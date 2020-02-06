How the Corona Virus Developed in the United States: Follow the latest virus infection developments from Wuhan, China

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – The outbreak of the coronavirus has killed over 563 people worldwide, most of them in China.

The novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) was first discovered in Wuhan China, which has a connection to a large seafood and animal market, which suggests an animal-to-human spread, reports the CDC.

Since its discovery, the virus has infected over 24,600 people in more than 25 countries, including the United States. There were 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States and 76 pending cases according to CDC’s 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States. (The CDC updates the website on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It does not include the latest Wisconsin case.)

Here are the latest developments in respiratory disease in the United States:

February 5. 2020:

Nearly 200 American evacuees reach Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, California

Around 178 Americans from Wuhan, China, arrived at Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday. Two flights with passengers left China as part of an evacuation chartered by the US State Department.

Passengers on one of the flights remain on the air base and are quarantined for 14 days. Passengers on the other flight will continue to fly after refueling the aircraft at Travis Air Force Base to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego.

Death toll increases, 12th coronavirus case confirmed in Wisconsin, officials say



Health officials said Wednesday the patient is isolated, but state health officials would not say where they were, their age, or other details.

China reported 73 more deaths from a new virus and increased its number to 563. The World Health Organization called for more resources to help countries fight the spread of the disease.

Health officials in Asia have quarantined two cruisers with around 5,400 people on board.

San Jose Unified School District monitoring for virus symptoms

South Bay’s largest school district, San Jose Unified, has a unique position with 48 nurses and employees. Monitoring symptoms is a top priority.

The district has 26 school nurses and almost as many nursing staff covering 41 schools. So you are on the alert for the flu and now for the new coronavirus.

Here you can see how the health offices are equipped to monitor almost 30,000 students.





Lawrence Livermore Lab researchers are studying viruses in hopes of blocking and treating them



Deep inside the highly protected Lawrence Livermore Lab, scientists are trying to create a 3D model of the proteins that make up the structure of the coronovirus.

They hope that this will provide researchers with a starting point to find out what makes the virus tick and how it can be combated.

February 4, 2020

ABC7 News shows SF General isolation rooms in the intensive care unit under the influence of corona viruses

Hundreds of Americans will be evacuated from China and will land at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield on Wednesday, where they will be quarantined for at least two weeks.

If one of the evacuees is diagnosed with coronavirus as soon as they are in a state, they are taken to a hospital.

UCSF is currently treating two coronavirus patients who were transferred from San Benito County to their Parnassus campus on Monday.

Visit the isolation rooms of the SF General Hospital here.

American and United Airlines discontinue flights to Hong Kong due to “weak demand”

American Airlines said Tuesday that flights to Hong Kong had been discontinued until February 20 due to weak demand, and United Airlines would do the same next weekend.

Interest in traveling to Hong Kong has been weakened by months of protests against the government in the city, and has declined recently as the coronavirus outbreak spread to China.

The fight against the corona virus could affect the US economy

To what extent the corona virus will interfere with the export from China to the USA, nobody knows yet

However, there is a lot at stake. It is estimated that 90% of our vitamin C, 70% of apple juice and a quarter of the garlic consumed by Americans come from China. 97% of the antibiotics used in America are made in China.

The low manufacturing costs in China have helped American consumers stretch their budgets. iPhones, electronic parts and clothing are just a few of the goods that we see on shelves labeled Made in China.

San Francisco International Airport is losing money due to the virus outbreak, officials said

The airport director of SFO informed the airport commission on Tuesday morning how the outbreak of the coronavirus affects the airport.

“We see from flight activity that there are now about half of the flights to China that we normally have, so we went from about 90 a week to 40, 45,” said airport director Ivar Satero.

February 3, 2020

Travelers are responding to new travel restrictions at San Francisco International Airport

Weichong Lim came to Singapore on a business trip to San Francisco on Sunday.

He says it took him six hours to get through customs. He also says there were additional security guards and medical personnel ready to treat passengers who were showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

“There was an area where tests were carried out on selected people,” says Lim.

According to health authorities, two patients from the Benito district are treated with confirmed cases of coronavirus at UCSF

Several nurses and employees of the UCSF Parnassus campus said they received an email Monday saying they had two coronavirus patients brought to hospital for treatment.

SF Mayor says Lunar New Year Parade will go further, the full story can be found here.

Princeton University corrects the number of students who have isolated themselves to less than 20 with fear of the corona virus

In New Jersey, Princeton University students who have traveled to China in the past two weeks are asked to isolate themselves as concerns about the corona virus grow.

A school spokesman said 108 students were self-isolated by Sunday.

On Monday, however, the university released a statement that fewer than 20 students were screened for self-quarantine based on the criteria set by the New Jersey Department of Health.

February 2, 2020

According to health authorities, 2 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County

According to health authorities, two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County.

They say the case involves a husband and a wife, and both are 57 years old.

Health officials say the husband recently traveled to Wuhan, China and the wife did not. Therefore, officials say that this is a person-to-person transmission.

Centers for Disease Control confirms second coronavirus case in Santa Clara County

The CDC says that an adult woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They say this case has nothing to do with the first, but both recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak started. She is visiting the United States and arrived on January 23 to visit the family.

The Philippines report the world’s first coronavirus-related death outside of China

The first coronavirus death outside of China was recorded in the Philippines on Sunday, when countries around the world evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone and the Chinese authorities completed a new, rapidly-built 1,000-bed hospital for the outbreak victims presented.

The Philippine Ministry of Health said a 44-year-old Chinese from Wuhan, the city in the center of the crisis, was hospitalized on January 25 with a fever, cough and sore throat and died of severe pneumonia. The 38-year-old female companion of the man, also from Wuhan, was also tested for the virus and remained isolated in the hospital in Manila.

February 1, 2020

According to authorities, the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield is said to accommodate at least 250 evacuees



When the country’s eighth coronavirus case was confirmed on Saturday, Fairfield’s Travis Air Force Base was used as one of four U.S. military bases on standby to accommodate overseas travelers who may need to be quarantined.

Until February 29, the Pentagon approved an application from the Department of Health and Human Services for facilities that could accommodate up to 250 people in individual rooms. This was announced on Saturday at the base’s Facebook page.

Travis only provides accommodation – according to Basis, the housing agency is responsible for the care, transport and safety of the evacuees.

The eighth US case of fatal coronavirus from China has been confirmed in Massachusetts as the death toll rises to 259



The man, who is a student at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and soon sought medical care after his return, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Monica Bharel, Massachusetts Health Commissioner, said the man was recovering in isolation from his home and was grateful that he saw a doctor immediately.

JAN. 31, 2020

According to the CDC, the first coronavirus case in Bay Area in Santa Clara County has been confirmed

According to the CDC, an adult male resident tested positive for the new corona virus. He has isolated himself since returning from a trip to Wuhan on January 24th.

He was not hospitalized and was not very sick. He is currently being treated on an outpatient basis and has been in contact with very few people since he was at home, officials say.

Delta, American Airlines, United, temporarily suspends all flights to China if there is cause for concern

President Donald Trump’s Corona Virus Task Force declared the virus a “public health emergency” in the United States and announced new measures to curb its spread. Trump will temporarily block the entry of foreigners into the United States suspected of being at risk of transmitting the virus.

The new restrictions start on Sunday afternoon. Americans returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, have to be quarantined for 14 days. Others who return from another location in China are allowed to monitor their condition themselves for a similar period of time.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines will temporarily suspend all flights between the U.S. and China as concerns about the outbreak of the deadly corona virus increase, the companies announced on Friday.

United, the largest US-based airline flying to China, announced Friday that flights will be discontinued from February 6 through March 28.

On February 1, Delta made the decision to speed up its plan and released this update:

“Delta has made a decision to speed up its plan to temporarily suspend US-China flights until February 2 after the updated US health and human services screening protocols that will take effect on February 2 have been updated The United States will depart from China on February 2nd with the last return flight to the United States from China on February 2nd. “

Travelers are responding to new travel restrictions that are slated to begin on Sunday

ABC7 met with Cynthia Choi, Co-Executive Director of the Chinese For Affirmative Action group. Choi believes the news of the corona virus is worrying, but the travel restrictions are too extreme.

“The public expects our elected officials to provide information that is measured and responsible. This travel ban is the opposite message,” said Choi.

She said the restrictions were practically a “travel ban.” “Unfortunately, xenophobic. We propose that all Chinese be hosts of this potentially fatal virus. I believe the ban promotes stigmatization and discrimination against the Chinese so that it actually does what many Chinese Americans and many Asian Americans think is what it promotes is an anti-Chinese feeling, “said Choi.

The new travel restrictions start on Sunday, February 2nd, at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

JAN. 30, 2020

The World Health Organization explains the global coronavirus emergency from China

The WHO declared the outbreak as the trigger of a new virus in China, known as the novel coronavirus 2019, which was exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency on Thursday after the number of cases increased more than tenfold within a week.

The United States Department of Health defines an international emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

The U.S. Department of State warns of the spread of the corona virus

School trip to the Bay Area, New Year’s events canceled due to potentially deadly virus

The outbreak of the corona virus has prompted local authorities to take safety precautions after the rapid spread of the virus has raised concerns worldwide.

The U.S. State Department issued a notice not to travel to China.

School officials from the Chinese immersion school Alice Fong Yu Alternative in San Francisco’s Sunset District decided to cancel the eighth graders’ trip to China.

The 2020 Palo Alto Chinese New Year Fair, scheduled for February 16, has been canceled, as has the Avenidas Chinese Community Center’s Lunar New Year Celebration, scheduled for January 30 today.

More information on canceled events in the Bay Area can be found here.

JAN. 29, 2020

Americans flown out of the Chinese virus zone arrive in California



A plane that evacuated 201 Americans from the Chinese city that was at the center of the virus outbreak arrived at a military base in Southern California on Wednesday after everyone on board passed a health test in Anchorage that stopped the plane refueling would have.

JAN. 27, 2020

City guides say San Francisco is ready for the corona virus



The breed of the Mayor of San Francisco, London, held a briefing on Monday to clarify that there are no confirmed cases of corona virus in the city. However, the city has opened its emergency response center and is ready if the situation changes.

She said there were rumors that a U.S. State Department flight with US Consulate employees and perhaps other Americans might come to the OFS on Tuesday. However, the director of San Francisco International has been informed that the flight will first land in Anchorage and then continue to Ontario in Southern California. The passengers are checked three times.

JAN. 26, 2020

5. New virus case confirmed in Arizona, 2 more in California, increasing US total to 5

Two new cases were reported on Sunday – one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Maricopa County, Arizona. The latter case was someone with connections to Arizona State University who did not live in a school and had previously traveled to Wuhan, China, health officials said.

United States evacuates consulate employees from Wuhan to San Francisco when corona virus breaks out

The U.S. Department of State announced on a short-term basis that they would resettle U.S. Consulate individuals and as many U.S. individuals as possible in a one-off flight that will arrive at SFO on Tuesday.

JAN. 24, 2020

Several districts of the Bay Area are taking active precautions as the outbreak of the coronavirus worsens

The San Francisco Department of Health announced on Friday that it was actively preparing to respond to coronavirus cases. However, “0” cases are currently confirmed.

In San Francisco’s Chinatown, many are still very concerned and are taking action.

Second US coronavirus case confirmed in Chicago

A patient living in Chicago is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China. The CDC confirmed this on Friday.

The CDC said the patient, a woman in her sixties, is doing well clinically and is in a stable condition. She traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the United States on January 13.

January 23, 2020

New CDC Corona Virus Warning Posters at San Francisco International Airport

The CDC released new warnings of the Corona virus outbreak at 14 airports across the country, including San Francisco International Airport, on Thursday.

According to a health care official who has been tested for coronavirus in Alameda County, the results are still pending

The Alameda County Health Department has confirmed that county patients who have recently traveled to Wuhan, China have been tested for the coronavirus.

JAN. 22, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak kills 17 in China; The U.S. has 1 confirmed case, health officials say

January 21, 2020

CDC expects more cases of coronavirus in the United States after the first Washington state incident

U.S. health care professionals can closely examine the coronavirus, like the other confirmed cases in five Asian countries – China, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

The CDC warned threateningly in a conference call that released details of the case. Further cases are expected in the US and worldwide.

First Coronavirus US Case Confirmed by CDC; Virus killed 6 in China

The first person in the US with the new coronavirus showed up in a hospital in Everett, Washington.

Health officials won’t identify him, but reports say he is in his thirties and has traveled near Wuhan, China earlier this month before returning home. He landed at Seattle’s Sea-Tac airport last Wednesday and developed symptoms a few days later.

JAN. 20, 2020

Human to human transmission in China coronavirus confirmed

The head of a team of experts from the Chinese government said Monday that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed by the outbreak of a new corona virus, a development that opens up the possibility of a faster and wider spread of the virus.

