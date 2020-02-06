How smart does a toothbrush have to be?

However, the volume of the powerful motor that passed through my jaw made me feel like I had a jet engine in my mouth. I was also surprised that the data from previous brushes were not saved. So if you didn’t open the app while working with the brush, it won’t sync. Since it costs as much as a budget smartphone, I expected more, mainly because nobody remembers opening an app every time you brush your teeth. The morning is hard enough.

The other major electric toothbrush company is Philips, which owns the Sonicare 9700 DiamondClean for $ 469. While the Oral-B has a small, round brush head that oscillates, the Philips has a standard brush head and vibrates the plaque from your teeth.

The Philips Sonicare 9700 DiamondClean is charged in a glass and looks a bit better than the Oral-B.

It is also very elegant and has the feedback light on the underside of the brush, which I prefer over the Oral B because it doesn’t come as close to your sensitive eyes. A set of 2 replacement heads costs $ 37.50.

Philips also has an app for you to track where it is in your mouth, but you also want to track your location, which is just weird. I found the app to be quite stained when I saw when the toothbrush was in use, and on rare occasions it made a good connection and had no idea where it was in my mouth.

I thought it was good that the app’s tooth map shows where the dentist pointed out problem areas, and I enjoyed the quieter engine. But the larger brush head meant that there were significantly more drops, which slightly compromised the aesthetics of the whole.

Overall, I found the Oral-B’s intelligence more accurate and the brush made me feel cleaner. But the Philips is prettier, which is something.

Dr. Michael Foley, chairman of the Australian Dental Association’s oral health committee, does not go into the benefits of electric toothbrushes in general and expensive ones in particular.

“An over $ 400 brush may help some people,” he says. “I’m sure they can both tell you where you brush and where you’re missing, but you could get your dentist to tell you.” and much more information on oral health for less than $ 400. It is not necessary to spend that much money on a brush. “

Although according to Dr. Foley’s some evidence suggesting that oscillating heads like Oral-B remove plaque more effectively than other methods doesn’t necessarily lead to better health outcomes.

“Both toothbrushes are probably very good at removing plaque if you use them properly. If one of the brushes removes a little more plaque, it doesn’t always result in less tooth decay or less gum disease,” he says. “There are a number of other factors, including diet and whether brushing is done properly.”

Whether an electric toothbrush of any level is suitable for you depends on a number of factors. If you do not have a disability or your dentist has explained the need for one, you may as well use a manual brush.

“Electric toothbrushes are certainly worth considering, but if you already brush well with a manual brush, you don’t have to spend a lot more money on purchasing an electric brush,” says Dr. Foley. “The old-fashioned saying goes here. It’s not the tool, it’s the way you use it. When choosing and using an electric brush, some of the bells and whistles may be helpful, but they’re not essential. “

