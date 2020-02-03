How Robbie Farah helped deliver Adam Doueihi to West Tigers

“Of course Michael is there once a week and he was in my ear because he worked there and we are related. He told me that the roosters are one of the best setups in the whole country and how to win back-to-back . ” Back premierships was not easy.

“But I always had a soft spot for the tigers and my gut told me to come here. Robbie thinks he made the deal for me, but he was a big factor for me. He always called me. I got a. ” The close friendship with Robbie and my parents knows him pretty well.

“He was everywhere to see the Australian Open and now the Super Bowl, and he kept giving me advice.

Robbie Farah was in constant contact with Adam Doueihi before signing for West's Tigers

“Robbie said I should go with my stomach and see what happens here. The thought of working with him this year [as an assistant coach] and with Benji, two of my childhood heroes I looked up to, is exciting.

“When I signed, I spoke to Robbie. He was in Miami and was looking forward to seeing me in black and gold again. ”

The news that Doueihi brakes the joint venture premieres will please fans who are still injured by Rooster chairman Nick Politis, who a few years ago lured star full-back James Tedesco to Bondi. It was Farah who initially persuaded Tedesco to cancel a Canberra deal and stay with Concord.

Doueihi, a Balmain junior, said there were no heavy feelings for southern coach Wayne Bennett, who told him he was wearing the number 6 just to re-sign Cody Walker, and then offered him the No. 1 Jersey on – until Latrell Mitchell arrived.

Walker, Adam Reynolds and Damien Cook went out of their way to regularly check on Doueihi. He confirmed that there were tears when he spread the news of his departure last week. He said that if he had addressed the players as a group, I couldn’t have said a single word.

The open conversation between Doueihi and Bennett was not only well documented, but also the adolescent’s salary package, which puts pressure on a player who is currently completing his third year in the NRL.

“But that’s why you play this sport, it’s a high-pressure industry and I like the pressure,” said Doueihi, who will be successful in wearing the No. 1 jersey.

“It’s going to be a challenge this year. Last year this club was just one win away from the eight and just three points behind Souths. Madge [Michael Maguire] is all about hard work and discipline, two qualities that I have and that while it is in the back of my mind the club has not reached the final for a while. I will work hard to bring this club some success. ”

Doueihi will also take on the goal scoring tasks. In the first session last Friday, he worked with Brett Hodgson, the club’s prime minister.

