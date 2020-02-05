How positioning can help the Pirates defense in the middle

This season’s Mound Visits were ultimately highly defense-driven. My first episode took a look at the worst ball and hit the Pirates in 2019 the effects of pitchframing and catcher defense more immediately when it became clear that the Pirates were going Jacob Stallings and another defensive catcher as their stern. Shortly after Starling Marte was traded, there was an accompanying piece on if Bryan Reynolds can go from the left field to the center. And finally, Baseball Savant Outs released Above Average (OAA) for infielders this winter, which not only gives us a new tool to evaluate the defense of the field, but also a new best tool.

When this new wealth of information about defense of the field is given, I wrote immediately about Colin Moran. Naturally. But in that article I wrote that I wanted to write a separate piece Adam Frazier and Kevin Newman, because it was also compelling cases that were worthy of an article, albeit in different ways.

According to Baseball Savant and Statcast, Frazier was one of the best defending second baseball baseball players last year. Newman was one of the worst defensive shortstops, but with a tweak and some help from Frazier, I believe that Newman could do much better in 2020 and give the Pirates a good defense in the middle.

Frazier had 11 OAA in 2019, the most under second basemen. Interestingly enough, according to data from Baseball Savant, Frazier did not improve much in 2019. Instead, he really improved in 2018 when he started to get consistent playing time at the second moment. In 2018, Frazier had an estimated success rate of 90% of the games within his reach, while he was in second place, based on the chances of winning those balls in the game. He was successful 93% of the time, which meant he did marginally better. In 2019 he again had an estimated success rate of 90% and a real success rate of 94%. He improved a little, but most of the time he had just enough repetitions to prove that he was worthy to be in the discussion about the golden gloves.

Meanwhile, Newman had -8 OAA as a shortstop last year, the seventh worst of the 139 infielders with sufficient attempts to qualify. All in all, he and Frazier combined defensively an above-average midfield, +3 OAA, but in a very Jekyll and Hyde way.

The general consensus around Newman is that he profiles himself better as second baseman. In the event that Frazier is injured or traded at any time, he is likely to switch to the second and Cole Tucker will take over shortstop. For the time being, however, Newman remains short, but like Moran, there can be a way to improve his defense by adjusting his position.

