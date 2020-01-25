How Prince William and Kate's wedding will take the pressure of the Megxit effect

Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave can have a serious impact on Wills and Kate’s family routine, so how will the Cambridge clan cope with the fallout?

Each December, a retired insurance broker by the name of Tim O’Donovan sits at his kitchen table in Berkshire and painstakingly collects which member of the royal family made the most engagements during the 12 last months. The amateur archivist has been doing this for four decades, using publicly available information in the Court Circular prepared by Buckingham Palace. When finished, he then sends his list to The Times for publication.

Charles ranks first

This December was no exception, with O’Donovan’s 2019 list showing that the Charles princes had made the most engagements with 521 in total. Princess Anne was closed behind with 506, while the queen was third with 300. Prince William, meanwhile, attended 220 official events, Harry made 201, while their wives Kate and Meghan picked up 126 and 83 respectively.

But next year’s list will be a very different proposition without Harry and Meghan being available for ribbon cutting and hand shaking tasks. So the big question now is: who will now fulfill the 250+ commitments previously undertaken by them?

A heavier burden

The most obvious answer is, of course, William and Kate. As the youngest senior Royals in this newly rationalized monarchy, they are the best candidates to further intensify and shoulder the burden of public life. William has already made two engagements at Buckingham Palace alone, whereas before, Harry would have appeared with him.

“The probability is that William and Kate will take on more,” public relations expert and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told a newspaper. “The hopes of the institution rest on them) and they have the distinction of never having the wrong foot.”

It is true that the couple are almost perfect in the way they behave publicly, as demonstrated last week during a joint engagement in Bradford. In her article at Vanity Fair, senior Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said that the Queen in particular is a fan of how Kate is “ unruffled ”, juggling motherhood with motherhood and the Duchess, and that the Duchess gives the Royals a normal and “ in touch ” appearance. “The Queen holds Kate in high esteem,” she writes.

A juggling act

But what will be the impact on them privately if their workload is doubled, as suggested by Mr. O’Donovan’s figures? With three children under the age of seven, Kate and William have a busy family life. Term time is spent living in their apartment at Kensington Palace, while weekends and vacations are spent in retirement from Norfolk, Anmer Hall. An increase in public service will inevitably mean less time spent between the two and likely an increasing dependence on nannies and Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for enveloping child care.

Then there is the inevitable increase in scrutiny that will accompany them to assume an even greater public role in the absence of Harry and Meghan. Their every move is already examined and dissected – when Kate was filmed shrugging William’s shoulders on the BBC special, A Berry Royal Christmas, there were rumors that something was wrong. Royal observers have argued that this is because the couple is generally not tactile in public, unlike Meghan and Harry, and Kate thinks they should remain so in the same way as the example of the Queen and Prince Philip for decades.

Preoccupation of the palace

Faced with their increasingly busy lives, it is not surprising that Prince William was “glowing” when reading the shocking statement by Harry and Meghan “we are leaving” only ten minutes before it was released to the public two years ago weeks. He must have been too aware of what it would mean for his young family and how it would put pressure on him and Kate.

“There is real concern about the impact it could have on the Cambridges,” said the newspaper Mirror, citing a source from the Palace.

As the royal journal is being hastily rewritten to remove Harry and Meghan from the equation, some plans are firming up – including Kate and William’s first overseas visit of the year. In March, they are scheduled to visit Ireland for the first time, visiting Dublin and Cork on a two-day layover.

Claudia Joseph, Kate’s biographer, is an expert who believes she will withstand the post-Megxit fallout. She thinks the Duchess will take up the challenge and the crowd will love her even more for it.

“She’s really the girl next door, from the way she dresses to the way she behaves and interacts with people during an engagement,” said Joseph. “She is friendly and easy to understand and that made her very popular.”