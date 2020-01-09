Loading...

As one of the first generations of women to age digitally, author Megan Angelo is not only obsessed with wrinkles, but says social media has also stunted our internal growth.

If you start at the beginning and click on all the pictures of me online, you may only see a visual saga – the story of a woman who, faced with astounding evidence to the contrary, believes, basically, that she’s supposed to have bangs. But I see myself aging fifteen years in ninety seconds.

For my part, I am haunted almost daily. The apparitions are terrifying, and still there, pile up on social networks: there is the bride, the bridesmaid, the pregnant. Going out every night in New York in front of the kids me, not a care in the world what takes care of me, in college. There is a ballerina at my house, courtesy of someone who has a photo scanner. There is the me who loved this combination that is no longer going, the me who had a column in a magazine that is no longer printed.

I used social media to spy on other people; now, too often, I use it to track down my old self. The proximity of these ghosts deeply disturbs the way I age. I wonder, scrolling: why has my skin deflated? (Tell me to switch to a serum ecommerce hole.) How was my hair so full? (Surely, if I have just browsed two or three thousand haircuts on Pinterest, I will find the key to reproducing the volume.) When did I stop making such great efforts to go out, to do my makeup daily? (Witness that I decide to do the two things more, even though I know very well that I have three children under the age of five.)

I am not the first woman of thirty-five to be obsessed with her appearance. But I’m one of the first generation of women to have fewer of these old photos in a shoebox on a shelf and more of them sitting on platforms that I visit every day. What can be screwed with the head: when it is so easy to click on your old self with bouncy skin, it is difficult to understand why it is impossible, now, to stick to this standard.

I never imagined that I would end up here when I got to social media. I remember the day I joined Facebook. It was in 2003. I was in my second year at university, sitting at the desk bolted into the wall of my dorm. If my friends and I did not click Accept at the same time, in a cult-suicide style, I am sure that we have approached. Facebook had just expanded its ranks to include our school, and we only care what it could do for us in the world we already knew. Maybe that would give us more information about the guys we loved on campus, or give us clues as to who had partyed the day before. (As a contact list, it was extra: we had a paper facebook, lowercase-f, filled with photos and hometowns and landline extensions of everyone in our class.) I had no interest to meet someone new or to advertise myself. I haven’t uploaded a profile picture during the week – digital cameras, what a hassle! – and I certainly could not imagine a future in which all my aunts would show themselves and sting me. I never imagined a future at all. Facebook, I thought, was a college thing. Like party themes with “ho” in the name and pizza fries at 3 am.

But here we are, in the year 2020, and I’m still on Facebook, with Twitter and Instagram. Social media is the longest and least intentional long-term commitment of my life. And I think it harms my aging process more than the sun and the aforementioned fries combined. It’s not just the obsession with wrinkles; it also slowed my internal growth. There is an arc to this habit that I have, for decades now, of seeing everyone I know online: when I was in college, it was completely natural. Well, I had just been with my high school friends all day, every day, a minute ago. When I was in my twenties, it seemed necessary – if not, but on social networks, to follow all the jobs and commitments? It was in our thirties that things got strange. I’ve been looking at these people for years since I got to know them physically. Decades-old events and reputations inform my context of adult adults. Of course, I think, by examining the family vacation photos of a former classmate. She always had to be just perfect. Do you remember the breakdown of the Halloween parade float in 1999? On the Internet, I am never seventeen. Which is not a good thing when, as soon as you look on your phone, you’re supposed to be thirty-five. I suspect it will no longer be flattering when I am fifty, sixty, seventy years old.

So how do we, as the first generation of digitally aging women, put the past aside? A shoebox on the closet shelf does not work. We have nothing to put in it. Everything is online, and if we detach or deactivate, we just erase the memories of a half-life.

What I’m working on, instead, is trying to detach myself. To try to see everyone, including myself, as people who grow, change and age because we are supposed to. Accept that ghosts are not going anywhere. To ignore them, for the most part, I regularly uninstall Facebook from my phone, for a break, and to try to crop their presence if they fail. They are proof of my luck to have been alive for so long, in a capable body, enjoying so many experiences, meeting so many people. And these are good reminders for not having bangs. The temptation never goes away.

* Megan Angelo Followers, £ 7.99 (HQ, HarperCollins) is on sale now