Alayah Benavidez was named Miss Texas in 2019 before getting her bachelor’s degree, and this title is very important to her. It was something that came up in today’s episode of the show when Sydney Hightower decided to bring Alayah to Peter Weber.

Sydney claimed that she found it difficult to read Alayah, which is why she looked fake. She told Peter this and said the pageant girls knew how to turn on the wrong smile for the cameras.

This comment prompted Peter to ask the women about their intention to be on TV.

Alayah claimed that she showed Peter several sides of herself, more than her pageant side. Apparently she is nice, open-minded and inspiring.

It strives to make a difference in people’s lives through the Read the Way program, which benefits literacy programs in schools.

This is a cause that is close to her because she was diagnosed with dyslexia. While being told to deal with this disability, she decided to work harder and prove that she could do the same things as other students.

She is currently planning a doctorate, a professorship in the Ivy League and a published author.

Alayah posted some photos of her experience at Miss Texas before filming The Bachelor. In fact, she said she passed the crown on in September after one year of wearing it.

This was around the time when she was supposed to shoot The Bachelor.

During today’s episode of The Bachelor, Alayah was upset when Sydney talked to Peter about her. She felt that everything in her life was questioned and her integrity was emphasized.

After talking to Peter, she told the cameras that she felt so much better and that her connection was strong.

