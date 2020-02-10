How retail uses experience marketing – Adweek

The most anticipated attraction that opens in Las Vegas this year is not a resort or night club, but a shopping complex.

Area15 is an emerging retail and live entertainment venue that is anchored by interactive art and technology experiences. The 200,000 square meter property, which opens in April, is a joint venture between the real estate development company Fisher Brothers and the creative agency Beneville Studios.

Despite the difficulties in the retail industry, brands are still investing in non-traditional stationary formats. According to a 2019 Kearney survey, 81% of Gen Zers prefer to shop and 73% want to discover new products in stores. More and more retailers are using experimental techniques to develop and compete with online shopping.

In January, Area15 announced a partnership with Intel that will open a local production center to collaborate with artists and smaller brands, and to create and test experimental design and technology concepts on site. The venue will have tenants like Meow Wolf, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company that produces impressive art experiences, as well as the location-based VR company Nomadic and a Todd English Food Hall.

“We believe that immersive, authentically engaging, and inspiring retail experiences are not only possible, but should be accessible to everyone,” said Joe Jensen, vice president and general manager of Intel’s Retail, Banking, Hospitality, and Education Division.

Intel Hub employees include Trav MSK, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in wall and train graffiti art, and Papinee, a Hong Kong company that makes children’s storytelling kits and family-friendly retail pop-ups. Jensen said projects could include rotating pop-ups or permanent installations.

Winston Fisher, CEO of Area15 and partner at Fisher Brothers, said the Intel collaboration aims to raise the “standard of experience design” and “best practices for combining technology, art, and commerce in exciting, unexpected ways ” to accomplish.

Brands also rely on experiences for their flagships. Tiffany & Co. opened the Tiffany Flagship Next Door as the brand’s temporary flagship in January, while the Fifth Avenue location will be renovated by 2021.

The store has four floors where collections are presented. It offers services similar to those of its old location and at the same time wants to raise awareness of the brand in a refreshing, modern atmosphere. Each floor has design elements that complement its products with creatively integrated brand symbols, such as Tiffany’s flora and fauna motif on boxes.

For the next two years, the brand plans to use the atrium on the first floor for rotating installations and interactive pop-ups with partners. The brand declined to comment on these pop-ups, but the first installation is a blue replica of the Empire State Building, accompanied by a neon silhouette of the New York skyline.

Shahla Hebets, founder and CEO of brand marketing strategy company Think Media Consulting, said the store shows how an interactive flagship can revive a brand.

“Tiffany uses this store to bring people back to the brand and highlight things that have made the brand what it is,” she said.

Pop-ups are an obvious way for retailers to engage consumers, but they can also be a test bed for business activation. For Levi, personalizing jeans is an attraction for online shoppers. In order to present customization offers such as in-house tailors and laser-printed denim designs, the brand opened a temporary store in Miami.

Levi’s Miami home, which opened during Art Basel and is open until the end of February, is in 12 shipping containers where consumers can buy denim and have it customized in the on-site studios. The outdoor shop also offers an artist workshop program and a technology-driven commodity exchange designed by the design and experience agency Jam3.

Jennifer Sey, svp and CMO at Levi Strauss & Co., said that the brand not only wanted to demonstrate its customization techniques to consumers, but also wanted to use the popup as a test bed for potential concepts in long-term business.

