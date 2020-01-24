How publishers have dealt with CCPA so far - Adweek

It’s been three weeks since the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) came into force, and publishers say it’s too early to say what impact this will have on their businesses, but they’re monitoring what’s on it comes to.

Publishers have been preparing for this since the law was passed in June 2018. For many, this meant a lot of meetings with lawyers and trade associations to figure out how to respond to the tiny details of the law.

Privately, high-ranking media representatives say that the law came into force with a vague wording and so quickly that it messed it up. Although the Interactive Advertising Bureau released a framework for these publishers to comply with the law a few weeks before the new regulation was introduced, many say Adweek is having endless discussions with their legal teams to discuss the preparations.

The CRO of a media company described the rollout of CCPA, in which every media company operates more or less in the dark.

Publishers had to iron out contracts with their ad tech providers to ensure that they met legal requirements. The wording of this law and the lack of concrete measures they could take to ensure that they don’t break it left them with more questions than answers.

According to the CCPA, only California residents can refuse to collect, share or sell their information. Although the legislation differs from the GDPR, publishers have approached the issue using a method similar to that of the GDPR, as they have already prepared for this earlier legislation. M. Scott Haven, global director of digital, Bloomberg Media, said compliance with the law was uncomfortable.

“We all try to deal with disruptions and create a model that works in the publishing industry,” said Havens. “And if we have to deal with it from state to state, we will only be distracted from the bigger problem. If similar data protection laws are passed in other states and countries, it will only be a hot mess for publishers.”

At CES, media representatives report on the preparation and monitoring of CCPA and its effects.

Adweek

Last but not least, most media professionals say that CCPA has forced them to count on how valuable consumers take their data and business impact into account if and if that changes.

Media companies need to prepare to communicate what they know about readers, said Iván Markman, Verizon Media’s chief business officer. According to Markman, the legislation boils down to giving consumers confidence and freedom of choice.

“It has to be very easy and user-friendly to deal with the times,” he said. “We need to evolve … (and) make it easier and that’s something we’ve been doing for years. CCPA doesn’t change that. Basically it says,” Hey, here’s a reminder that this is important. “

Other publishers like Vox Media have prepared for the law by developing tools that neatly bow the first-party data to sell to buyers. Vox has partially designed its new marketplace Forte to protect the media company from changes to the cookie policy and the privacy laws of the browser.

“The optimization vehicle … took care of the audience. We have made optimizations within the individual target group segments, especially with regard to data from third-party providers – this will be lost, ”said Ryan Pauley, CRO at Vox Media. “And so the idea that the creative can be the optimization vehicle: Can you change the creative based on the person, the type of content, the advertiser and the goal? Here the optimization changes from optimization to creative. “

The next big move for the industry is likely to start when the California Attorney General’s Office warns or finishes a CCPA offender. These answers can provide publishers with information on how to avoid a similar fate.

In the meantime, media companies have to dissolve another gray area.

“We have to work much better to really make data human and explain what it is and why it matters,” said Markman. “I think it will take a while to really crack this code.”