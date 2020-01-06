How Stalkerware's technology made it easy for my abusive ex to spy on me

Loading...

Lianne thought her relationship was perfect. She had met her partner in a London club and he had quickly moved her and her two daughters to his home. Within six months they were engaged and Lianne described her relationship as a fairy tale. But one day, when she was going to add a file to an email through their household computer, her perfect relationship collapsed.

“I found a file with all my e-mail addresses with passwords and every website that I used with my password next to it. First I was completely in shock, then unbelief and then anger. The more I thought about it, the more I felt that I had been violated. “

Before Lianne discovered the document with her passwords, she was worried that her partner seemed to know things she hadn’t disclosed to him – her whereabouts, where she had been, and her plans. She once confronted him, only to answer that he had seen what she had typed in her car’s satellite navigation. But the real explanation turned out to be much more worrying. Lianne’s partner had bought stable software technology, which he had downloaded on her phone.

“I felt so disappointed and betrayed,” she recalls. “In the past few months I had noticed changes and more controlling behavior. I was confused about how he knew my day and about discussions I had. In some ways I felt relieved (to find out the truth) because it confirmed that I was not imagining things, but I had also discovered that I was trapped in a controlling relationship. It scared me. “

Stalkerware, also known as ‘spouseware’, is an ominous and increasingly popular form of technology that allows users to follow the devices or digital movements of others. Apps or programs are now immediately available for purchase and offer in-depth access to the online activities of an individual, often via smartphones.

“Stalkerware technology is any type of technology that anyone can use to keep an eye on a person,” explains relationship and technology expert Michelle Drouin. “This can be anything from tracking locations to keystrokes on a computer.”

Stalkerware is not only seen as an invasion of privacy, but as a serious form of technological abuse – and yet its popularity seems to be increasing. Cyber ​​security experts Kapersky reported a 35% increase in stable software incidents in 2019, with 37,532 unique users found targeting this type of technology. But in an increasingly digital world, the problem of intimate partners who delve into our data can be much deeper than unwanted malware downloads.

“Stalkers don’t even have to use these specific technologies to view someone,” Drouin explains. “They can also keep track of ways that no add-on technology is needed, such as enabling location sharing on a mobile device or checking previous travel history on Uber. As our world becomes more connected, there are more and more ways for individuals to follow and control others. “

Although this worrying trend is most prevalent in Russia, India and Brazil, the US is in fourth place and the UK is in eighth place for downloads of specific stable software apps, with 730 cases detected by Kapersky in 2019. In a world where we become increasingly dependent on our devices, absorb deeply personal information and manage everything from our banking to our social agenda online, this news is undoubtedly worrying.

Importantly, domestic abuse experts suggest that the booming popularity of stable hardware could pose a huge risk to women. In 2014 alone, the British support center Refuge reported that nearly 1,000 victims of domestic violence had been in contact with them, whose partners or former partners had exploited technology to control and stalk them.

“My ex-partner would always keep an eye on my phone and laptop – the slightest discovery would make him burst into rage,” said Emily *, who escaped an abusive relationship in her late teens. “He called the local taxi company to check which addresses I had been to. He once went to a home address he did not recognize and slapped the door and asked to know who lived there and how they knew me. The idea of ​​stalkerware frightens me me – if it had been widely accessible at the time, he would certainly have used it not only to keep track of where I was and what I was doing, but to find excuses for becoming angry and violent against me. I was touched by my loved ones and support network because I had been unable to report and ask for help. “

Stalkerware apps can be installed without the knowledge of the owner of the device, and many come with instructions for hiding the app, so unsuspecting victims have no idea that their online movements are being tracked. Abusers can install software by sending a link disguised as something harmless to their purpose, or by physically approaching devices. Individuals can even use their partner’s fingerprints while sleeping to unlock smartphones and download the malicious software.

“If your partner suspects your activity, asks you questions about your whereabouts and actions, and asks you to see your phone or computer to check your messages or phone details, these are red flags that they may use or consider stable software technology, “advises Drouin. “Because much of the stable software technology runs in the background of a device, it is very difficult to detect if stable software is installed. However, the red flags to watch out for are that the battery is running low or there is a delay in typing messages. If you have suspicions about stable software on your device, you can scan your device to see if unknown software is installed or other applications that you do not recognize. “

Michelle recommends downloading a mobile security app that can disrupt house malware on your device, and you can also check your phone’s settings to see if a setting is enabled to install apps – often “Allow unknown sources” or ” Installing Unknown Apps. “

Although it can be quick (if not necessarily easy) for people to find out if they are victims of stable software, the impact of realizing that they have submitted to this frightening behavior is often long-lasting. Lianne eventually managed to leave her fiancé and now works as a relationship advisor to help others in similar situations.

“Everyone can say they love you, but spying is not love. It is obsessive and controlling behavior and reflects uncertainty on the part of the perpetrator, “she says. “Controlling, mysterious and espionage behavior is mental abuse and should not be tolerated.”

If you or someone you know experiences domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

What really happens to pregnant women in prison

Tar Melissa Benoist talks about the survival of IPV

Surviving R. Kelly Part II releases Trailer