How retailers turn plastic bag bans into a branding opportunity - Adweek

Americans love their amenities, but a piece of long-held equipment is clearly on the way out: the disposable plastic bag. Consumers consume 100 billion pieces a year. Since most recycling programs cannot cope with the annoying problems, they end up in landfills or in the sea. This has led legislators across the country to ban them and the pace of banning them is increasing. Oregon’s ban came into effect on the first of the year. The plastic bag injunction in New York comes into effect in March and the Main and Vermont bans in April and July, respectively. A ban was passed in the Washington Senate just last week, and now the bill goes to the House of Representatives.

Getting away from single-use plastics naturally leaves the proverbial bag in hand. And since the average American family brings 1,500 plastic bags full of purchases home every year, retailers are looking for something to replace them with. The logical choice is the reusable bag, which can be sold at face value and often directly at the checkout. Many brands do this, but the savvy among them have identified reusable bags for what they really are – not just as a means of transporting goods, but also as a way of branding.

“Smart retailers have switched the ban on plastic bags from potential vulnerabilities to branded billboards that get into every buyer’s house and stay out of the trash,” said Bob Phibbs, CEO of The Retail Doctor consulting firm. “It’s a great way to remind consumers of this business before they leave home, and it’s much better than generic, weak, and environmentally harmful plastic bags.”

These tagged bags are also a way for retailers to remind the public that they are on the right page on an increasingly important topic.

“It’s about ensuring zero brand dilution and protecting your brand values ​​with everything you do,” said Robert Lockyer, founder and CEO of Delta Global, which manufactures packaging for upscale brands such as Estée Lauder and Ted Baker. “The reusability of a bag means that brand awareness multiplies every time it is used,” he added.

Here is a selection of reusable brands offered by major retailers and how each brand is branded on a woven canvas.