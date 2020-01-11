How Raptors teammate Norman Powell helps develop Terence Davis

Loading...

TORONTO – Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning, actually – when the Toronto Raptors landed in Charlotte after a demoralizing, dying loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and what was to be the worst night of Terence Davis’ young NBA career, Norman Powell grabbed the rookie guard and told him they would have a film session the next day.

Well, the Raptors watch movies every day. And while they played the last half of the way back to back on the road, film would take place on Wednesday morning in the team hotel before the tip-off of that evening against the Charlotte Hornets. But Powell wasn’t talking about the team movie session. This would be a private study.

“He said,” I know you’ve seen what Nurse said – we’ve all seen it, “Davis recalled.” Now it’s how you respond to it. “

A long simmering rookie slump hit a nadir against Portland for Davis, who blew a few defensive covers, made a turn and missed both shots he made in eight ineffective minutes, the Raptors lost three points. When Nick Nurse, head coach of Toronto, was asked after the game why Davis, who averaged 17 minutes per game, had played only eight, he went straight to the neck: “He doesn’t play so well – it was probably also five a lot of.”

What Davis had not realized in recent weeks was that he had become complacent. As an unsigned senior senior signed during the summer competition, Davis had blown the doors of the Raptors training camp and stepped right into a normal, 15-minute spinning role for the defending NBA champions. It shouldn’t happen that way. But it speaks to the athletics, the ruthlessness and the talent of the former football player that a coach so demanding as a nurse gained confidence in him so quickly. Davis minutes are earned, not given.

But then he began to expect them, and his aggressiveness diminished, and there the slump began. It was deep. Davis did not notice this either, but he had stopped being as gregarious as he was normally out of court. He didn’t smile much; he moved differently. That’s what Powell picked up, and it’s part of the reason why the fifth-year Raptor sat down with Davis for almost an hour on a one-to-one Wednesday to look in detail at every second of those eight minutes he played against Portland. And to uplift the spirit of his young teammate.

“As a rookie you don’t really understand the little things that are involved. And how fast the pace goes. And how quickly you need to think about both defense and attack, “said Davis. “So we discussed some of those things. He broke off the entire eight minutes, man. He told me what to do better, gave me instructions. It really lifted me up, man. He said, “Man, I was always the same way.” Picking up my dribbles, not performing with an edge, things like that. He said, “I see a lot in you that I saw in myself when I was young.”

It was strange for Davis to hear that, because when he was a second-year starter at Ole Miss three years ago, it was Powell’s game tape he studied. A rebel coach thought the two guards had many similarities in their games and urged Davis to keep a close eye on Powell, a four-year-old college student who was with him in his second season with the Raptors. And Davis did that. The whole year.

Davis wanted to mimic Powell’s aggressiveness, and remain a willing and hesitant shooting game when opportunities arose, no matter how good or bad a night went. He loved how Powell had the opportunity to bump into big moments, as he did in the opening round of the play-offs that year against the Milwaukee Bucks, when his barnstorming was 34 minutes in Game 4 – after he did not come off the bench. Game 2 – turned that series upside down.

“He was ready when his time came. It is the grit with which he plays. The way he grinds. Only his entire work ethic, the way he approaches it, “said Davis. “I have to come back to some of those things. I certainly do that. I became relaxed. The playing time already came to me, so I became relaxed. And that can’t happen, man. Especially as a young guy. I can never relax. “

Davis answered in Charlotte on Wednesday evening to play the best game of his career. After challenging Davis the night before to get well, Nurse placed his name in the starting line-up and gave his rookie job to prove him wrong. And the impact of Davis was immediate, as he scored 13 points in the first quarter, including a few three-pointers and a ballistic finish on the edge that demonstrated exactly what Powell emphasized during their film session:

He played chasing defense on Charlotte’s two primary options and held Terry Rozier on four points in 1-of-5 shooting and Devonte Graham on three in 1-of-4 during the possessions that Davis guarded according to NBA.com matchup data. While the Hornets took a two-minute lead in the extension, Davis hit three back-to-back to swing the game in favor of his team:

He finished plus-20 with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. One night after he had played Davis for five minutes, Nurse couldn’t take him off the floor.

“In a man’s first season there are a lot of learning curves and a lot of growth. And it’s pretty drastic, right? There are really very high and really low lows,” Nurse said. “He has guts. He has a heart. He is not afraid. And I think that’s huge. I think that’s why he started taking and taking pictures this season. He had the guts and the confidence to take them. take.

“And it takes the same to get back some bad games in succession. So that was good to see. He really saved us the night before. “

It is worth remembering that most of the games Davis ever played in a season prior to this season were 36 during his second year at Ole Miss. Sunday will be his 39th on a more physical and competitive level, with more extreme travel requirements and to deal with deep mental stress.

That is no different than the experience of an NBA rookie, mind you. But it is something that needs to be considered, especially since Davis’s game dropped just around the 35-game mark, while his season would usually end in the last four years. This year he is not yet halfway.

“It’s true. To him, his 30 games means he is putting away his shoes – or at least his real shoes,” Nurse said. “We are just starting here. We are just getting loose.”

What it means is that Davis can be forgiven for the rut he fell into, the complacency that came in, the body language that made a teammate want him to sit down and watch a movie. It’s just part of his development. Powell went through it when he was young, and now Davis is going through it too.

It’s even the little things. Davis says that after playing fluids and electrolytes, he tries to pound, and optimizes his diet between them, so he doesn’t feel so bad after back-to-backs like the one earlier this week. On the flight back from Charlotte he got a cramp that he still felt on Friday. He was sitting next to Serge Ibaka on those flights and learned early on not to take junk food with him, otherwise he would endure the wrath of the 12-year-old veteran.

“I’m scared to put it around him,” said Davis. “I’m afraid of what he’s going to say, man. He just looks at me crazy.”

Just another night in the competition. Davis has heard it from all angles lately – whether it’s old veterans like Ibaka, young ones like Powell, or a head coach who is kidding him after a poor performance. But he takes all the tough love he can get.

“Just call it right away. Be clear. If you don’t play well, they will let you know for sure, “he said. “I think it’s great, man. I understand that. Who wants to line someone with sugar, you know? I am an honest man. I’ll be honest with you. And I want the same back.

“My game was terrible. They just want me to play better. Of course I have accepted the challenge. And I like that. I love it. All my coaches have been like that – simple. I would not want it in any other way. “