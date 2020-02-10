How Santa Fe found shelter for his homeless veterans

Jack thought his life was over. Homeless and suffering from an inherited medical problem that caused a lack of blood flow to one side of his head, the pain was immense – insurmountable, he thought.

“I basically made a deal with myself: I’ll make it today and I’ll kill myself tomorrow,” said the Santa Fe-based Navy veteran.

But Jack, who asked that his last name not be used for this story, found help. He met John Herman, a veterinary ministry social worker responsible for helping homeless veterinarians find accommodation. Now Jack has a roof over his head – something every veteran deserves, said Herman.

“I think if you serve your country, your country owes you something,” said Herman. “They serve, so we serve now.”

Herman – the only VA representative in Santa Fe responsible for housing homeless veterinarians – said the number of homeless veterans has “dropped significantly” in recent years – a bright spot in a city that is facing the difficult issue Dealing with the problem.

Although community leaders acknowledge that homelessness is a problem in Santa Fe, the news is much better for veterans. The city has been considered a “functional zero” since 2017, meaning that it can provide shelter to any homeless veteran within 90 days, said Hank Hughes, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.

Today, the coalition organizers say there are between five and ten homeless veterans in Santa Fe at any time – a number that Hughes calls “very small” compared to previous years.

“Veterans used to be a very significant part of the homeless population, and now they are much smaller,” he said, broadly recognizing the Obama administration’s efforts to implement veterinary cooperation with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide housing vouchers for veterans, who suffer from homelessness.

“I think we should be very proud of the efforts that have been made,” added Hughes, noting that Santa Fe and Las Cruces are the only cities across the state that have achieved zero functional status.

“We’re putting them in. It works,” agreed Herman, who has helped an estimated 75 homeless veterans in the city with the help of other agencies since he started helping seven years ago.

“However, that doesn’t mean the problem is solved,” he said. “Its a lot to do.”

Herman said Santa Fe needed to further expand its affordable housing market and step up efforts to reduce the risk of homelessness before this happened. Hughes’ goal is for the city to accommodate veterinarians within 30 days instead of 90 days.

The tight housing market in Santa Fe exacerbates the difficulties for formerly homeless vets like Jack, who found shelter in December 2016 after being homeless for about a year.

“I can’t afford to rent now without Section 8 housing,” said Jack, referring to the federal housing subsidy program that pays the difference between what a low-income tenant can do and the fixed rental price.

Jack, 55, who served in the Navy for six years in the 1980s, says he receives $ 771 a month from social security – an income well below the monthly rent for most units in Santa Fe lies. With the help of his Section 8 voucher, he pays almost 30 percent of his income to afford his $ 750 device on Airport Road.

The New Mexican reported in December that St. Elizabeth Shelter sent a handful of homeless veterans out of town – even from the state – to stay, mainly because of high rents. While Herman said he had never experienced this problem – his vouchers are only valid in Santa Fe – “it was difficult to accommodate someone in Santa Fe because the housing stock did not meet the requirements.”

In the past, customers had several options to choose from, but today it can “take months” for a unit to open, he said.

Staci Pennartz, Albuquerque-based program manager for the reintegration of homeless veterans at Goodwill Industries, agreed that the Santa Fe housing market “can sometimes be difficult for low-income veterans.” She said there have been cases where she has had to move veterinarians from Santa Fe to Albuquerque – but to get access to other resources such as behavioral counseling instead of finding accommodation.

In her program, “every veteran who was looking for accommodation (in Santa Fe) was able to get accommodation here,” she said.

Army veteran Jeff Campbell, who calls the VA program “an absolute angel in my life,” said it took about six months to find accommodation after meeting Herman. He’s been in his apartment on Rufina Street for about two years.

Campbell had previously been homeless in Santa Fe after quarreling with his family in the mid-2000s, and had become homeless again about a decade later.

“Talk about the feeling that you’ve come a long way,” said Campbell, noting that he lives in an apartment complex that is full of people who report his life experiences and behavioral health problems. “I can literally say that I wouldn’t be alive and well if it weren’t for it (VA). I ​​feel really good about it, and my goal right now is to keep everything stable.”

As soon as a person is accommodated, Herman checks them about once a week for the first few months and then checks in about every three months. During these meetings, he connects people with counseling services, services and medical help. He helped Campbell enroll in Medicare, and Jack, who later found out he had bipolar disorder, enrolled in Medicaid.

To help people achieve this long-term sustainability, “the whole problem will be solved, not just the home,” said Herman.

According to Pennartz, her program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor and overseen more than 270 people in 2018, aims to help veterans find employment and acquire the life skills necessary to maintain their homes. She said “there has been a shift” that allows the authorities to work together on prevention rather than responding to homelessness later.

Veterans, including Jack, say that these efforts give them hope and allow them to feel human.

“One of the things about getting poor is the way people react to you when you really need to scrape the keg with benefits and sign up for food stamps. People are not very compassionate. It is difficult to explain, “said Jack. “Especially when your self-image is so low, it’s pretty overwhelming to be treated like a second-class citizen. (Herman) was the one who really showed me compassion that I could still respond to.”

The impact was so profound that Jack said he hoped to serve veterans one day as he was helped.

“I know what it’s like to be hopeless. I know how I got through and how I survived, so I want to help other veterans the same way,” he said.

Housing, he added, “gave me something to look forward to again. I never felt helpless again.”

