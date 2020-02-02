How Penguins vs. Capitals to watch, 12:38 pm

WASHINGTON – Looking forward to faceoff …

• Who: Penguins (32-14-5) vs. Capitals (35-12-5)

• When: 12:38 a.m.

• True: Capital One Arena

• Goalkeepers: Matt Murray (15-6-4, 2.84) or Tristan Jarry (17-8-1, 2.19) vs. Ilya Samsonov (16-2-1, 2.12)

• TV: WPXI, NBC (national)

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv, ESPN +

• Satellite: SiriusXM 91, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• Box score: NHL GameCenter

• Media Comments: Penguins | Capitals

FOLLOW LIVE WITH TAYLOR, MOLINARI

(live feed start = “02/02/2020 01:00:00” end = “02/03/2020 01:00:00” max = “100” category = “penguins” order = “DESC” headers = ” false “)

THE SET-UP

The Penguins are second in the Metropolitan Division and fourth in the general classification and the Capitals, who are first in both, with six points.

Because of the early start time – a tradition of Super Bowl in D.C. – neither team will have a day of skating. Mike Sullivan will speak with reporters at 10.30 am, Todd Reirden 15 minutes earlier.

Taylor Haase and I are here for your reporting.

Log in to your account to continue reading: