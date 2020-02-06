How private companies are changing the future of space exploration

Private companies like SpaceX test vehicles on manned space missions. We’ll take a look at the near future and the next steps in human space exploration.

Ariel Ekblaw, Founder and Head of MIT Media Lab’s Space Exploration Initiative. (@Ariel_ekblaw)

Charles Bolden, NASA administrator from 2009 to 2017 and former astronaut and general of the Marine Corps. (@Cboldenjr)

American astronaut Christina Koch broke the record for a woman’s longest space flight today. Where does the exploration of human space go next?

Ariel Ekblaw: “It is a major milestone. Part of her story about spacesuits, the size of spacesuits, and the all-female spacewalk is something that we in our group at M.I.T. And then being able to be in space for that time provides an invaluable sense of knowing what the human experience of space is.

“How could we better aim for their comfort to please them in space? So far, thanks to standing on the shoulders of groups like NASA and Charlies, you are not just considering a survival mode for exploring space, but what are the artifacts and the tools and the experiences that we could design for Christine in the future? Given her experience with this more than 300 day journey and stay, she will be truly excited for her space exploration experience and scale it in the future on space tourists and others other than astronauts. “

How close we are to regular space tourism

Ariel Ekblaw: “I would say we are both close – dangerously close – and yet so far away. Companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are struggling to send some of the first space tourists into orbit with their ships this year or in the coming years. With Axiom and NASA’s announcement of the first commercial space station to be connected to the International Space Station. We are starting to build this infrastructure that could support real space tourism. How to prepare someone, if not off the street – a space enthusiast – for the experience of space, if he doesn’t have to have the same thing, is still there, as I’m sure Charlie can talk to you too to NASA astronauts? How do we keep them? How do we deal with mental health? How do we prepare them for the excitement and responsibility they could have as a crew member in a low-resource environment? “

On the question of whether people who are not trained as astronauts should enter space

Charles Bolden: “Yes, without a doubt. … you need to train something. But I would say it depends on what the flight will look like. I haven’t had a chance to speak to Beth Moses from Virgin Galactic. But Beth would be – she’s not a normal person from the street because she is the astronaut training officer at Blue Origin. But Beth had the opportunity to fly and she hasn’t undergone years of training. You know, I think there are some basic things you teach someone about mobility. And “Don’t touch that.” And you let them go “

About the possibility of getting to Mars without commercial interest

Ariel Ekblaw: “I think it’s important to have both. As Charlie and David and another colleague of mine showed, the path from the moon to Mars will be a path for a public-private partnership. And we need the skills that the private sector has and the inspiration that NASA and governments can still bring to the task. “

What it’s like to fly into space

Charles Bolden: “It’s a lot more spectacular than the pictures. We have great cameras these days. They are better and better than ever, but they just can’t capture what the human eye sees. God’s camera is pretty great. The ability to deal with Newton’s law playing around, the fact that gravity is overcome by the speed at which you are orbiting the planet makes us seem to be floating, and it’s a lot of fun to play with, you know, a body at rest stays in Rest, a body in motion stays in motion, and for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. It does all the stuff you learned in middle school when you learned it or when you avoided it it for you to live in. It’s incredible. “

“It’s much more spectacular than the pictures. We have great cameras these days. … But they just can’t see what the human eye sees. God’s camera is pretty great.”

Charles Bolden

Wall Street Journal: “Space is ready for explosive growth. Let’s do it right.” – “In the 19th century, urban planners transformed the chaotic metropolises of Paris and New York into” planned cities “, transformed streets into organized grids, built sewage systems and thoroughfares, and approved new types of architecture such as apartments. Today we are facing a similar turning point in development the closest areas of space.

“The next decade will see explosive commercial growth and more private industrial companies move into orbit close to Earth, which is 100 to 1,240 miles above the surface. SpaceX has proposed a satellite-based Internet and Planet is expanding its fleet of Earth Imaging satellites: NASA is planning a transition to commercial management of the international space station. Several startups are developing displays for near-Earth orbit – logos or other designs that are visible in the night sky and consist of tiny, reflecting satellites for space hotels.

“Before ignoring rampant development, we should consider how these efforts can conflict or complement each other. We still have the ability to deliberately design the first ‘planned orbit’ for humanity.”

MIT Media Lab: “Democratizing access to space” – “The basic task of the space exploration initiative is to consistently expand the technologies of our science fiction space future while at the same time keeping our innovations and our team as open and accessible as possible. When we say we do it are.” “Democratization of access to space research” – what do we mean? In the context of our goal of the blue sky – to achieve an inclusive, effective goal – we approach democratization in four central ways:

“1. Democratize access by inviting and uniting new disciplines in our creative practice)

2. Democratize access by developing space tools, products and experiences for all of us, not just the pinnacle of human talent that astronauts embody.

“3. Democratize access by developing practical, generally accessible ways to shape the technologies of our space future.

“4. Capitalizing on democratization of access by celebrating new stories that tell the story of space exploration.”

The edge: “This was the decade in which the commercial space industry leapt forward” – “Two years after the beginning of the decade, on May 25, 2012, a small teardrop-shaped capsule reached the International Space Station, carrying cargo and supplies for those who lived on Crew was filled The replenishment mission on the ISS was not remarkable, but the vehicle itself was unique: it was a Dragon cargo capsule owned and operated by a private company called SpaceX.

“Prior to 2012, only government-operated vehicles had visited the ISS. The Dragon was the first commercial vehicle to dock at the station. The milestone was a culmination to the commercial industry that has changed the space sector for years to come.

“In the decade, the business of the space industry has changed. Newer players are trying to capitalize on different markets and more ambitious projects. The result is an explosion in growth in the commercial sector. It enables easier access.” Such growth gives the commercial space industry a lot of momentum in the 2020s, but it is unclear whether this pace can be maintained. “

Axios: “NASA’s gloomy future in commercial space” – “NASA’s plans to create a robust, near-Earth orbit economy in which private space companies can flourish could eventually put the agency’s astronauts stuck on Earth.

“Why it’s important: NASA hopes to play a leading role in the development of a private space economy, including private sector astronauts. The agency sees this as a way to free it to move to more distant destinations such as return of people to focus on the moon and finally on Mars.

“But if the private industry takes on manned space orbiting targets and the funding and political support for NASA’s missions to the Moon or Mars declines, it may not make sense to have a government-sponsored manned space program at all . “