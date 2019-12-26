How Rob Wheals, the new boss of the APA, is going through a difficult transition

Loading...

Mr. Wheals is determined that his legacy will not be defined by a failed acquisition. It has a budget of $ 4 billion and a team located in the United States to search for possible acquisitions.

"If, after a thorough examination and evaluation, we do not find the right asset, we will raise strains. There is no imperative to prevail over a commercially sound decision, "said Mr. Wheals.

He will not bet on the balance sheet or the record of 19 years of consecutive continuous growth in distributions.

"We are considering a large transaction to make it attractive – but not so important that we bet on the farm" or the continued strength of our business, "said Mr. Wheals.

Regardless of whether Mr. Wheals finds the right American asset, he says there are many opportunities in Australia to develop ABS.

The company plans to spend between $ 300 million and $ 400 million a year to invest in national organic growth. And he expects 2020 distribution growth to increase 6.4% from 2019, based on his forecast of improved earnings before interest, including taxes, depreciation and amortization between 5.5% and 6.9%.

"We have brought into service several new assets and invested more than $ 460 million in new growth projects that will continue to increase additional revenues in the years to come," said APA President. , Michael Fraser, to shareholders in October.

In the past three years, the APA has spent $ 1.5 billion on gas pipelines, power generation and renewable energy.

But like all actors in the energy supply chain, the challenges posed by the lack of a coherent government policy undermine the certainty of investment decisions.

The outspoken McCormack had been clear about what energy companies needed from the government to make informed investment decisions.

"Decision makers need to be frank and realistic about what the goals are, what the transition schedule is, who the winners are, who the losers are and what it will cost people. I don't think it's difficult, but politicians over the past decade have made the situation very difficult, "he said when he ended in July.

Six months later, with another hot summer on us, we are once again seeing panic over whether our energy supplies will be sufficient to meet the seasonal surge in demand.

"We are having this debate because we have allowed the energy market to transition without anyone in control of this transition," said Mr. Wheals.

"If we get behind the wheel and the federal and state governments, as well as industry and consumer groups accept a plan [which implies] acceptance of the market transition, we can manage its transition and its speed. transition, ensure reliability and balance that with affordability, "he says.

Mr Wheals calls it an "energy trilemma" – finding the right balance between accessibility, reliability and reduced emissions – between which he says there will always be tension.

We need clear energy policy guidelines to guide us, as well as moving targets.

Rob Wheals, CEO of the APA Group

"To do this, we need clear energy policy guidelines to guide us, as well as target positions that do not move," he said.

On the emissions themselves, gas is somewhere in the middle of the spectrum between coal and renewable energy, making it in some ways the environmentally acceptable face of fossil fuels.

Like others in the gas industry, Mr. Wheals wants to project gas as an essential part of the landscape as we move to cleaner energy – cleaner than coal and more reliable than wind or solar.

"It is always a balance but it is a matter of priority. In a complex system, reliability must be number one," he said.

"The future mix is ​​a portfolio of different solutions and gas plays an important role in it."

But while Australia has abundant sources of gas, some state governments, particularly Victoria, have, as he says, "stepped on the [supply] pipe".

"In eastern Australia, where about 85% of our population resides, the relationships between gas supply and demand are very close. More supply needs to be extracted, "said Mr. Wheals.

