How quickly do you get a refund after your flight is canceled?

Loading...

Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha (Getty Images)

Your flight has been canceled. And after the initial anger and tears have subsided, you find that rebooking for a later flight with this airline is not ideal, possibly because you have found a better option elsewhere. While airlines are required by law to give you a refund in the event of a flight cancellation, you should know that the money is unlikely to be easy to come by.

At Elliott Advocacy, a traveler desperately needed help after Alaska Airlines canceled their flight. It took over five weeks to get back and forth with the airline and an online travel agency (and Elliot Advocacy acted on their behalf) before a refund was finally processed.

How exactly do airlines manage to keep their money for weeks after they have not provided any services? For one thing, they’re crappy. However, there are a few things you should know if you are ever in this scenario and in a situation where you qualify for an airline refund (e.g., if you canceled a refundable ticket).

Firstly, you are entitled to a refund of the ticket price and the associated fees, as stated on the website of the Ministry of Transport. Please understand that you should be reimbursed the full cost of your ticket and all booking fees. In terms of a timeline, all travel agencies and airlines are required process a refund within seven working days of canceling your flight if you paid by credit card (and 20 if you paid by cash or check).

It will be difficult here. Christopher Elliott writes: “Processing” a refund does not mean that the refund will arrive in your account within seven days (or even within a certain period). In fact, this generally means that an airline may only initiate the process at your bank and may actually take a month or two to get the refund to you. In other words, it takes a while and there is no way to get an airline to work faster.

Where are you Well, it’s a waiting game. You should continue to contact the airline if you have not been given an approximate schedule throughout the refund process. If you’ve used a travel agency or third party booking site, this will almost always delay the process. (An airline may refund the travel agency first.) Contact the travel agency again to ensure that the refund process has at least started.

If the worst happens, and you’ve waited months for signs of a lifeline, have your credit card company arrange a chargeback and file a complaint with the airline through the Department of Transportation website. If you need to change your flight at the last minute, here’s another guide to the estimated cost.