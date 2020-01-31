How professional athletes deal with grief

Then LeBron spoke to James. According to the LA Times, he told his teammates that he had “broad shoulders for a reason” so he could carry them all.

This was consistent with his emotional Instagram post this week in his only public statements since Bryant’s death on Monday (AEDT).

“I promise you that I will continue your old man!” James said in part. “They mean so much to all of us here … and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going! Please give me the strength from above and take care of me! I have US here!”

James has carried teams on these shoulders since his 2003 rookie season. In 2012 and 2013 he drove to the championship with the Miami Heat, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 title – the first in their history.

At 35, he already carved out something special this season, defying age and injuries, to get the Lakers buzzing with a 36:10 win-loss record and to lead the Western Conference.

Everything changes after Bryant’s death. How James and the Lakers grapple with the grief, pain, and pressure to win basketball games gives the season a fascinating dimension.

The Lakers are playing their first match since Bryant’s death when they meet Portland Trailblazers at Staples Center (AEDT) on Saturday afternoon. The game against the Clippers last Wednesday was postponed.

How does a team, a single athlete or even an entire sport deal with a tragedy?

“Grief comes in a variety of sizes, I know that,” says Brad Fittler, NSW State of Origin coach, whose best friend and Penrith teammate Ben Alexander died in a car accident in 1992. You can’t judge how others do it. There is no textbook. “

PHILLIP HUGHES, CRICKETER, November 26, 2014



The late Phillip Hughes celebrates its 100th anniversary for NSW in 2009. Credit: Darren Pateman

Brad Haddin glanced at David Warner when the national anthem was played in Adelaide Oval before testing India.

Six days had passed since former teammate Phillip Hughes was buried. He died after being hit on the neck by a bouncer when he played for South Australia at the SCG against NSW.

“Davey had tears in his eyes,” Haddin recalls. “I thought,” How should he hit? “It would be perfectly understandable if he went back to the locker room and said he couldn’t play.”

Warner went out, spanking a cover drive to the fence from the first shipment he was faced with, and 18 other borders when he rattled 145 out of 163 deliveries.

“Then everyone thought we could do it,” says Haddin.

Steve Smith (162) and Michael Clarke (128) also scored centuries in the first innings. Warner scored another goal a second before Nathan Lyon conquered seven gates when he brought Australia an emotional win.

For the rest of the summer, Hughes’ test number “408” was capitalized on every test in the field.

The hardest thing for the Australian team, and perhaps any cricket player, was that Hughes had been killed by the sport they worshiped.

Warner had problems in a network session the day before the test. Clarke talked about how strange it felt to pick up a racket or even put on a helmet for the first time.

Like Haddin, opener Shane Watson was in the field at SCG when Hughes was hit.

“The realization was that you could be killed while playing,” says Watson. “People still have problems with it. I still had problems with the first test. Nine months later, it still affected my performance.”

Haddin says: “You couldn’t get your head around the fact that the game lost its innocence. We all grew up in the fight between the racket and the ball. But now you just logged off and didn’t know how long it would take . It sort of went through the rest of your career. “

Trainer Darren Lehmann was vital to nurturing the team in these raw, early days.

“It was his best hour as a coach,” says Haddin. “He took the feeling: come to training if you want, but don’t come if you don’t feel comfortable. We had people who got off the nets. Some could hit, some couldn’t. There were none.” Rule. Nothing was right or wrong. “

The series’ opening test in Brisbane has been postponed, but there were concerns that the Adelaide test was coming too soon. Clarke said he had never had time to grieve and felt the pressure of Lehmann to play.

“No, that wasn’t our decision,” says Watson. “Brisbane was in the hands of the players, but the second test was not. We played India, so there were a lot more commercial challenges. But to be honest, when was the right time to play again?” “

NATHAN BERRY, JOCKEY, APRIL 23, 2014

Tommy Berry woke up before dawn hours after his twin brother and jockey colleague Nathan died. He put on his boots and got to work.

Nathan Berry rides unencumbered at the 2014 Gold Coast Lawn Club Jeep Magic Millions.Credit: Harrison Saragossi

Nathan died of a Nordic syndrome, an acute condition associated with epilepsy.

“Work was the only thing that made me do it,” says Tommy.

The racing industry is more concerned with death than most, simply because of the dangerous nature of small men and women who control giant beasts at high speeds on narrow race tracks.

Damien Oliver rallied when his brother Jason was killed in a fall in 2002, and then watched as he led Media Puzzle to win the Melbourne Cup a few days later. Not surprisingly, they made a film about it.

“A lot of people said he shouldn’t drive,” Hall of Fame jockey Jim Cassidy recalls. “It was the bravest thing I’ve ever seen in a jockey. But that makes him an elite athlete: confidence. And you need a lot of it in this game.”

Nathan’s death also coincided with a major event: the 2014 Golden Slipper meeting at Rosehill Gardens.

A tribute was paid in his honor before the main race, and Tommy, who had spent most of the time between races on the track to avoid the large crowd, collapsed.

“I regret driving that day because in retrospect it wasn’t fair for the connections I drove,” he says. “I showed up for a job that I was unable to do.

“For the next few months, it felt like I wasn’t even there. I couldn’t remember some of the big days, how they went and how things went. I just showed up and did my job . ” , “

Incredible, he drove better than ever and won nine Group 1 races over the next 18 months.

This included Group 1 at his first meeting as a contract driver in Hong Kong, where he moved for two months after Nathan’s death.

“It was very difficult for my family to go to Hong Kong, which I regret now, but it was an easy way out,” he says. “My parents had already lost a son and when I left they lost another for a while. I was the only thing that connected them to Nathan – but I had to get away.

“The hardest thing for me was how people treated me after he died. They went up to me and then turned away because they didn’t know what to say or how to approach me – because they saw Nathan. They still do it. People. ” would start talking to you about a horse and start tearing up. “

Tommy rode on. Finally grief caught up with him.

“It took me three and a half years to break down,” he says. “I had a lot of depression for 12 months. My wife helped me with it and I’ve been in a good place for the past six months. Sometimes you just don’t know if you can get out.”

Former Adelaide coach Phil Walsh.Credit: AP

PHIL WALSH, ADELAIDE CROWS COACH, 55, JULY 3, 2015

Andrew Fagan stood in the Adelaide Crows boardroom at 3:30 a.m. the day after coach Phil Walsh’s death.

He went through the club’s crisis management strategies, but nothing could prepare him for it: Walsh was stabbed to death by his 26-year-old son Cy, who was suffering from drug-induced psychosis.

“I noticed that nothing represents a road map for the situation we were in,” says Fagan. “This morning I wrote three things on a white board: care and care, communication, logistics.”

The Crows match against Geelong was canceled, the two teams shared the points, but a week later, against West Coast in Subiaco, their return to the field proved to be the best footballer.

The Eagles won with 56 points, but joined the Crows players full-time in the middle of the field.

Adelaide went on to reach the final, then beat the Western Bulldogs in their elimination final before losing to eventual Premier Hawthorn. Riley Knight slapped his chest and pointed to the sky. In a way, Walsh was still responsible for his team.

“This is extremely tough competition when things are going well, let alone when something unprecedented happens, “says Fagan.” There was enormous care for one another. “

However, he adds: “We’re lucky. We have an exceptional support group in football clubs. We all have each other.”

SHAWN MACKAY, BRUMBIES BACKROWER, MAY 26, 2009

Fagan had been grieving as managing director of Brumbies when Shawn Mackay died in the middle of the Super Rugby season.

After playing rugby union and rugby league, including junior football with the Roosters, Mackay was extremely popular.

He was hit by a car one evening in Durban after a brumbies match took place in front of a handful of teammates. He died a week later of a cardiac arrest caused by a blood infection after an operation.

The Brumbies didn’t stop playing and faced the Stormers four days before his funeral in Sydney, but according to Captain Stephen Hoiles that was a blessing.

“It’s better than a desk job,” says Hoiles, who was a coffin bearer with team-mate Morgan Turinui.

“We were lucky: we were allowed to play, exercise and chase around. We focused on honoring Shawn every week. We had something measurable and tangible to keep our thoughts from doing so.”

“We had the daily release of endorphin and being with your friends, surrounded by people who are going through the same thing. That meant you didn’t suffer in silence.

“It is when the season is over and many of us have returned to Sydney for the off-season when she met us. We realized we were going home – but we went home without a buddy.”

SONNY FAI, WARRIORS BACKROWER, JANUARY 20, 2009

Sonny Fai played 15 matches for the Warriors.

Warrior coach Ivan Cleary was in bed when he received a call from soccer manager Don Mann. He ignored it, rolled over, but couldn’t sleep.

“Sonny is missing,” Mann said when Cleary called back.

Fai had played a handful of games but was one of the club’s most popular players. He was always smiling and joking. He was also incredibly talented. The next Sonny Bill. He disappeared after being involved in a violent brawl from Bethells Beach while his brother and four cousins ​​had been swimming the night before.

“The next training day was the first day after the Christmas break,” he said. “The boys came in one by one and looked happy, then I told them what had happened. We took the bus to Bethells Beach and spent the morning searching the coast. The whole team felt we could find his body – but it was never found. “

It had a dramatic impact on their season: they finished twelfth.

“I only found out later how much this affected some players,” says Cleary. “Many of the boys couldn’t believe they were playing footy and Sonny was gone. They felt guilty to play.”

BEN ALEXANDER, PENRITH UTILITY, June 20, 1992

Mark Geyer’s voice still hurts when he talks about Ben Alexander’s death in a car accident in the middle of the 1992 season.

Ben Alexander died in a car accident in 1992

“Grief paralyzes,” he says. “Even now, if you mention it, 28 years later. It stays with you forever. We were a brotherhood in this club.”

That was Penrith back then: a brotherhood. Alexander’s death came a year after the club won its first Premier League and shook not only the soccer team but also the community.

Alexander’s brilliant older brother Greg missed most of the season and was never the same player. His best buddy Brad Fittler missed a test for Australia but continued to play, including an emotional win against West in Orana Park.

“When everything happened,” recalls Fittler, “everything was torn to pieces. But it was easiest for me to play.”

Not for Geyer, who never played for the Panthers again.

Loading

“I broke up three weeks after the accident because Penrith wanted me to play,” he says. “I said I wanted more time because I needed more time.”

Did he ever feel like playing?

“No,” he says. “Not for a second. I and Brandy (Greg Alexander) finally did it, but we weren’t our normal self.”

Geyer played for Balmain, then Perth, before playing for the Panthers for the past two years. Coach Phil Gould left the club in 1994 and joined the Roosters.

“It is difficult to talk about these days because we changed from high to low very quickly,” said Gould in 2016 compared to the Herald were never the same people again. “

