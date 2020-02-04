How Peter Weber was injured while filming the bachelor

Back in October 2019, The BachelorPeter Weber was injured in a “freak accident” while filming the current season of the show, and now the incident is taking place in the show.

As first reported by Radar Online, the incident took place at the hotel where Pete and the cast were staying in Costa Rica. Per article: “He went on the [golf] cart but fell and split his face on two cocktail glasses that he had with him.” According to their source, Weber had to drive two hours to a hospital and receive 22 stitches. Yikes!

“Peter has had a serious accident,” said host Chris Harrison The Hollywood Reporter at the time, in a statement later on Instagram. “He got a cut in his head, he got stitches but he is 100 percent okay and production has already started again. He is still the boisterous, handsome pilot that we have all dreamed of.”

Let’s talk about the circumstances. At the first blush you could assume he was on a golf date with one of the women. No! Weber, as the most recent episode of The Bachelor shows him an explanation to the ladies, had just arrived at the hotel and hit his head against the top of the golf cart in a glass he was holding, landing in the hospital after the glass had cut his forehead. But, as they say, the show must go on, so Peter continued his search for love and was back on a one-to-one date with Sydney Hightower a day after the stitches.