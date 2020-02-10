How political campaigns can deal with disinformation: NPR

Ari Shapiro from NPR talks to Lisa Kaplan, founder of the Alethea Group and former digital leader of Sen. Angus King’s campaign for 2018, about whether campaigns are prepared for online disinformation.







AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The New Hampshire primaries are tomorrow, but the results of last week’s Iowa Democratic Caucus have not yet been fully clarified. Today, Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, admitted that some campaigns had asked the party to review the results of the meeting.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TROY PRICE: At every step of the process, we are committed to not making judgments too quickly to ensure that the information we share is facts and nothing else, and that we focus on our ultimate goal and not ourselves let distractions hinder progress.

CORNISH: Social media was flooded with incorrect information about the caucus, even after the party attributed the problems with its new voice count app to a coding problem. At All Tech Considered, today we meet someone who has written a playbook for campaigns that are trying to fight disinformation.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

In February 2018, Robert Müller accused 13 Russians of manipulating the 2016 elections using social media. At the time, Lisa Kaplan was working as a digital director for the re-election campaign of Maine’s independent senator, Angus King. And she immediately saw how her campaign could be at risk, so she acted.

LISA KAPLAN: We have developed a strategy to detect cases of disinformation and manipulation through social media at an early stage. We assumed that disinformation is only important if voters see it, believe it, and change their behavior.

SHAPIRO: Give us an example of disinformation that was important, something that mattered.

KAPLAN: Definitely. So what we did we looked at – where are the decision points that could potentially trigger a choice? And these are actually two things – one, whether to vote or not – to ensure that everyone has access to the information they need to exercise their voting rights. The second is which candidate you would vote for. So we would look for cases of disinformation, false narratives used by an actor who used manipulation tactics for social media.

SHAPIRO: Candidate A hates children; Candidate B wants to take your weapons with you – something like that.

KAPLAN: Right.

SHAPIRO: Can you tell us about someone you actually met during the campaign?

KAPLAN: We saw that the NFL is being targeted.

SHAPIRO: How the knee movement?

KAPLAN: The knee movement – exactly. And so the take-a-knee movement already had all of that momentum and we saw this Facebook page called Boycott NFL 2018 that had popped up. The contributions weren’t really about the NFL. They were about Hillary Clinton. They were about Donald Trump. It was about Colin Kaepernick trying to patent his body. It was really weird and bizarre. The way how many of these sites work is that they start to gain momentum by using a topic. And then they’ll put in various pieces of information – or really disinformation, to appeal to voters and try to influence their opinions.

SHAPIRO: Why did you think in a Senate campaign in Maine that this rhetoric about the NFL and Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick might be relevant to what we’re trying to do in Maine?

KAPLAN: Well, Maine loves her patriots (laughter).

SHAPIRO: (laughter) OK.

KAPLAN: And that’s why you definitely have to take these cultural considerations into account when you are thinking about your strategy and what is important – because if you are able to think about it – what things can easily be influenced? – You can start anticipating what could be targeted.

SHAPIRO: Recognizing the importance of this disinformation is one thing. Doing something about it is something else. What do you do after you identify it?

KAPLAN: For example, if someone spreads a rumor that Lisa Kaplan kicks dogs and nobody talks about them …

SHAPIRO: For the record, you don’t kick dogs.

KAPLAN: I don’t kick dogs. I love dogs.

Shapiro: Okay.

KAPLAN: But if someone spreads such a rumor, I would like to know. One of the things that emerges from great research done by Jed Willard at Harvard is that no one likes to be merged. And if we can capture and document it and show it to people, we can start moving it back.

SHAPIRO: Do you think campaigns see this as a threat to American democracy? Or do they act out of self-interest? That means if you and I compete and your campaign is hacked and the information is offered to me, will I continue? Or do you think campaigns appreciate that this is actually undermining democracy?

KAPLAN: Some campaigns – so I know that Vice President Biden’s campaign and Senator Warren’s campaign committed to not using this tactic against voters. As with their campaigns, they won’t create fake Facebook pages. You will not use bot networks to amplify your messages. They said that publicly. I think that’s the kind of leadership American democracy needs right now. She agrees not to use this tactic. Just because they’re not illegal doesn’t mean they’re ethical. And anyone running for command should not use the tactics against their own people that the Russian government used against them in 2016.

SHAPIRO: Lisa Kaplan was digital director for Senator Angus King’s re-election campaign in 2018 and is now with the Alethea Group.

Thank you for the interview.

KAPLAN: Thank you.

