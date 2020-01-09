How the attack on cultural heritage sites like churches has become a war crime

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – In the eyes of many scholars, historians and world leaders in religion, President Donald Trump took a dangerous step this week by raising the possibility of attacking Iranian cultural heritage sites.

“If Iran strikes Americans or American assets, we target 52 Iranian sites … some at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture,” Trump tweeted on January 4.

The next day, he doubled up on his remarks, telling a group of journalists that the United States should be able to fight back against Iran in whatever way they see fit.

“They have the right to kill our people. They are allowed to torture and maim our people. They are allowed to use roadside bombs and detonate our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural site? It does not work that way, “he told reporters Sunday, January 5.

But as he was later informed, it works that way under an international treaty that has been in place for more than six decades. Almost all attacks on cultural heritage sites are considered war crimes.

“There are laws that protect these sites,” said Eric Meyers, professor emeritus of Jewish studies at Duke University.

Although members of the Trump administration have since retracted the President’s statements and the President curbed the possibility of further attacks when he addressed the nation on Wednesday, the conflict with Iran is far from over. ‘be finished. Here is what you need to know about existing protections for cultural heritage sites and why they are important:

Why are these cultural heritage sites vulnerable?

The urge to attack cultural heritage sites is often associated with terrorist organizations, but they are far from the only people to gravitate towards this type of violence, said Meyers. For almost as long as human civilization has existed, the warring parties have targeted each other’s dearest cities and possessions.

“There are so many bad guys in this story,” he said.

When Christians took power under Emperor Constantine in the 4th century, they razed the synagogues, said Meyers. As Allied forces approached victory in World War II, they bombed Dresden, Germany, which was more of a cultural monument than a military stronghold.

In 2001, in Afghanistan, the Taliban destroyed the Bamiyan Buddhas, who had dominated the region since the sixth century. ISIS bombed “one building after another” in the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria, between 2015 and 2017, tearing apart “one of the most beautiful classic sites in ancient times,” said Meyers.

Heads of government or terrorist organizations pursue this type of attack for a variety of reasons, including the desire to erase reminders of the past.

By targeting holy places and churches, ISIS has made it clear that Christians are not welcome in ISIS-governed areas, said Steven Howard, national outreach director for In Defense of Christians, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC that works to support Christians. in the Middle-East.

“It was a strong message for Christians that they had no place in society as ISIS would see,” he said.

Destroying a country’s most loved, noblest or most beautiful sites allows invaders to magnify the damage they inflict, said Meyers.

“It’s like shooting someone in their heart, where it hurts the most,” he said.

Are cultural heritage sites protected by international law?

The international community has long recognized the horror of attacks on cultural heritage sites, but for most of human history has failed to implement and enforce meaningful protections.

Their efforts got better in the aftermath of World War II, as survivors looked at the almost unimaginable destruction left by armies, according to a guide to the protection of cultural property by the International Committee of the Red Cross .

In 1954, world leaders agreed to a new international treaty for the protection of cultural heritage, which prohibits attacks on sites of cultural significance under almost all circumstances.

The treaty covers “monuments of architecture, art or history, whether religious or secular; archaeological sites; groups of buildings which, as a whole, are of historical or artistic interest; works of art; manuscripts, books and other objects of artistic, historical or archaeological interest; as well as scientific collections and important book collections, ”according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, also known as UNESCO.

Authorities can ignore these protections only if an enemy strategically uses a cultural heritage site in the course of their military operations.

The United States was instrumental in following the 1954 treaty and served as a model for other nations. U.S. soldiers stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan in recent years have received playing cards that explain the importance of major landmarks and artifacts, and in 2017 U.S. officials joined other leaders to adopt the unanimously a new resolution on the importance of protecting cultural heritage sites.

“The United States has helped for decades to shape what some saw as a new consensus on the destruction of cultural heritage: that this form of war and destruction is not only a crime against another belligerent party, but also a crime against humanity that endangers the lives of civilians and dignity, “reported the Washington Post.

Why is the protection of cultural heritage sites important?

Attacks on cultural heritage sites constitute crimes against humanity for several reasons, said Omid Safi, an Iranian American who teaches Asian and Middle Eastern studies at Duke University. They cause immense suffering to existing communities while depriving future generations of access to important lessons from the past.

“These sites, this heritage, this beauty – they belong to all of us,” he said.

When such a site is destroyed, it represents a waste of more than a beautiful space, added Safi.

“There is a strong part of the Iranian tradition that a human being is more sacred than any building, shrine, church or mosque. And yet it was the hopes, dreams and aspirations of humans that created these buildings. They symbolize our collective human aspiration, ”he said.

Attacks on cultural heritage sites are more painful than other violent events, as Meyers noted. They strike at the heart of people’s identities and make those who have never even seen the site in person suffer.

“Imagine if a terrorist group would blow up the Jefferson Memorial or another of the Washington landmarks or the Mormon church in Salt Lake City,” he said. “It would be a strike against something that signifies democracy and much more.”

Attacks on culturally significant sites are also horrific because they target civilians rather than members of the military, said Safi. For example, if the Trump administration bombs Isfahan, Iran, the site of historic mosques and palaces, thousands of innocent people could die.

“Isfahan is not a fossil or a museum. It is a vibrant city, ”said Safi. “You are talking about murder … in addition to destroying precious historic sites.”

Grid view

Iraqi firefighters extinguish the flames after an early morning car bomb attack outside a Christian church in Kirkuk, 300 km north of Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday August 2, 2011. More than 10 people were injured in the attack , announced the police. Emad Matti, Associated Press

Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, on the right, a Malian Islamic extremist who pleaded guilty to the destruction of historic mausoleums in Timbuktu, Mali, listens to his defense team as he enters the courtroom to hear the verdict of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday September 27, 2016. Bas Czerwinski, Associated Press

In this Friday, April 4, 2014, archive photo, Mohamed Maouloud Ould Mohamed, guardian of the mausoleum, prays on a damaged grave in Timbuktu, Mali. In the West African nation of Mali, Islamic radicals invaded Timbuktu, the historic city of Islamic culture in 2012. The International Criminal Court decided on Thursday, August 17, 2017 that a Muslim radical, Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, convicted of destroying cultural World Heritage sites in the Malian city of Timbuktu, must pay $ 3.2 million in reparations. Baba Ahmed, Associated Press

An Iraqi army soldier sweeps a Christian church in central Baghdad, Iraq, after two bombs exploded on the night of Sunday July 12, 2009. Hadi Mizban, Associated Press

The damaged interior of the Syrian Catholic Church of the Holy Family after an early morning car bomb attack in Kirkuk, 300 km north of Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday August 2, 2011. More than 10 people were injured in the attack, police said. Emad Matti, Associated Press

Iraqi police and a working dog inspect the site of a bombing that destroyed a church in Kirkuk, Iraq, Monday August 15, 2011. Emad Matti, Associated Press

Plumes of smoke rise from the scene of a car bomb attack near the Church of the Sacred Heart in the Karrada district of Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, September 30, 2012. A series of explosions in Baghdad while Iraqis were going to work Sunday morning, dozens were killed and injured, police said. Khalid Mohammed, Associated Press

Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, on the left, a Malian Islamic extremist who pleaded guilty to the destruction of historic mausoleums in Timbuktu, Mali, enters the courtroom to hear the verdict of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Country – Low, Tuesday September 27, 2016.. Bas Czerwinski, Associated Press

Do the treaties in place ensure the security of cultural heritage sites?

Treaties and resolutions help world leaders to deter violence and prosecute individuals and groups who persist in carrying out devastating attacks.

In 2016, the International Criminal Court completed its first trial of its kind against Ahmad al Faqi al Mahdi, an Islamic extremist who was accused of deliberately targeting holy places in Timbuktu, Mali. A similar organization, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, “issued war crimes convictions” related to attacks on monuments in Croatia and Bosnia in the 1990s, reported the New York Times.

However, these trials are rare and have limited impact. International courts sometimes lack jurisdiction over countries affected by culturally significant attacks, and the threat of a war crime conviction is not enough to arrest many terrorists.

“The Hague Convention and UNESCO’s efforts have proven woefully insufficient to stem the global tide of cultural destruction,” wrote Jason Farago, art critic for the New York Times, in a column criticizing recent tweets from Trump.

Existing treaties also do not guarantee that younger generations will understand the importance of cultural heritage sites, said Meyers.

“There is an ignorance of the cultures of the world,” he said.

What are the cultural heritage sites in Iran?

Ignorance helps explain why some Americans have not been eliminated by recent Trump tweets, Meyers said. They probably do not understand why Iranian cultural heritage sites should be important to them.

Iranian culture “is magnificent,” he said. To attack it “would be an affront to the Iranian people and an affront to all those who value world heritage”.

Iran is home to artifacts that are important to many of the world’s major religious groups, said Safi. For example, Persepolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was founded by King Darius I, who is quoted in the Bible. The country is also home to the tomb of Daniel, one of the biblical prophets.

“There are Jewish sites, Christian sites, Muslim sites and Zoroastrian sites. … These sites are what made us the human community we are today, “he said.

It is horrible to imagine such ruined sites, said Howard.

“To lose the graves of the Hebrew prophets or the monuments built by the kings mentioned in the Old Testament, there are no words to describe what loss it would be to the Christian faith,” he said.

What will the Trump administration do next?

Shortly after Trump sent his controversial tweets to cultural sites in Iran, some of his main supporters and members of his administration contradicted or reinterpreted his claims.

“I think the president saying” we are going to hit you hard “is the right message,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., To The New York Times. “Cultural sites don’t hit them hard; it creates more problems.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed at a press briefing on January 6 that hitting cultural heritage sites in most cases is a war crime.

“We will respect the laws of armed conflict,” he said.

Despite these assurances and others, Meyers and others are still worried about what will happen next.

“President Trump finally seems to be getting his way,” said Meyers.

The country must be careful not to have more in common with terrorists than other world leaders, said Safi.

“These are historic sites that have survived … each war and each devastation in the region. Will they survive the (actions) of an American president? He asked.