other primates. The origins of SARS and MERS are both uncertain, but analysis shows that they also spread to mammals.

They all move at different speeds, but the breathtaking speed of coronavirus has more to do with where the outbreak started, said University of Queensland virologist Ian M. Mackay.

“The new corona virus is developing rapidly because it can spread better from person to person than the Ebola virus and appears to be more efficiently transmitted than SARS-CoV,” he told The New Daily.

“There is also a wide clinical spectrum, including mild illnesses. In context, however, the virus occurred in a very densely populated area. So it may come as no surprise that the numbers are much larger than most Ebola outbreaks or past epidemics.

“It moves at the speed of a flu-like virus. The 2009 pandemic influenza virus has also spread rapidly worldwide. This is exactly what a well-transmitted respiratory virus can do.”

The common influenza is even more deadly. Seasonal flu mortality is typically less than one percent, and is believed to cause approximately 400,000 deaths worldwide each year.

“We have a flu vaccine that can prevent death, but it is not widely used,” said M. Mackay.

“We need a better vaccine, but that’s a different story. Will rejection or restricted intake be a problem if we get a novel coronavirus vaccine?”

“According to models, this virus may peak in the coming months, but we may not be able to contain and eliminate it as SARS-CoV did.”