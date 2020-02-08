How the ‘band of brothers’ of Nunavut hockey heralded a new era for the north

There is a saying head coach Martin Joy often recites to his young students in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

“Adversity builds character, but it also reveals it,” he says.

For the names that make up Joy’s team, Team Nunavut, the battle to play the game has revealed much. Passion for sport is not hard to find in the north, but the environment in which that passion lives has its own new difficulties that young players elsewhere in the country do not experience.

In Nunavut, adversity comes as physical distance, says Joy, in the vast areas that lie between teammates from different remote communities throughout the territory.

“It’s always a challenge in the north,” says the coach.

The geography that separates these communities is not the kind that is only surpassed by a few hours of driving on the highway. Every year, when tournaments are held to bring players from the entire area together, a logistical performance is needed to get all players in the same place.

“Everything happens by plane,” says Jared Ottenhof, president of Hockey North, the body that oversees amateur hockey in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. “There is no road that connects one of the communities. There are a number of communities that actually travel by snowmobile to sometimes get tournaments.”

Then there is the question of what happens when everyone arrives.

“Finding places for all children and parents to stay too – some communities sometimes have to resort to entertaining and receiving families and players, there are often not many hotel rooms. But we always find a way to make it work “

And of course there is the question whether the ice will last.

“Twenty-three of the 25 ice rinks we have here are natural ice rinks,” says Joy, which means that the local population is almost constantly busy.

Hockey Day in Canada in Yellowknife, NT

Sportsnet and Scotiabank celebrate Scotiabank hockey day during the 20-year anniversary of Canada and unite a 4-day hockey festival to Yellowknife, NT and a 12-hour NHL broadcast for Canadian fans from coast to coast.

It is the scope of that complicated reality that makes the milestone performance of the area in 2019 all the more impressive.

It was then that Team Nunavut, an all-star selection of the best boys under the age of 16 from the area, traveled 2,876 kilometers to the southwest to Red Deer, Alta, to make their very first appearance at the Canada Winter Games.

It was an emotional journey for those involved – representing Nunvavut on such a big stage and serving as a beacon for those at home. But it took me almost half a year of preparation to reach that point, says Joy.

“It was a four-year process to evaluate what we had as a team and where the programs were,” says the coach. “Just work hard and ensure that we can find the right amount of players to go because we are a small area – like 33,000 people. And within that you have around 300 to 400 hockey players who would be in that age group.

“So we wanted to make sure that if we could go to the games, we were respectable in terms of performance on the ice, but (also) that the program was ready.”

Chipping away at home, the next step for Joy and the others involved with Hockey Nunavut was judging the kids at the Arctic Winter Games – an international tournament every two years. Team Nunavut became fourth in the circles of the male division at the iteration of 2016. Then they again achieved fourth place in the men of 2018 in bald men, but ended up with a silver in the dwarf male ring.

“We started to see some players who noticed a bit. We could see some kind of development happening, “says Joy about the progress that was observed during those tournaments. “There was a good group of supporters who thought it would be unique and an excellent opportunity for Nunavut to really become a member of the rest of Canada and participate in the major competitions in Canada. Canada’s winter games are huge, and it’s just the chance we wanted to give the kids. “

Nunavut defender Garren Voisey watches during a match. (Courtesy Vincent Theriault)

So they did that in February 2019, bringing together children from three different time zones and making the trek to Alberta for the national tournament. To say that the opportunity for the players on that roster was new would be a wild understatement – many of the players on the trip had never had such an atmosphere, let alone faced with that level of competition.

Game 1 beat Team Nunavut against a well-known enemy, Team Yukon. Of course this time the rivals’ meeting had to be under the bright lights of the national tournament, with many more eyes. But in the final moments before the team took the ice to make their historic debut, it was the crew of adults who were scared to get things rolling, not the kids.

“I think the coaching staff was a little more nervous than anything,” Joy remembers laughing. “But it was the funniest thing – the team itself was really relaxed in the dressing room. They were just confident. They had faith in who they were. “

And they knew that regardless of how they performed, whether they filled the rankings with Ws or Ls, their first trip to this new environment was about something bigger.

“It was certainly a bit of a spectacle for them to be there. But they really came up with the idea of ​​playing for what’s on your chest, playing for home, “says Joy.” You could really see that this was a group of brothers down there. “

But something funny happened in the first game. The bond with brothers not only showed up, they won. An effort of five goals in their first performance on the national podium earned them a 5-3 win over Team Yukon. Josie Cote took the win with a game-winning power-play marker midway through the third frame and added an empty net to be on the safe side.

“It feels great,” Cote repeatedly told reporters after the historic victory. “All the boys went crazy, the coaches went crazy, they were super happy. We are the underdogs participating in this tournament – it feels great to get a win. “

Josie Cote of Nunavut celebrates a goal during the tournament. (Courtesy Rod Ince)

At home the feeling was about the same.

“Seeing a Nunavut team at that level competing and being successful was great,” says Ottenhof. “I think it shows that we have players in the smallest communities who can come together to play in such a team and be successful…. That victory, it makes everything very real. It’s not just paying your costs, practicing, playing your games – it also meant something to the other kids. It gives you something to look forward to. “

Joy’s side did not record a second victory at the tournament. But that didn’t matter. Upon returning home, they were praised as champions for their barrier-breaking efforts. And the weight of that moment, immediately apparent upon their arrival in Nunavut, has only become more dire over time.

“These guys eventually became ambassadors – they went back to their home communities and were involved in some local camps. They gave back. They helped us with coaching, “says Joy. “Even today, a year or so later, you see the boys still wearing their Canada Winter Games gear – they sometimes wear it on the ice rink and the younger kids just look up at them. That’s the most important thing … that little bit give hope. “

Team Nunavut’s flight to Red Deer also has others who want to write history.

“Positivity is something that is contagious when you see it – when you see a local Northern boy playing on the biggest stage in Canada and representing himself so well,” says Joy. “We have a bunch of younger children who have already started talking about wanting to make the Canada Winter Games 2023. We have the girls who want to be the first Nunavut girls’ team to get a chance there.

“There are always costs, but you can’t really talk about dollars and cents if you look at the impact you could have on the lives of these young people. These are things that you remember forever. “

The number of registrations in the region is increasing – Joy says this year was the biggest record of the Iqualuit Minor Hockey Association – the task is to build on the growing legacy, to make the 2019 Games the first stone on a longer path .

“We always talk to the children about lighting a spark. That spark was meant for all younger generations at home, the impact they will have on future generations of hockey players who were there to see Josie Cote score the winning goal, or Inuuki Burke made some great saves in the net, “says the coach.” It really shows the children in Nunavut that you can achieve great things – just because you are isolated does not mean that the opportunities are not there for you if you work hard, if you are committed to the profession. ”